MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: Bo Derek Partners with MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. to Launch 'Perfect 10' Line of Mattresses, Bedding, Pillows, and Furniture

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Renowned actress, equestrian, and entrepreneur Bo Derek has joined forces with MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) to launch Perfect 10, an elevated line of mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture designed for comfort, beauty, and healing. The collection draws inspiration from Derek's timeless style and personal wellness journey, offering consumers a new standard in home luxury.

The launch of Perfect 10 also marks the rebranding and upgrade of Perfect Dreamer, a trusted American-made mattress line founded in 1982 by Larry Kozin, now reimagined through this partnership with Bo Derek. Perfect Dreamer products have always been proudly Made in the USA , and under the Perfect 10 brand, they will continue that tradition while expanding into a full lifestyle collection.

"I am thrilled to partner with MainStreetChamber Holdings to bring the Perfect 10 brand to life," said Bo Derek. "As an avid horse rider who has had orthopedic surgeries over the years, I've come to understand just how powerful proper sleep can be as a healing agent. Supporting your body through thoughtful lifestyle choices has always been important to me, and I've learned firsthand that a high-quality mattress, a supportive pillow and comfortable furniture can make a world of difference in how you feel every day. That's the heart of this collection."

The Perfect 10 line will feature a range of premium mattresses, supportive pillows, luxurious bedding, and stylish furniture-all crafted with a focus on comfort, durability, and wellness. Each mattress features a signature 10-inch core, designed for optimal spine and body alignment, and is enhanced with advanced layers of cooling and comfort materials-available in profiles up to 14 inches for an elevated sleep experience.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc., known for its success in building high-profile consumer brands through strategic partnerships, holds a robust portfolio of celebrity-driven licensing deals - including those with Kathy Ireland for kathy ireland® Furniture, kathy ireland® Laundry, and kathy ireland® Logistics.

"Perfect Dreamer was born in the USA in 1982 and is now being reimagined through this incredible collaboration with Bo Derek," said Larry Kozin, Founder of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. "Bo's timeless image, wellness advocacy, and commitment to quality are a perfect match for this next chapter. Together, we're creating more than just products - we're building a legacy brand focused on comfort, health, and lifestyle."

Beyond her celebrated career in film, Bo Derek is a lifelong advocate for disabled veterans, animal welfare, and environmental conservation. She has served on the California Horse Racing Board, founded Bo Derek Pet Care to support rescue organizations, and has worked with the Department of Veterans Affairs to raise awareness around veteran health and recovery.

The Perfect 10 collection is scheduled to debut later this year. The line will be available through newly launching Perfect 10Distribution Centers and sleep shops nationwide, as well as select retailers and online platforms - blending Bo Derek's name recognition and values with MSCH's powerful distribution channels.

About MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture, kathy ireland® Logistics, and the MainStreetChamber of Commerce.

A pioneer in business expansion, licensing, and franchise alternatives, MSCH empowers entrepreneurs by offering high-growth, low-cost business models that drive rapid revenue generation. Through strategic partnerships and world-class marketing, the company enables business owners to maximize profitability and long-term success.

About Bo Derek

Bo Derek is an internationally recognized actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian who rose to global fame with her breakout performance in the 1980 film 10. Her role in the iconic film not only earned her a Golden Globe nomination but also established her as a pop culture phenomenon and enduring symbol of beauty and grace. Her diverse film career includes standout performances in A Change of Seasons, Tommy Boy, and Malibu's Most Wanted.

Off-screen, Bo has built a remarkable legacy as a public servant and advocate for causes close to her heart. Appointed as a Special Envoy of the U.S. Secretary of State for Wildlife Trafficking, she has championed global efforts to protect endangered species. She was appointed Commissioner and later Vice-Chair of the California Horse Racing Board, where she oversaw and helped modernize the industry. She continues to serve on the board of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, reflecting her lifelong passion for horses and equine welfare. Additionally, she has served on the boards of WildAid, the Galapagos Conservancy (Ecuador), and the International Conservation Caucus Foundation, underscoring her unwavering commitment to conservation and animal protection.

A passionate animal lover, Bo launched Bo Derek Pet Care, a line of pet grooming products sold internationally, with proceeds benefiting rescue organizations. A dedicated equestrian, she has long advocated for equine protection, serving as a national spokesperson for the American Horse Slaughter Prevention Act and working alongside trainer Nick Zito to successfully help shut down the last horse slaughterhouses in the United States.

Bo's advocacy also extends to supporting America's veterans. For nine years, she served as National Honorary Chairperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs' National Rehabilitation Special Events, helping veterans overcome disabilities through sports and therapeutic competition. In recognition of her extraordinary dedication, she was named an Honorary Green Beret by the Special Forces Association - one of only a few civilians ever to receive the distinction.

In 2006, she was appointed by the President of the United States to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Board of Trustees, where she contributed her voice to national arts and cultural initiatives.

Bo is also a published author. Her memoir, Riding Lessons: Everything That Matters in Life I Learned from Horses, offers an intimate and candid reflection on her journey - from sudden stardom to finding a life of meaning through nature, service, and a deep bond with animals.

