Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce the grand opening of Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") newest location at 2500 Appleby Line, Burlington, Ontario, this Saturday May 31st, 2025. Rosie's is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving up its signature smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes, and more.

Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/253789_ca8dbfff14650b5f_001full.jpg

"Rosie's Burgers continues its organic growth with the opening of its 2nd location this year. This opening further expands our reach in our home market and helps service the increasing demand for Rosie's in Ontario," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This new location shares a free-standing pad with a drive through Starbuck's that draws professionals, residents, and visitors alike, this site delivers the ideal blend of convenience and appeal-perfect for both dine-in and delivery.



"Beyond footprint growth, this opening increases Rosie's franchise model store count. Our franchisee for this location is Norm Pickering who I had the pleasure of working with at both Mucho Burrito and MTY Food Group Inc. when Norm was our Director of Marketing. From rigorous site selection and comprehensive operational training to targeted marketing and ongoing business development, we equip our franchise partners with the tools they need to thrive. The dedication of our seasoned operators underscores the confidence they place in our proven processes, leadership team, and brand momentum.

Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/253789_ca8dbfff14650b5f_002full.jpg

"With 95 units already secured under area-development agreements across Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and British Columbia-and several locations currently under construction-Rosie's is poised for sustained, predictable growth. As we move through the remainder of the year, we anticipate a growing number of new openings. By combining corporate-owned stores with an asset-light franchise strategy, we expect to accelerate our expansion while maintaining operational excellence.



"We are actively engaged in discussions with various groups across Canada to accelerate the expansion of Rosie's. As we organically expand Happy Belly's presence in the QSR space, numerous real estate opportunities are emerging. We are excited to share updates on newly secured locations for our brands as we continue to grow. Our approach has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands in the food sector. With our area developers building a pipeline of potential franchise candidates across Canada, we look forward to building on this momentum and securing more franchise agreements across our portfolio of emerging brands.

Happy Belly 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/253789_ca8dbfff14650b5f_003full.jpg

"Our team's deep expertise in the burger category positions Rosie's Burgers for a strong and sustained growth trajectory in the years ahead. As the momentum behind the brand continues to build as our asset-light franchise model enables Happy Belly as a whole, to continue accelerating across all our brands. With a strong foundation, strategic leadership, and a dedicated franchise support system we are well-positioned to drive sustained growth.



"With each new opening and franchise agreement signed, our coast-to-coast Canadian expansion grows. Our core focus is on accelerating growth through organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. With more restaurants in development across Canada, we expect to announce several projects throughout the remainder of the year. Happy Belly now has 531 contractually committed retail franchise locations across our emerging brands-whether in development, under construction, or already operating. We are steadily expanding this pipeline throughout 2025 and 2026, continually selecting the right franchise partners and securing optimal real estate to achieve our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's next great restaurant consolidator."



We are just getting started.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a dynamic multi-branded restaurant company focused on acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada. With a robust portfolio of brands Happy Belly is dedicated to delivering quality, efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences nationwide.

Happy Belly 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/253789_ca8dbfff14650b5f_004full.jpg

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253789

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.