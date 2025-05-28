Anzeige
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
WKN: 914262 | ISIN: CA25822C2058
Dorel Industries Inc.: Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting

MONTRÉAL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated April 15, 2025 were re-elected as directors at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.

At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:

Name of NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld
% Withheld
Martin Schwartz49,852,86985.738,297,772 14.27
Jeffrey Schwartz49,151,31684.528,999,325 15.48
Jeff Segel49,756,68685.578,393,955 14.43
Maurice Tousson46,500,96779.9711,649,674 20.03
Norman M. Steinberg46,703,03480.3111,447,607 19.69
Brad A. Johnson47,007,39680.8411,143,245 19.16
Sharon Ranson46,906,35380.6611,244,288 19.34

Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Dorel's website at www.dorel.com.

At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel's auditors.

Profile
Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.4 billion and employs approximately 3,600 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

CONTACTS:
Dorel Industries Inc.
John Paikopoulos
(514) 934-3034

Dorel Industries Inc.
Jeffrey Schwartz
(514) 934-3034


