Dorel Industries Inc.: Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting

MONTRÉAL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated April 15, 2025 were re-elected as directors at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.

At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld

% Withheld Martin Schwartz 49,852,869 85.73 8,297,772 14.27 Jeffrey Schwartz 49,151,316 84.52 8,999,325 15.48 Jeff Segel 49,756,686 85.57 8,393,955 14.43 Maurice Tousson 46,500,967 79.97 11,649,674 20.03 Norman M. Steinberg 46,703,034 80.31 11,447,607 19.69 Brad A. Johnson 47,007,396 80.84 11,143,245 19.16 Sharon Ranson 46,906,353 80.66 11,244,288 19.34

Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Dorel's website at www.dorel.com.

At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel's auditors.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products.

