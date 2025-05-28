Anzeige
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
WKN: A2ANHP | ISIN: CA4988241010 | Ticker-Symbol: FOBK
Frankfurt
29.05.25 | 08:08
4,160 Euro
+0,97 % +0,040
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2025 23:36 Uhr
kneat.com, inc.: Kneat Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting

LIMERICK, Ireland, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTC: KSIOF) ("Kneat" or the "Company") a leader in digitizing and automating validation processes, announced results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2025 AGM"), which took place today. All director nominees were elected to the board of directors (the "Kneat Board") and KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors, as further described in the related Management Information Circular dated April 23, 2025 (the "Circular").

The detailed results of voting at the 2025 AGM are set out below:

1.Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all five directors nominated to the Kneat Board.

Name of NomineeNumber of Votes CastVotes "For"Votes "For" %
Ian Ainsworth48,954,62047,616,23897.27%
Edmund Ryan48,954,62048,954,095100.00%
Wade K. Dawe48,954,62047,008,04796.02%
Nutan Behki48,954,62047,644,30197.32%
Carol Leaman48,954,62048,939,76599.97%

2.Re-Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve management's recommendation that KPMG LLP be re-appointed as auditors of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the Company to fix their remuneration for the forthcoming year.

Number of Votes CastVotes "For"Votes "For" %
48,954,62048,908,44999.91%

Final voting results on all matters voted at the 2025 AGM have been filed with Canadian securities regulators.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end to end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Multiple independent customer studies show up to 40% reduction in documentation cycle times, up to 20% faster speed to market, and a higher compliance standard.

For further information:

Katie Keita, Kneat Investor Relations
P: + 1 902-706-9074
E: katie.keita@kneat.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
