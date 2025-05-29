Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
WKN: 132962 | ISIN: EE3100003443
29.05.2025 10:00 Uhr
Trigon Property Development: Unaudited financial report for the first quarter of 2025

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.03.2025, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 13.2 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company's objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the third quarter of 2024, a 0.09-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 31,920 euros (excluding VAT).

In the fourth quarter of 2024, a 0.70-hectare property was sold for 300,000 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 March 2025 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first quarter of 2025 of AS Trigon Property Development is 21,409 euros and the earnings per share is 0.00476 EUR.

As of 31 March 2025 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,875,897 euros. The equity of the company was 1,833,366 euros, corresponding to 95.178 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR31.03.202531.12.2024
Cash and cash equivalents338,369370,856
Trade and other receivables61,21831,586
Inventories1,526,6641,471,238
Total current assets1,926,2521,873,680
TOTAL ASSETS1,926,2521,873,680
Trade and other payables92,88618,906
Total current liabilities92,88618,906
Total liabilities92,88618,906
Share capital at book value449,906449,906
Share premium226,056226,056
Statutory reserve capital287,542287,542
Retained earnings869,861891,270
Total equity1,833,3661,854,774
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1,926,2521,873,680

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EURI Q 2025I Q 2024
Administrative and general expenses-24,855-9,303
Operating loss-24,855
-9,303
Financial income3,446
1,484
NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD-21,409
-7,820
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD-21,409
-7,820

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com


