Trigon Property Development: Unaudited financial report for the first quarter of 2025

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.03.2025, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 13.2 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company's objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the third quarter of 2024, a 0.09-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 31,920 euros (excluding VAT).

In the fourth quarter of 2024, a 0.70-hectare property was sold for 300,000 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 March 2025 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first quarter of 2025 of AS Trigon Property Development is 21,409 euros and the earnings per share is 0.00476 EUR.

As of 31 March 2025 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,875,897 euros. The equity of the company was 1,833,366 euros, corresponding to 95.178 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 31.03.2025 31.12.2024 Cash and cash equivalents 338,369 370,856 Trade and other receivables 61,218 31,586 Inventories 1,526,664 1,471,238 Total current assets 1,926,252 1,873,680 TOTAL ASSETS 1,926,252 1,873,680

Trade and other payables 92,886 18,906 Total current liabilities 92,886 18,906 Total liabilities 92,886 18,906

Share capital at book value 449,906 449,906 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Retained earnings 869,861 891,270 Total equity 1,833,366 1,854,774 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,926,252 1,873,680

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR I Q 2025 I Q 2024 Administrative and general expenses -24,855 -9,303

Operating loss -24,855

-9,303 Financial income 3,446

1,484 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -21,409

-7,820 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -21,409

-7,820

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200