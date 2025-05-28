Anzeige
WKN: 883703 | ISIN: US8716071076 | Ticker-Symbol: SYP
Tradegate
29.05.25 | 12:17
428,20 Euro
+4,60 % +18,85
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNOPSYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNOPSYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
427,20429,7512:33
427,20429,8012:33
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 22:05 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Synopsys, Inc.: Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

Results Summary

  • Quarterly revenue of $1.604 billion, exceeding midpoint of guidance.
  • Quarterly GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.24; non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.67, exceeding guidance.
  • Reaffirming full-year 2025 revenue guidance, and non-GAAP operating margin guidance.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $1.604 billion, compared to $1.455 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

"We delivered a strong quarter, which demonstrates the mission-critical nature of our products and the resiliency of our business," said Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys. "The mega trends of AI, software-defined systems, and silicon proliferation continue to drive our growth. These trends are increasing design complexity and costs, while also increasing compute performance and energy demands. Synopsys is a trusted partner in addressing these challenges and a leader in applying AI to help customers innovate faster."

"In a dynamic macro environment, Synopsys continues to execute with strong Q2 results on the top and bottom line," said Shelagh Glaser, CFO of Synopsys. "We're poised to deliver a solid second half, and we're reaffirming our full-year revenue and operating margin guidance, reflecting our confidence in the business and continued healthy demand for our products."

Continuing Operations
On September 30, 2024, Synopsys completed the sale of its Software Integrity business. Unless otherwise noted, Synopsys' Software Integrity business has been presented as a discontinued operation in the Synopsys' consolidated financial statements for all periods presented herein and all financial results and targets are presented herein on a continuing operations basis.

GAAP Results
On a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $349.2 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, compared to $299.1 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Non-GAAP Results
On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $572.7 million, or $3.67 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $466.9 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

For a reconciliation of net income, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Business Segments
Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Design Automation, which includes our advanced silicon design, verification products and services, system integration products and services, digital, custom and field programmable gate array IC design software, verification software and hardware products, manufacturing software products and other and (2) Design IP, which includes our interface, foundation, security, and embedded processor IP, IP subsystems, and IP implementation services.

Financial Targets
Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2025. These targets reflect a change in Synopsys' fiscal year from a 52/53-week period ending on the Saturday nearest to October 31 of each year to October 31 of each year. As a result of this change, there will be ten fewer days in the first half of fiscal year 2025 and two extra days in the second half of fiscal year 2025, which results in eight fewer days in the aggregate in Synopsys' fiscal year 2025 as compared to its fiscal year 2024. These targets also assume no further changes to export control restrictions or the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Third Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Targets (1)

(in millions except per share amounts)








Range for Three Months Ending


Range for Fiscal Year Ending


July 31, 2025


October 31, 2025


Low

High


Low

High

Revenue

$ 1,755

$ 1,785


$ 6,745

$ 6,805

GAAP Expenses

$ 1,273

$ 1,293


$ 5,011

$ 5,068

Non-GAAP Expenses

$ 1,055

$ 1,065


$ 4,045

$ 4,085

Non-GAAP Interest and Other Income
(Expense), net

$ 9

$ 11


$ 118

$ 122

Non-GAAP Tax Rate

16 %

16 %


16 %

16 %

Outstanding Shares (fully diluted)

156

158


156

158

GAAP EPS

$ 2.63

$ 2.74


$ 10.14

$ 10.34

Non-GAAP EPS

$ 3.82

$ 3.87


$ 15.11

$ 15.19

Operating Cash Flow




~$1,500

Free Cash Flow(2)




~$1,300

Capital Expenditures




~$170







(1) Targets do not reflect the impact of any future financing transactions related to the Ansys Merger (as defined

below) or targets for the combined company.

(2) Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided from operating activities less capital expenditures.

For a reconciliation of Synopsys' third quarter and fiscal year 2025 targets, including expenses, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis and a discussion of the financial targets that we are not able to reconcile without unreasonable efforts, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.

Earnings Call Open to Investors
Synopsys will hold a conference call for financial analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on Synopsys' corporate website at investor.synopsys.com. Synopsys uses its website as a tool to disclose important information about Synopsys and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website from approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time today through the time Synopsys announces its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Effectiveness of Information
The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call, the information contained in the financial supplement and the corporate overview presentation, each of which are available on Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com (collectively, the "Earnings Materials"), represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of May 28, 2025. Although these Earnings Materials will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys undertakes no duty and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events, or otherwise update, the targets given in this press release unless required by law.

Availability of Final Financial Statements
Synopsys will include final financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed on or before June 9, 2025.

Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, earnings per diluted share, and tax rate for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results (1)

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


April 30,


April 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP net income from continuing operations attributed to Synopsys

$ 349,232


$ 299,111


$ 644,915


$ 736,561

Adjustments:








Amortization of acquired intangible assets

11,656


16,925


24,252


32,526

Stock-based compensation

201,723


162,346


388,002


327,487

Acquisition/divestiture related items

69,514


25,256


144,343


57,188

(Gain) loss on sale of strategic investments

2,435


-


2,435


(55,077)

Tax adjustments

(61,862)


(36,694)


(158,076)


(106,261)

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributed to Synopsys

$ 572,698


$ 466,944


$ 1,045,871


$ 992,424


























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


April 30,


April 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP net income from continuing operations per diluted share attributed to Synopsys

$ 2.24


$ 1.92


$ 4.13


$ 4.73

Adjustments:








Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.07


0.11


0.16


0.21

Stock-based compensation

1.29


1.04


2.48


2.10

Acquisition/divestiture related items

0.45


0.16


0.92


0.37

(Gain) loss on sale of strategic investments

0.02


-


0.02


(0.35)

Tax adjustments

(0.40)


(0.23)


(1.02)


(0.68)

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per diluted share attributed to Synopsys

$ 3.67


$ 3.00


$ 6.69


$ 6.38

















Shares used in computing net income per diluted share amounts:

156,088


155,770


156,218


155,610









(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2025 and 2024 ended on April 30, 2025 and May 4, 2024, respectively. For presentation

purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. Fiscal year 2024 was a 53-week year, which included an extra week in the
first quarter.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Reconciliation (1)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


April 30, 2025

April 30, 2025

GAAP effective tax rate

11.9 %

5.9 %

Stock-based compensation

(0.5) %

1.5 %

Acquisition/divestiture related items (2)

0.9 %

5.4 %

Tax adjustments (3)

3.7 %

3.2 %

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

16.0 %

16.0 %




(1) Presented on a continuing operations basis.

(2) The adjustment is primarily due to the capital loss on the sale of Synopsys' ownership in OpenLight

Photonics, Inc.

(3) The adjustments are primarily related to the differences in the tax rate effect of certain deductions, such as the

deduction for foreign-derived intangible income and credits.

Reconciliation of 2025 Targets
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Targets

(in thousands, except per share amounts)











Range for Three Months Ending



July 31, 2025



Low


High

Target GAAP expenses


$ 1,273,000


$ 1,293,000

Adjustments:





Amortization of acquired intangible assets


(11,000)


(14,000)

Stock-based compensation


(207,000)


(214,000)

Target non-GAAP expenses


$ 1,055,000


$ 1,065,000
















Range for Three Months Ending



July 31, 2025



Low


High

Target GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys


$ 2.63


$ 2.74

Adjustments:





Amortization of acquired intangible assets


0.09


0.07

Stock-based compensation


1.36


1.32

Acquisition/divestiture related items (1)


0.01


-

Tax adjustments


(0.27)


(0.26)

Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys


$ 3.82


$ 3.87






Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)


157,000


157,000

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2025 Targets

(in thousands, except per share amounts)











Range for Fiscal Year Ending



October 31, 2025



Low


High

Target GAAP expenses


$ 5,011,252


$ 5,068,252

Adjustments:





Amortization of acquired intangible assets


(46,000)


(51,000)

Stock-based compensation


(820,000)


(832,000)

Acquisition/divestiture related items (1)


(100,252)


(100,252)

Target non-GAAP expenses


$ 4,045,000


$ 4,085,000
















Range for Fiscal Year Ending



October 31, 2025



Low


High

Target GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys


$ 10.14


$ 10.34

Adjustments:





Amortization of acquired intangible assets


0.32


0.29

Stock-based compensation


5.30


5.22

Acquisition/divestiture related items (1)


0.93


0.92

Gain on sale of strategic investments


0.02


0.02

Tax adjustments


(1.60)


(1.60)

Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributed to Synopsys


$ 15.11


$ 15.19






Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)


157,000


157,000






(1) Adjustments reflect actual expenses incurred by Synopsys as of April 30, 2025 or certain contractually
obligated financing fees and related amortization expenses, and do not fully reflect all potential adjustments

for future periods for the reasons set forth in "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" below.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the investor conference call contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding short-term and long-term financial targets, expectations and objectives including, among others, our long-term financial objectives, which include the anticipated effects of our pending acquisition of ANSYS, Inc. (the Ansys Merger); our products, technology and services; business and market outlook, opportunities, strategies and technological trends, such as artificial intelligence; the Ansys Merger, including, among other things, the anticipated timing of closing, the status of the related regulatory approvals, and its expected impact; planned dispositions and their expected impact; the potential impact of the uncertain macroeconomic environment on our financial results, including, but not limited to, the effects of sustained global inflationary pressures and elevated interest rates, potential economic slowdowns or recessions, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical pressures, including, among others, the unknown impact of current and future U.S. and foreign trade regulations, government actions and regulatory changes, such as export control restrictions and tariffs, and regional or global military conflicts, and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and associated global economic conditions; customer demand and market expansion; our planned product releases and capabilities; industry growth rates; the expected realization of our contracted but unsatisfied or partially unsatisfied performance obligations (backlog); software trends; planned stock repurchases; our expected tax rate; and the impact and result of pending legal, regulatory, administrative and tax proceedings. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, time frames or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty in the global economy; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; the highly competitive industry we operate in; actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as the imposition of additional export restrictions or tariffs; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations; failure to complete the Ansys Merger on the terms described in our filings with the SEC, if at all; failure to obtain required governmental approvals related to the Ansys Merger or the imposition of conditions to such governmental approvals that may have an adverse effect on us; failure to realize the benefits expected from the Ansys Merger; and more. Additional information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The financial information contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Synopsys' most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, each as may be amended from time to time. Synopsys' financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025 are not necessarily indicative of Synopsys' operating results for any future periods. The information provided herein is as of May 28, 2025. Synopsys undertakes no duty to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


April 30,


April 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenue:








Time-based products

$ 828,326


$ 781,714


$ 1,656,564


$ 1,586,777

Upfront products

510,676


396,389


878,800


838,755

Total products revenue

1,339,002


1,178,103


2,535,364


2,425,532

Maintenance and service

265,264


276,609


524,217


540,169

Total revenue

1,604,266


1,454,712


3,059,581


2,965,701

Cost of revenue:








Products

216,216


198,719


385,058


374,217

Maintenance and service

94,471


88,178


187,008


178,718

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

7,660


13,500


16,256


26,655

Total cost of revenue

318,347


300,397


588,322


579,590

Gross margin

1,285,919


1,154,315


2,471,259


2,386,111

Operating expenses:








Research and development

553,979


493,136


1,107,195


1,018,670

Sales and marketing

215,021


209,783


424,220


428,626

General and administrative

136,497


114,763


303,583


246,027

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,996


4,561


7,996


8,090

Total operating expenses

909,493


822,243


1,842,994


1,701,413

Operating income

376,426


332,072


628,265


684,698

Interest expense

(94,336)


(7,067)


(105,475)


(8,805)

Other income (expense), net

114,101


16,525


164,518


123,091

Income before income taxes

396,191


341,530


687,308


798,984

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

47,181


45,437


40,887


68,346

Net income from continuing operations

349,010


296,093


646,421


730,638

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of

income taxes

(3,900)


(7,004)


(3,900)


4,658

Net income

345,110


289,089


642,521


735,296

Less: Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling

interest and redeemable non-controlling interest

(222)


(3,018)


1,506


(5,923)

Net income attributed to Synopsys

$ 345,332


$ 292,107


$ 641,015


$ 741,219









Net income (loss) attributed to Synopsys








Continuing operations

$ 349,232


$ 299,111


$ 644,915


$ 736,561

Discontinued operations

(3,900)


(7,004)


(3,900)


4,658

Net income

$ 345,332


$ 292,107


$ 641,015


$ 741,219









Net income (loss) per share attributed to Synopsys - basic:








Continuing operations

$ 2.25


$ 1.96


$ 4.17


$ 4.83

Discontinued operations

(0.02)


(0.05)


(0.03)


0.03

Basic net income per share

$ 2.23


$ 1.91


$ 4.14


$ 4.86









Net income (loss) per share attributed to Synopsys - diluted:








Continuing operations

$ 2.24


$ 1.92


$ 4.13


$ 4.73

Discontinued operations

(0.03)


(0.04)


(0.03)


0.03

Diluted net income per share

$ 2.21


$ 1.88


$ 4.10


$ 4.76









Shares used in computing per share amounts:








Basic

154,927


152,971


154,666


152,629

Diluted

156,088


155,770


156,218


155,610









(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2025 and 2024 ended on April 30, 2025 and May 4, 2024, respectively. For presentation purposes,

we refer to the closest calendar month end. Fiscal year 2024 was a 53-week year, which included an extra week in the first quarter.

SYNOPSYS, INC.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)


(in thousands, except par value amounts)










April 30, 2025


October 31, 2024


ASSETS:






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents


$ 14,119,095


$ 3,896,532


Short-term investments


144,816


153,869


Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments


14,263,911


4,050,401


Accounts receivable, net


1,002,195


934,470


Inventories


395,339


361,849


Prepaid and other current assets


1,217,584


1,122,946


Total current assets


16,879,029


6,469,666


Property and equipment, net


571,982


563,006


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


585,704


565,917


Goodwill


3,461,272


3,448,850


Intangible assets, net


173,394


195,164


Deferred income taxes


1,509,159


1,247,258


Other long-term assets


575,977


583,700


Total assets


$ 23,756,517


$ 13,073,561








LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$ 903,546


$ 1,163,592


Operating lease liabilities


104,170


94,791


Deferred revenue


1,375,398


1,391,737


Short-term debt


22,962


-


Total current liabilities


2,406,076


2,650,120


Long-term operating lease liabilities


587,438


574,065


Long-term deferred revenue


331,133


340,831


Long-term debt


10,027,681


15,601


Other long-term liabilities


488,584


469,738


Total liabilities


13,840,912


4,050,355


Redeemable non-controlling interest


-


30,000


Stockholders' equity:






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding


-


-


Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 155,146 and 154,112

shares outstanding, respectively


1,552


1,541


Capital in excess of par value


1,219,021


1,211,206


Retained earnings


9,624,282


8,984,105


Treasury stock, at cost: 2,115 and 3,148 shares, respectively


(689,001)


(1,025,770)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(240,136)


(180,380)


Total Synopsys stockholders' equity


9,915,718


8,990,702


Non-controlling interest


(113)


2,504


Total stockholders' equity


9,915,605


8,993,206


Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity


$ 23,756,517


$ 13,073,561








(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended on April 30, 2025 and its fiscal year 2024 ended on November 2, 2024,

respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. Fiscal year 2024 was a 53-week year,

which included an extra week in the first quarter.



SYNOPSYS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1)

(in thousands)






Six Months Ended April 30,


2025


2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net income

$ 642,521


$ 735,296

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Amortization and depreciation

96,838


123,886

Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets

51,728


48,179

Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts

25,405


37,912

Stock-based compensation

388,186


358,487

Allowance for credit losses

15,940


9,987

(Gain) loss on sale of strategic investments

2,435


(55,077)

Gain on sale of building

(51,385)


-

Loss on divestitures, net of transaction costs

8,299


-

Amortization of bridge financing costs

40,411


7,085

Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,348


-

Deferred income taxes

(237,170)


(170,854)

Other

(181)


(2,607)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from

acquisitions and dispositions:




Accounts receivable

(74,098)


20,889

Inventories

(39,766)


(60,518)

Prepaid and other current assets

(140,472)


(191,595)

Other long-term assets

(36,058)


(104,551)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(242,529)


(142,086)

Operating lease liabilities

(48,617)


(48,709)

Income taxes

(36,870)


(229,536)

Deferred revenue

(37,412)


52,612

Unrealized loss on settlement of interest rate treasury lock

(121,643)


-

Net cash provided by operating activities

207,910


388,800





CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

35,461


63,159

Proceeds from sales of short-term investments

22,015


-

Purchases of short-term investments

(47,558)


(65,861)

Proceeds from sales of strategic investments

-


55,696

Purchases of strategic investments

(3,368)


(860)

Purchases of property and equipment, net

(96,303)


(78,763)

Proceeds from sale of building

74,279


-

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-


(139,557)

Proceeds from business divestiture, net of cash divested

70,082


-

Other

(611)


-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

53,997


(166,186)





CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs

10,034,464


-

Repayments on debt and credit facilities

(1,289)


(1,303)

Payment of bridge financing and term loan costs

-


(54,715)

Issuances of common stock

118,308


115,111

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(166,872)


(212,577)

Redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest

(30,000)


-

Other

-


(1,096)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

9,954,611


(154,580)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

8,186


2,423

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

10,224,704


70,457

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year, including cash
from discontinued operations

3,898,729


1,441,187

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period, including cash
from discontinued operations

14,123,433


1,511,644

Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations

-


6,445

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations

$ 14,123,433


$ 1,505,199





(1) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2025 and 2024 ended on April 30, 2025 and May 4, 2024, respectively. For

presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. Fiscal year 2024 was a 53-week year, which included

an extra week in the first quarter.

Synopsys provides segment information, namely revenue, adjusted segment operating income and adjusted segment operating margin, in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 280, Segment Reporting. Synopsys' chief operating decision maker ("CODM") is our Chief Executive Officer. In evaluating our business segments, the CODM considers the income and expenses that the CODM believes are directly related to those segments. The CODM does not allocate certain operating expenses managed at a consolidated level to our business segments and, as a result, the reported operating income and operating margin do not include these unallocated expenses as shown in the table below. These unallocated expenses are presented in the table below to provide a reconciliation of the total adjusted operating income from segments to our consolidated operating income from continuing operations:

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Business Segment Reporting (1)(2)

(in millions)










Three Months Ended

April 30, 2025


Three Months Ended
April 30, 2024


Six Months Ended

April 30, 2025


Six Months Ended

April 30, 2024





Revenue by segment








- Design Automation

$ 1,122.3


$ 1,054.9


$ 2,142.5


$ 2,040.3

% of Total

70.0 %


72.5 %


70.0 %


68.8 %

- Design IP

$ 482.0


$ 399.8


$ 917.1


$ 925.4

% of Total

30.0 %


27.5 %


30.0 %


31.2 %









Adjusted operating income by segment








- Design Automation

$ 458.8


$ 418.2


$ 863.4


$ 777.7

- Design IP

$ 150.5


$ 124.8


$ 277.1


$ 370.5









Adjusted operating margin by segment








- Design Automation

40.9 %


39.6 %


40.3 %


38.1 %

- Design IP

31.2 %


31.2 %


30.2 %


40.0 %

Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2)

(in millions)










Three Months Ended

April 30, 2025


Three Months Ended

April 30, 2024


Six Months Ended

April 30, 2025


Six Months Ended

April 30, 2024





GAAP total operating income - as reported

$ 376.4


$ 332.1


$ 628.3


$ 684.7

Other expenses managed at consolidated level








-Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3)

11.7


18.1


24.3


34.7

-Stock-based compensation (3)

201.7


162.7


388.2


328.2

-Non-qualified deferred compensation plan

(20.1)


11.1


(0.5)


50.5

-Acquisition/divestiture related items (4)

39.6


19.2


100.3


50.1

Total adjusted segment operating income

$ 609.3


$ 543.0


$ 1,140.5


$ 1,148.2









(1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as normal elements of our
business. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Synopsys' second quarter of fiscal year 2025 and 2024 ended on April 30, 2025 and May 4, 2024, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to

the closest calendar month end. Fiscal year 2024 was a 53-week year, which included an extra week in the first quarter.

(3) The adjustment includes non-GAAP expenses attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest.

(4) The adjustment excludes the amortization of bridge financing costs entered into in connection with the pending Ansys Merger that was recorded in

interest expense, and certain divestiture related items that were recorded in other income (expense), net in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements
of income.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP but acknowledges evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal budgeting and resource allocation purposes. This press release includes non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP tax rate for the periods presented. It also includes future estimates for non-GAAP expenses, non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

When possible, Synopsys provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Synopsys is unable to provide a full reconciliation of certain third quarter and full fiscal year 2025 non-GAAP financial targets to the corresponding GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because Synopsys believes that it would not be possible for it to have the required information necessary to quantitatively reconcile such measures with sufficient precision without unreasonable efforts due to, among other things, the potential variability and limited predictability of the excluded adjustment items necessary for a full reconciliation such as certain acquisition/divestiture related items, restructuring charges, tax deduction variability, changes in the fair value of non-qualified deferred compensation plan, and gains (losses) on the sale of strategic investments. For the same reasons, Synopsys is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, as superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and be viewed in conjunction with, the corresponding GAAP financial measures. Synopsys' management believes presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides useful information to investors allowing them to view financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations through the eyes of management. Synopsys' management evaluates and makes decisions about our business operations using both GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures to help facilitate internal comparisons to Synopsys' historical operating results and forecasted targets, planning and forecasting in subsequent periods and comparisons to competitors' operating results.

The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile non-GAAP financial measures (other than free cash flow, which is defined in the footnote to the Financial Targets table above) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures:

(i) Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We incur expenses from amortization of acquired intangible assets, which may include impairment charges from write-downs of acquired intangible assets. Acquired intangible assets include, among other things, core/developed technology, customer relationships, contract rights, trademarks and trade names, and other intangibles related to acquisitions. We amortize the intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. We do not enter into acquisitions on a predictable cycle. The amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and their estimated useful lives can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. From time to time, we incur impairment charges due to write-downs of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets, including impairment charges, provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. We also exclude this item because such expenses are non-cash in nature and we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our core operational performance and liquidity, and ability to invest in research and development and fund future acquisitions and capital expenditures.

(ii) Stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation expenses consist primarily of expenses related to restricted stock units, stock options, employee stock purchase rights and other stock awards, including such expenses associated with acquisitions. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures primarily because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us. Further, the expense for the fair value of the stock-based instruments we utilize may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related stock-based awards and, therefore, is not used by management to assess the core profitability of our business operations.

(iii) Acquisition/divestiture related items. In connection with certain of our business combinations and/or divestitures, we incur significant expenses that we would not have otherwise incurred as part of our business operations. These expenses include, among other things, compensation expenses, professional fees and other direct expenses, concurrent restructuring activities and divestiture activities, including employee severance and other exit costs, bridge financing costs, costs related to integration activities, debt forgiveness, changes to the fair value of contingent consideration related to the acquired company, and amortization of the fair value difference of below-market value assets arising from arrangements entered into or acquired in conjunction with an acquisition. We also recognize the gains and losses from the mark-up of equity or cost method investments to fair value upon obtaining control through acquisition. We exclude these items because they are related to acquisitions and divestitures and have no direct correlation to the core operation of our business. Further, because we do not acquire or divest businesses on a predictable cycle and the terms of each transaction can vary significantly and are unique to each transaction, we believe it is useful to exclude such expenses when looking for a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

(iv) Restructuring charges. We initiate restructuring activities to align our costs to our operating plans and business strategies based on then-current economic conditions, and such activities have a specific and defined term. Restructuring costs generally include severance and other termination benefits related to voluntary retirement programs, involuntary headcount reductions and facilities closures. Such restructuring costs include elimination of operational redundancy, permanent reductions in workforce and facilities closures and, therefore, are not considered by us to be a part of the core operation of our business and are not used by management when assessing the core profitability and performance of our business operations.

(v) Gains (losses) on the sale of strategic investments. We exclude gains and losses on the sale of equity investments in privately held companies because we do not believe they are reflective of our core business and operating results.

(vi) Deferred compensation. We exclude changes in the fair value of our non-qualified deferred compensation plan because we do not use these to assess the core profitability of our business operations.

(vii) Income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments. Excluding the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments from the provision for income taxes assists investors in understanding the tax provision associated with those adjustments and the effect on net income. We utilize an annual non-GAAP tax rate in calculating non-GAAP financial measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of certain non-recurring and other period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and do not necessarily reflect our normal operations, and to more closely align our tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix. This annual non-GAAP tax rate is based on an evaluation of our historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, taking into account the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, U.S. tax law changes, as well as other factors such as our current tax structure, existing tax positions and expected recurring tax incentives. Based on these considerations, we have elected to adopt a non-GAAP tax rate of 16% for fiscal year 2025.

About Synopsys
Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

© 2025 Synopsys, Inc. All rights reserved. Synopsys, the Synopsys logo, and other Synopsys trademarks are available at https://www.synopsys.com/company/legal/trademarks-brands.html. Other company or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Trey Campbell
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-4289
[email protected]

EDITORIAL CONTACT:
Cara Walker
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-5000
[email protected]

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
