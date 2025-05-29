Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.05.2025 12:12 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KuCoin Unveils Copy Trading and Supernova Program: A New Era in Crypto Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its new copy trading function alongside the exclusive Supernova Program. These initiatives are designed to simplify crypto trading and empower users by fostering a dynamic, community-driven ecosystem where traders of all levels can connect and succeed.


The copy trading feature allows KuCoin users to automatically follow and replicate the trades of top-performing lead traders in real time. Tailored for both beginners and seasoned traders, this tool streamlines the trading process, enabling users to adopt proven strategies effortlessly. Whether you're aiming to diversify your portfolio or save time, copy trading offers access to expert insights with minimal effort.

This launch underscores KuCoin's mission to make trading more accessible while nurturing a collaborative community. BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, stated: "We're introducing copy trading to build a stronger community where experienced traders and newcomers can thrive together. It's about creating mutual benefit-bridging the gap and offering a platform where knowledge and success are shared. This marks a step toward a more connected and inclusive trading experience."

KuCoin's copy trading leverages API integration, empowering lead traders to automate strategies with precision. Supported by a high-performance matching engine, it ensures fast execution, efficient trade replication, and minimal slippage. Innovative features like fixed ratio and fixed amount copy modes, paired with 0.5% slippage protection, provide enhanced risk management and flexibility for users seeking effective trading solutions.

Complementing this, the Supernova Program rewards elite lead traders with incentives such as trading funds and profit-sharing. This ensures followers benefit from top-tier strategies while recognizing and compensating the platform's best performers.

Built on KuCoin's robust futures platform, the copy trading function supports over 300 futures contracts across various cryptocurrencies. It accommodates all contract types-USDT-margined, USDC-margined, and coin-margined-and features precision pricing synced with major exchanges. The advanced trading engine delivers fast, reliable performance, making it a trusted choice for traders worldwide.

Security remains at the heart of KuCoin's operations, with state-of-the-art tools like offline cold storage, mandatory two-factor authentication, and advanced encryption ensuring your assets are protected today and prepared for tomorrow. With a growing global presence, we're crafting a trading platform that adapts to the diverse, ever-changing needs of traders worldwide. The journey continues as KuCoin shapes the future of crypto trading-dynamic, secure, and limitless-while prioritizing fund safety and operational transparency to solidify the trust of millions of users worldwide.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 40 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots.

KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. This recognition reflects its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Learn more:https://www.kucoin.com/.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698820/image_5002362_28862776.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641815/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-unveils-copy-trading-and-supernova-program-a-new-era-in-crypto-trading-302468178.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.