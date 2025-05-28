Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Of 2025

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
Starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company has adopted refined segment reporting structure to disclose net revenue by each domestic and overseas business segment. The Company believes that this will better reflect its recent operational adjustments and organizational restructuring, providing investors with a clearer understanding of the financial performance and strategic progress of each business segment. Historical financial information has been recast to conform to the new structure, and additional business information is provided for comparison purposes.
FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB614.6 million (US$84.7 million), a 5.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products. Net revenues decreased by 5.7% from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to decreases in performance-based income generated from RMB private equity products and private secondary products and recurring service fees generated from RMB private equity products.
- Net revenues from overseas for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB304.2 million (US$41.9 million), compared with RMB306.7 million for the corresponding period in 2024, which was effectively flat. Net revenues increased by 5.0% from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in distribution of overseas insurance products.
- Income from operations for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB186.0 million (US$25.6 million), a 53.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 21.8% decrease in compensation and benefits.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB149.0 million (US$20.5 million), a 13.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a 53.1% increase in income from operations, and partially offset by a 29.0% decrease in interest income, a 42.0% increase in income tax expenses and a loss from equity in affiliates.
- Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB168.8 million (US$23.3 million), a 4.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
FIRST QUARTER 2025 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
Noah offers global investment products and provides value-added services to global Chinese high-net-worth investors in its wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.
- Total number of registered clients as of March 31, 2025 was 463,161, a 1.2% increase from March 31, 2024, and a 0.2% increase from December 31, 2024. Among such clients, the number of overseas registered clients as of March 31, 2025 was 18,207, a 15.8% increase from March 31, 2024 and a 3.1% increase from December 31, 2024.
- Total number of active clients[2] who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2025 was 8,822, a 15.1% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, and a 0.5% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024. Among such clients, the number of overseas active clients who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2025 was 3,384, a 23.3% increase from the first quarter of 2024, and a 16.1% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the first quarter of 2025 was RMB16.1 billion (US$2.2 billion), a 14.7% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 39.8% decrease in distribution of mutual fund products. Among such products distributed, Noah distributed RMB8.1 billion (US$1.1 billion) of overseas investment products, a 3.6% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to a 13.2% decrease in distribution of mutual fund products and partially offset by a 25.0% increase in distribution of private equity products.
The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by product type, is as follows:
Three months ended March 31,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
12.6
66.8 %
7.6
47.2 %
Private secondary products
3.8
20.0 %
6.1
37.9 %
Private equity products
1.2
6.3 %
1.5
9.3 %
Other products[3]
1.3
6.9 %
0.9
5.6 %
All products
18.9
100.0 %
16.1
100.0 %
The aggregate value of investment products distributed, categorized by geography, is as follows:
Type of products in Mainland China
Three months ended March 31,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
8.8
84.3 %
4.3
53.7 %
Private secondary products
1.0
8.8 %
3.3
41.3 %
Other products
0.7
6.9 %
0.4
5.0 %
All products in Mainland China
10.5
100.0 %
8.0
100.0 %
Type of overseas products
Three months ended March 31,
2024
2025
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
Mutual fund products
3.8
44.9 %
3.3
40.7 %
Private secondary products
2.8
33.9 %
2.8
34.6 %
Private equity products
1.2
14.2 %
1.5
18.5 %
Other products
0.6
7.0 %
0.5
6.2 %
All Overseas products
8.4
100.0 %
8.1
100.0 %
- Coverage network in mainland China included 11 cities as of March 31, 2025, compared with 18 cities as of March 31, 2024 and 11 cities as of December 31, 2024, primarily due to the continued streamlining of the Company's domestic coverage network.
- Aggregate number of overseas relationship managers was 131 as of March 31, 2025, a 44.0% increase from March 31, 2024, and a 5.1% decrease from December 31, 2024.
Asset Management Business
Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management" or "Gopher"), a leading multi-asset manager in China, and Olive Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Olive Asset Management" or "Olive"), as the overseas asset management brand focused on providing global investment solutions with offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management develop and manage assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategy investments denominated in RMB, USD and other currencies.
- Total assets under management as of March 31, 2025 remained relatively stable at RMB149.3 billion (US$20.6 billion), compared with RMB153.3 billion as of March 31, 2024 and RMB151.5 billion as of December 31, 2024. Mainland China assets under management as of March 31, 2025 were RMB106.6 billion (US$14.7 billion), compared with RMB116.1 billion as of March 31, 2024 and RMB108.9 billion as of December 31, 2024. Overseas assets under management as of March 31, 2025 were RMB42.7 billion (US$5.9 billion), compared with RM37.2 billion as of March 31, 2024 and RMB42.6 billion as of December 31, 2024.
Total assets under management, categorized by investment type, are as follows:
Investment type
As of
Allocation/ Redemption[4]
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
131.5
86.8 %
0.4
1.5
130.4
87.4 %
Public securities[5]
9.4
6.2 %
1.6
1.6
9.4
6.3 %
Real estate
6.2
4.1 %
-
1.1
5.1
3.4 %
Multi-strategies
3.9
2.6 %
-
-
3.9
2.6 %
Others
0.5
0.3 %
-
-
0.5
0.3 %
All Investments
151.5
100.0 %
2.0
4.2
149.3
100.0 %
Total assets under management, categorized by geography, are as follows:
Mainland China
As of
Allocation/
Redemption
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
98.6
90.5 %
-
1.3
97.3
91.2 %
Public securities
5.3
4.9 %
0.5
0.5
5.3
5.0 %
Real estate
2.2
2.0 %
-
1.0
1.2
1.1 %
Multi-strategies
2.3
2.1 %
-
-
2.3
2.2 %
Others
0.5
0.5 %
-
-
0.5
0.5 %
All Investments
108.9
100.0 %
0.5
2.8
106.6
100.0 %
Overseas
Investment type
As of
Allocation/
Redemption
As of
(RMB billions, except percentages)
Private equity
32.9
77.2 %
0.4
0.2
33.1
77.5 %
Public securities
4.1
9.6 %
1.1
1.1
4.1
9.6 %
Real estate
4.0
9.4 %
-
0.1
3.9
9.1 %
Multi-strategies
1.6
3.8 %
-
-
1.6
3.8 %
All Investments
42.6
100.0 %
1.5
1.4
42.7
100.0 %
Other Businesses
Noah's other businesses mainly include providing clients with additional comprehensive services and investment products. Operating results for other businesses (under the Company's traditional segmentation) also include headquarters rental income, depreciation and amortization, as well as operating expenses.
Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and chairwoman of Noah, commented, "We have been making progress since last year in repositioning ourselves to drive growth in this challenging market environment. We are delighted to announce that the Group achieved a recovery in profitability this quarter, reflecting improved operational efficiency and strategic progress. Income from operations grew by 53.1% year-on-year and 35.2% quarter-on-quarter, while non-GAAP net profit rose by 27.4% quarter-on-quarter. Net revenues declined due to a decrease in distribution of domestic insurance products and RMB private equity management fees; however, overseas revenue continued to grow and now accounts for nearly 50% of total net revenues, showcasing our diversification efforts. Looking ahead, we remain committed to advancing our strategy, driving sustainable growth, and delivering reasonable shareholders returns."
FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB614.6 million (US$84.7 million), a 5.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products.
Net Revenues under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q1 2024
Q1 2025
YoY Change
Domestic public securities[6]
119.0
127.5
7.1 %
Domestic asset management[7]
194.9
167.0
(14.3 %)
Domestic insurance[8]
18.7
6.4
(65.6 %)
Overseas wealth management[9]
178.5
162.0
(9.2 %)
Overseas asset management[10]
91.6
112.0
22.3 %
Overseas insurance and
36.7
30.2
(17.8 %)
Headquarters
10.1
9.5
(5.5 %)
Total net revenues
649.5
614.6
(5.4 %)
- Domestic public securities is the business that distributes mutual funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB127.5 million (US$17.6 million), a 7.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to an increase in distribution of private secondary products.
- Domestic asset management is the business that manages RMB-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB167.0 million (US$23.0 million), a 14.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to decreases in recurring service fees generated from private equity products.
- Domestic insurance is the business that distributes insurance products, consisting mainly of life and health insurance products. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB6.4 million (US$0.9 million), a 65.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of insurance products.
- Overseas wealth management is the business that provides offline and online wealth management services. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB162.0 million (US$22.3 million), a 9.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in allocated commission gained from distribution of overseas insurance products.
- Overseas asset management is the business that manages USD-denominated private equity funds and private secondary products. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB112.0 million (US$15.4 million),a 22.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, due to an increase in the amount of private equity investments managed by Olive.
- Overseas insurance and comprehensive services is the business that provides comprehensive overseas services such as insurance, trust services and other services. Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB30.2 million (US$4.2 million), a 17.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in distribution of overseas insurance products.
- Headquarters reflects revenue generated from corporate operations at the Company's headquarters in Shanghai as well as administrative costs and expenses that were not directly allocated to the aforementioned six business segments. Net revenues during the first quarter of 2025 were RMB9.5 million (US$1.3 million), compared with RMB10.1 million for the corresponding period in 2024, which effectively remained flat.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB428.6 million (US$59.1 million), an 18.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024. Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2025 primarily consisted of (i) compensation and benefits of RMB303.9 million (US$41.9 million); (ii) selling expenses of RMB51.1 million (US$7.0 million); (iii) general and administrative expenses of RMB64.4 million (US$8.9 million); (iv) provision for credit losses of RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million); (v) other operating expenses of RMB15.7 million (US$2.2 million); and (vi) income gained from government subsidies of RMB9.3 million (US$1.3 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for Domestic public securities for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB32.5 million (US$4.5 million), a 16.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the decrease in relationship manager compensation.
- Operating costs and expenses for Domestic asset management for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB31.1 million (US$4.3 million), a 10.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the decrease in general and administrative expenses.
- Operating costs and expenses for Domestic insurance for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB22.2 million (US$3.1 million), a 50.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the decrease in consulting fee.
- Operating costs and expenses for Overseas wealth management for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB104.0 million (US$14.3 million), a 40.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the decrease in marketing activities and travel expenses.
- Operating costs and expenses for Overseas asset management for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB21.8 million (US$3.0 million), a 4.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, which effectively remained flat.
- Operating costs and expenses for Overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB27.5 million (US$3.8 million), a 52.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the increase in other operating expenses.
- Operating costs and expenses for Headquarters for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB189.6 million (US$26.1 million), a 2.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, which effectively remained flat.
Income(loss) from operations
Income(loss) from operations under the segmentation adopted in Q4 2024 is as follows:
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
Q1 2024
Q1 2025
YoY Change
Domestic public securities
80.3
95.0
18.4 %
Domestic asset management
160.1
135.9
(15.1 %)
Domestic insurance
(26.5)
(15.7)
40.6 %
Overseas wealth management
4.7
58.1
1129.6 %
Overseas asset management
68.7
90.1
31.2 %
Overseas insurance and
18.7
2.7
(85.4 %)
Headquarters
(184.5)
(180.1)
2.4 %
Total income from operations
121.5
186.0
53.1 %
- Income from operations for Domestic public securities for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB95.0 million (US$13.1 million), an 18.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to increases in one-time commissions generated from private secondary products.
- Income from operations for Domestic asset management for the first quarter of 2025 RMB135.9 million (US$18.7 million), a 15.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to decreases in recurring service fees generated from RMB private equity products.
- Loss from operations for Domestic insurance for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB15.7 million (US$2.2 million), a 40.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to the decrease in operating expenses.
- Income from operations for Overseas wealth management for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB58.1 million (US$8.0 million), compared with RMB4.7 million for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in the first quarter of 2025.
- Income from operations for Overseas asset management for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB90.1 million (US$12.4 million), a 31.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 22.3% increase in net revenues of the segment.
- Income from operations for Overseas insurance and comprehensive services for the first quarter of 2025 RMB2.7 million (US$0.4 million), an 85.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 17.8% decrease in net revenues of the segment and an increase in operating expenses.
- Loss from operations for Headquarters for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB180.1 million (US$24.8 million), a 2.4% slight decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 30.3%, compared with 18.7% for the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to a 21.8% decrease in compensation and benefits.
Interest Income
Interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB32.8 million (US$4.5 million), a 29.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2024.
Investment Income
Investment income for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB6.3 million (US$0.9 million), a 20.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2025 were RMB60.6 million (US$8.4 million), a 42.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB149.8 million (US$20.6 million), a 13.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 24.4%, up from 20.3% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB149.0 million (US$20.5 million), a 13.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was 24.2%, up from 20.2% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB2.13 (US$0.29) and RMB2.11 (US$0.29), compared with RMB1.88 and RMB1.88 for the corresponding period in 2024, respectively.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB168.8 million (US$23.3 million), a 4.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was 27.5%, up from 24.8% for the corresponding period in 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2025 was RMB2.39 (US$0.33), up from RMB2.31 for the corresponding period in 2024.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had RMB4,075.4 million (US$561.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,822.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and RMB5,129.4 million as of March 31, 2024, respectively.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the first quarter of 2025 was RMB253.4 million (US$34.9 million), compared with net cash outflow of RMB181.8 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to cash inflow generated from net income from operations in the first quarter of 2025.
Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the first quarter of 2025 was RMB20.0 million (US$2.8 million), compared with net cash outflow of RMB59.1 million in the corresponding period in 2024, primarily due to increased redemptions of term deposits in the first quarter of 2025.
Net cash outflow to the Company's financing activities was RMB9.4 million (US$1.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with net cash outflow of RMB12.3 million in the corresponding period in 2024.
CONFERENCE CALL
Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's first quarter of 2025 unaudited financial results and recent business activities.
The conference call will be accessed via Zoom webinar with the following details:
Dial-in details:
Conference title:
Noah First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Date/Time:
Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time
Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time
Dial in:
- Hong Kong Toll Free:
800-963976
- United States Toll Free:
1-888-317-6003
- Mainland China Toll Free:
4001-206115
- International Toll:
1-412-317-6061
Participant Password:
1593238
A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until June 5, 2025 at 1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) with the access code 9541104.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website under the "Financial Reports" section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.
DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-cash settlement expenses or reversal and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.
In the first quarter of 2025, Noah distributed RMB16.1 billion (US$2.2 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB149.3 billion (US$20.6 billion) as of March 31, 2025.
Noah's domestic and overseas wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers major cities in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong (China), New York, Silicon Valley, Singapore, and Los Angeles. The Company's wealth management business had 463,161 registered clients as of March 31, 2025. Through its domestic and overseas asset management business operated by Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses.
For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 ended March 31, 2025 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, estimates regarding the sufficiency of Noah's cash and cash equivalents and liquidity risk. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As of
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2025
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
3,822,339
4,075,358
561,599
Restricted cash
8,696
8,435
1,162
Short-term investments
1,274,609
1,316,190
181,376
Accounts receivable, net
473,490
406,167
55,971
Amounts due from related parties
499,524
536,316
73,906
Loans receivable, net
169,108
158,990
21,909
Other current assets
226,965
217,566
29,982
Total current assets
6,474,731
6,719,022
925,905
Long-term investments, net
971,099
888,987
122,506
Investment in affiliates
1,373,156
1,328,980
183,138
Property and equipment, net
2,382,247
2,368,830
326,434
Operating lease right-of-use
121,115
113,827
15,686
Deferred tax assets
319,206
317,107
43,699
Other non-current assets
137,291
136,959
18,873
Total Assets
11,778,845
11,873,712
1,636,241
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accrued payroll and welfare
412,730
422,444
58,214
Income tax payable
63,892
75,108
10,350
Deferred revenues
72,259
72,415
9,979
Contingent liabilities
476,107
473,328
65,226
Other current liabilities
404,288
353,214
48,674
Total current liabilities
1,429,276
1,396,509
192,443
Deferred tax liabilities
246,093
244,205
33,652
Operating lease liabilities, non-
75,725
64,066
8,829
Other non-current liabilities
15,011
14,003
1,930
Total Liabilities
1,766,105
1,718,783
236,854
Equity
10,012,740
10,154,929
1,399,387
Total Liabilities and Equity
11,778,845
11,873,712
1,636,241
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
Change
2024
2025
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
185,255
154,991
21,358
(16.3 %)
Recurring service fees
155,165
151,596
20,890
(2.3 %)
Performance-based income
5,528
13,986
1,927
153.0 %
Other service fees
34,960
36,863
5,080
5.4 %
Total revenues from others
380,908
357,436
49,255
(6.2 %)
Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
One-time commissions
1,827
3,750
517
105.3 %
Recurring service fees
262,689
244,380
33,676
(7.0 %)
Performance-based income
8,844
14,529
2,002
64.3 %
Total revenues from funds
273,360
262,659
36,195
(3.9 %)
Total revenues
654,268
620,095
85,450
(5.2 %)
Less: VAT related surcharges
(4,733)
(5,501)
(758)
16.2 %
Net revenues
649,535
614,594
84,692
(5.4 %)
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(144,295)
(122,568)
(16,890)
(15.1 %)
Other compensations
(244,490)
(181,327)
(24,989)
(25.8 %)
Total compensation and benefits
(388,785)
(303,895)
(41,879)
(21.8 %)
Selling expenses
(62,332)
(51,072)
(7,038)
(18.1 %)
General and administrative
(71,116)
(64,441)
(8,880)
(9.4 %)
Reversal of (provision for) credit
97
(2,810)
(387)
.N.A
Other operating expenses
(17,146)
(15,699)
(2,163)
(8.4 %)
Government grants
11,233
9,331
1,286
(16.9 %)
Total operating costs and expenses
(528,049)
(428,586)
(59,061)
(18.8 %)
Income from operations
121,486
186,008
25,631
53.1 %
Other income:
Interest income
46,185
32,801
4,520
(29.0 %)
Investment income
5,185
6,270
864
20.9 %
Other income (expenses)
3,935
(3,081)
(425)
.N.A
Total other income
55,305
35,990
4,959
(34.9 %)
Income before taxes and income
176,791
221,998
30,590
25.6 %
Income tax expense
(42,686)
(60,605)
(8,352)
42.0 %
Loss from equity in affiliates
(2,242)
(11,574)
(1,595)
416.2 %
Net income
131,863
149,819
20,643
13.6 %
Less: net income attributable to
372
855
118
129.8 %
Net income attributable to Noah
131,491
148,964
20,525
13.3 %
Income per ADS, basic
1.88
2.13
0.29
13.3 %
Income per ADS, diluted
1.88
2.11
0.29
12.2 %
Margin analysis:
Operating margin
18.7 %
30.3 %
30.3 %
Net margin
20.3 %
24.4 %
24.4 %
Weighted average ADS equivalent [1]:
Basic
69,781,578
69,913,957
69,913,957
Diluted
69,788,638
70,600,397
70,600,397
ADS equivalent outstanding at end
65,685,535
66,508,418
66,508,418
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Five ordinary share represents one ADSs.
Noah Holdings Limited
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
March 31,
March 31,
Change
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Net income
131,863
149,819
20,643
13.6 %
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
53,400
(22,834)
(3,147)
N.A.
Fair value fluctuation of available-for-sale investment
-
233
32
N.A.
Comprehensive income
185,263
127,218
17,528
(31.3 %)
Less: Comprehensive (loss) gain attributable
(492)
910
125
N.A.
Comprehensive income attributable to Noah
185,755
126,308
17,403
(32.0 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplemental Information
(unaudited)
As of
March 31,
March 31,
Change
Number of registered clients
457,705
463,161
1.2 %
Three months ended
March 31,
March 31,
Change
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
Number of active clients
10,391
8,822
(15.1 %)
Transaction value:
Private equity products
1,195
1,461
22.3 %
Private secondary products
3,772
6,114
62.1 %
Mutual fund products
12,610
7,595
(39.8 %)
Other products
1,309
934
(28.6 %)
Total transaction value
18,886
16,104
(14.7 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended March 31, 2025
Domestic
Domestic
Domestic
Overseas
Overseas
Overseas
Headquarters
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
14,034
68
6,474
105,689
5,532
23,194
-
154,991
Recurring service fees
85,803
35,392
-
9,120
21,281
-
-
151,596
Performance-based income
13,800
45
-
-
141
-
-
13,986
Other service fees
-
-
-
16,315
-
6,992
13,556
36,863
Total revenues from others
113,637
35,505
6,474
131,124
26,954
30,186
13,556
357,436
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
3,336
-
-
290
124
-
-
3,750
Recurring service fees
10,669
131,673
-
30,611
71,427
-
-
244,380
Performance-based income
1,076
-
-
-
13,453
-
-
14,529
Total revenues from funds
15,081
131,673
-
30,901
85,004
-
-
262,659
Total revenues
128,718
167,178
6,474
162,025
111,958
30,186
13,556
620,095
Less: VAT related surcharges
(1,252)
(186)
(37)
-
-
-
(4,026)
(5,501)
Net revenues
127,466
166,992
6,437
162,025
111,958
30,186
9,530
614,594
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(21,798)
(14,966)
(8,692)
(70,217)
(1,303)
(5,592)
-
(122,568)
Other compensations
(7,050)
(15,918)
(7,598)
(19,840)
(14,956)
(11,554)
(104,411)
(181,327)
Total compensation and benefits
(28,848)
(30,884)
(16,290)
(90,057)
(16,259)
(17,146)
(104,411)
(303,895)
Selling expenses
(3,140)
(2,044)
(3,669)
(12,857)
(5,361)
(2,606)
(21,395)
(51,072)
General and administrative
(118)
(1,092)
(2,213)
(1,047)
(205)
(575)
(59,191)
(64,441)
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
(1,600)
(1,210)
(2,810)
Other operating expenses
(410)
(2,380)
-
-
-
(5,523)
(7,386)
(15,699)
Government grants
40
5,309
12
-
-
-
3,970
9,331
Total operating costs and
(32,476)
(31,091)
(22,160)
(103,961)
(21,825)
(27,450)
(189,623)
(428,586)
Income (loss) from
94,990
135,901
(15,723)
58,064
90,133
2,736
(180,093)
186,008
Noah Holdings Limited
Segment Condensed Income Statements
(unaudited)
Three months ended March 31, 2024
Domestic
Domestic
Domestic
Overseas
Overseas
Overseas
Headquarters
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others
One-time commissions
3,316
657
18,863
128,715
3,661
30,043
-
185,255
Recurring service fees
92,210
48,060
-
4,356
10,164
-
375
155,165
Performance-based income
4,366
-
-
-
1,162
-
-
5,528
Other service fees
-
-
-
15,566
-
6,666
12,728
34,960
Total revenues from others
99,892
48,717
18,863
148,637
14,987
36,709
13,103
380,908
Revenues from funds
One-time commissions
1,683
-
-
101
43
-
-
1,827
Recurring service fees
17,420
146,037
-
29,763
69,469
-
-
262,689
Performance-based income
1,156
634
-
-
7,054
-
-
8,844
Total revenues from funds
20,259
146,671
-
29,864
76,566
-
-
273,360
Total revenues
120,151
195,388
18,863
178,501
91,553
36,709
13,103
654,268
Less: VAT related surcharges
(1,088)
(467)
(163)
-
-
-
(3,015)
(4,733)
Net revenues
119,063
194,921
18,700
178,501
91,553
36,709
10,088
649,535
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship managers
(29,161)
(9,231)
(19,102)
(85,482)
(1,177)
(142)
-
(144,295)
Other compensations
(9,234)
(23,182)
(12,386)
(49,344)
(13,242)
(11,448)
(125,654)
(244,490)
Total compensation and
(38,395)
(32,413)
(31,488)
(134,826)
(14,419)
(11,590)
(125,654)
(388,785)
Selling expenses
(2,967)
(2,570)
(825)
(33,688)
(6,654)
(268)
(15,360)
(62,332)
General and administrative
(198)
(3,002)
(12,829)
(5,265)
(1,795)
(1,070)
(46,957)
(71,116)
(Provision for) reversal of
credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
(3,637)
3,734
97
Other operating expenses
(451)
(976)
(17)
-
-
(1,403)
(14,299)
(17,146)
Government grants
3,175
4,092
7
-
-
-
3,959
11,233
Total operating costs and
(38,836)
(34,869)
(45,152)
(173,779)
(22,868)
(17,968)
(194,577)
(528,049)
Income (loss) from
80,227
160,052
(26,452)
4,722
68,685
18,741
(184,489)
121,486
|
Noah Holdings Limited
Additional Business Information
(unaudited)
Three months ended March 31, 2025
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
154,991
-
-
154,991
Recurring service fees
151,596
-
-
151,596
Performance-based income
13,986
-
-
13,986
Other service fees
25,477
-
11,386
36,863
Total revenues from others
346,050
-
11,386
357,436
Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
One-time commissions
2,639
1,111
-
3,750
Recurring service fees
81,426
162,954
-
244,380
Performance-based income
-
14,529
-
14,529
Total revenues from funds
84,065
178,594
-
262,659
Total revenues
430,115
178,594
11,386
620,095
Less: VAT related surcharges
(2,008)
(188)
(3,305)
(5,501)
Net revenues
428,107
178,406
8,081
614,594
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(122,103)
(465)
-
(122,568)
Other compensations
(118,617)
(53,594)
(9,116)
(181,327)
Total compensation and benefits
(240,720)
(54,059)
(9,116)
(303,895)
Selling expenses
(35,429)
(10,210)
(5,433)
(51,072)
General and administrative
(42,196)
(13,251)
(8,994)
(64,441)
Provision for credit losses
(1,219)
(438)
(1,153)
(2,810)
Other operating expenses
(7,644)
(2,380)
(5,675)
(15,699)
Government grants
4,002
5,315
14
9,331
Total operating costs and
(323,206)
(75,023)
(30,357)
(428,586)
Income (loss) from operations
104,901
103,383
(22,276)
186,008
Noah Holdings Limited
Additional Business Information
(unaudited)
Three months ended March 31, 2024
Wealth
Asset
Other
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenues:
Revenues from others:
One-time commissions
185,255
-
-
185,255
Recurring service fees
155,165
-
-
155,165
Performance-based income
5,528
-
-
5,528
Other service fees
25,711
-
9,249
34,960
Total revenues from others
371,659
-
9,249
380,908
Revenues from funds Gopher/Olive
One-time commissions
1,793
34
-
1,827
Recurring service fees
89,719
172,970
-
262,689
Performance-based income
1,039
7,805
-
8,844
Total revenues from funds
92,551
180,809
-
|
273,360
Total revenues
464,210
180,809
9,249
654,268
Less: VAT related surcharges
(1,530)
(440)
(2,763)
(4,733)
Net revenues
462,680
180,369
6,486
649,535
Operating costs and expenses:
Compensation and benefits
Relationship manager
(136,644)
(7,651)
-
(144,295)
Other compensations
(164,652)
(61,548)
(18,290)
(244,490)
Total compensation and benefits
(301,296)
(69,199)
(18,290)
(388,785)
Selling expenses
(47,547)
(11,825)
(2,960)
(62,332)
General and administrative
(43,641)
(16,605)
(10,870)
(71,116)
(Provision for) reversal of credit
(4,735)
(996)
5,828
97
Other operating expenses
(7,306)
(974)
(8,866)
(17,146)
Government grants
7,108
4,093
32
11,233
Total operating costs and expenses
(397,417)
(95,506)
(35,126)
(528,049)
Income (loss) from operations
65,263
84,863
(28,640)
121,486
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Geography
(unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
March 31,
Change
(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)
Revenues:
Mainland China
347,505
315,927
(9.1 %)
Hong Kong
234,403
227,148
(3.1 %)
Others
72,360
77,020
6.4 %
Total revenues
654,268
620,095
(5.2 %)
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Revenue Information by Product Types
(unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
March 31,
Change
(in thousands of RMB, except percentages)
Mainland China:
Public securities products [1]
120,151
128,720
7.1 %
Private equity products
195,388
166,769
(14.6 %)
Insurance products
18,863
6,474
(65.7 %)
Others
13,103
13,964
6.6 %
Subtotal
347,505
315,927
(9.1 %)
Overseas:
Investment products [2]
130,238
156,714
20.3 %
Insurance products
150,217
115,976
(22.8 %)
Online business [3]
5,139
10,495
104.2 %
Others
21,169
20,983
(0.9 %)
Subtotal
306,763
304,168
(0.8 %)
Total revenues
654,268
620,095
(5.2 %)
[1] Includes mutual funds and private secondary products.
[2] Includes non-money market mutual fund products, discretionary products, private secondary products, private equity products, real estate products and private credit products.
[3] Includes money market mutual fund products, securities brokerage business.
Noah Holdings Limited
Supplement Information of Overseas Business
(unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
March 31,
Change
Net Revenues from Overseas (RMB, million)
306.8
304.2
(0.8 %)
Number of Overseas Registered Clients
15,725
18,207
15.8 %
Number of Overseas Active Clients
2,745
3,384
23.3 %
Transaction Value of Overseas Investment Products
8.4
8.1
(3.6 %)
Number of Overseas Relationship Managers
91
131
44.0 %
Overseas Assets Under Management (RMB, billion)
37.2
42.7
14.8 %
Noah Holdings Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages)
(unaudited) [12]
Three months ended
March 31,
March 31,
Change
2024
2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders
131,491
148,964
13.3 %
Adjustment for share-based compensation
36,599
24,780
(32.3 %)
Less: Tax effect of adjustments
6,922
4,956
(28.4 %)
Adjusted net income attributable to Noah
161,168
168,788
4.7 %
Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders
20.2 %
24.2 %
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah
24.8 %
27.5 %
Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per
1.88
2.11
12.2 %
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah
2.31
2.39
3.5 %
[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period.
[3]"Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.
[4]The asset allocation/redemption of overseas investment products includes the fluctuation result of foreign currencies exchange rate.
[5]The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.
[6] Operates under the Noah Upright brand
[7] Operates under the Gopher Asset Management brand
[8] Operates under the Glory brand
[9] Operates under the ARK Wealth Management brand
[10] Operates under the Olive Asset Management brand
[11] Operates under the Glory Family Heritage brand
[12] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if any.
