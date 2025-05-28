Anzeige
WKN: A3DKEK | ISIN: CA26886R1047 | Ticker-Symbol: V22
Frankfurt
29.05.25 | 08:07
64,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EQB INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQB INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,5064,5012:35
PR Newswire
28.05.2025 23:15 Uhr
7 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQB Inc.: EQB releases Q2 results marked by continued loan growth as dividend increases 18% y/y and total AUM and AUA climb to $134 billion

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today reported earnings for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, that reflected diversified, high-quality growth in loans under management, higher net interest income and core non-revenue from fees and multi-unit securitization, offset by credit provisions driven by the macroeconomic environment.

Q2 2025 highlights compared to Q2 2024:

  • Adjusted ROE1 11.9% (reported 11.4%)
  • Adjusted diluted EPS1 $2.31, -18% y/y, -22% q/q (reported $2.21, -17% y/y, -20% q/q)
  • Book value per share $80.99, +10% y/y, +2% q/q
  • Revenue $316.0 million, -0.2% y/y, -2% q/q with non-interest revenue contributing 14% of total
  • Adjusted PPPT1,3 $160.1 million, -8% y/y, -6% q/q (reported $154.8 million, -7% y/y, -5% q/q)
  • Adjusted net income1 $94.2 million, -15% y/y, -19% q/q (reported $90.3 million, -15% y/y, -16% q/q)
  • Net interest margin (NIM)2: 2.20%, +9 bps y/y, +13 bps q/q
  • Net interest income (NII): $271.1 million, +1% y/y, +3% q/q
  • Total AUM + AUA2 $134 billion, +8% y/y, +2% q/q
  • EQ Bank customers, +23% y/y, +4% q/q to 560,000
  • Common share dividends declared $0.53 per share, +4% q/q, +18% y/y

YTD 2025 (six months) highlights compared to YTD 2024:

  • Adjusted ROE1 13.6% (reported 12.8%)
  • Adjusted diluted EPS1 $5.29, -5% y/y (reported $4.98, -7% y/y)
  • Adjusted net income1 $ 210.4 million, -4% y/y (reported $198.0 million, -6% y/y)
  • Total capital ratio 15.6% and CET1 ratio of 13.2%

"Amid economic uncertainty globally and in Canada, EQB experienced one of our strongest quarters for uninsured single family loan originations, and we are pleased with notable increases in EQ Bank customers and deposits as we continued to flex our Challenger Bank muscles," said Andrew Moor, president and CEO. "Our fundamentals remain resilient despite credit provisions made necessary by tariff-driven changes in the economy and the residual impact of higher interest rates on certain borrowers. Our uncompromising focus on customer service and innovation that enriches people's lives, disciplined capital allocation to diversified market segments, dynamic risk management approach and proven loan resolution capabilities support our expectations of continued shareholder value creation in the second half of 2025 and positive outlook for 2026."

EQ Bank welcomes 24,000 new customers, bringing total to 560,000 +23% y/y, 4% q/q

  • The EQ Bank Notice Savings Account, an innovative and powerful alternative to GICs and traditional savings vehicles, continued to drive customer and deposit growth as it nears one year in market, bolstered by its Québécois debut as Banque EQ meets new demand for Challenger Bank offerings
  • Increase in payroll customers continued to confirm EQ Bank's position as bank of choice and go-to source for innovative and valuable savings and spending options
  • Strong customer response to recently refreshed CAD/USD foreign exchange rates within the no-fee, high interest US Dollar Account and the broader suite of international banking solutions including cost-effective global transfers with Wise and on-the-go spending with the EQ Bank Card
  • Experienced Equitable Bank executive, Dan Broten, recently named to lead strategy, product, marketing and digital delivery in the new role of SVP and Head of EQ Bank, while Janet Lin, SVP and Chief Information Officer, will advance culture of innovation and technological excellence at Equitable Bank

Residential Lending portfolio benefits from one of the strongest periods of originations and retention

  • Consistent with Q1 momentum, single-family uninsured originations grew +28% y/y as application volumes translated into high-quality asset growth, supported by renewed market activity compared to a year ago and gains in share in the mortgage broker channel; Equitable Bank's approach to credit and risk management is rigorous, demonstrated by conservative average LTV for single-family uninsured loans of 63% and credit scores consistent at 711
  • Portfolio balances grew +4% y/y, +2% q/q to $20.6 billion on new originations and exceptional renewal rates on responsive customer service
  • Decumulation lending (including reverse mortgages and insurance lending) reached $2.5 billion +45% y/y, +8% q/q; momentum reflected broker support, value to borrowers of choosing Equitable Bank's differentiated solutions and continued expansion of the available market as Canadians retire and realize the advantages of converting real asset-based equity into funds to live in place

Commercial Banking portfolio driven by insured lending for multi-unit residential properties

  • EQB continued to prioritize insured lending for multi-unit residential properties in major cities across the country with over 80% of total commercial LUM insured through various CMHC programs
  • CMHC-insured multi-unit residential LUM grew +29% y/y, +6% q/q to $29.1 billion, while the commercial portfolio's uninsured businesses also delivered healthy growth despite subdued market conditions
  • EQB's insured commercial construction lending grew +31% y/y, +10% q/q to $3.3 billion, driven by both new originations and construction draws on existing commitments

Provisions reflect change in macroeconomic environment, new formation rate slowing

  • EQB's provision for credit losses (PCL) of $30.2 million was split almost equally across each of its business lines and reflects the impacts of evolving macroeconomic forecasts, expected credit loss modelling and Stage 3 provisions of $24.5 million, 1% y/y, 77% q/q
  • Net impaired loans increased by $58.5 million in Q2 to $741.5 million, or 156 bps of total loan assets compared to 147 bps at Q1, 132 bps at Q4 2024 and 92 bps at Q2 2024; the increase, despite slowing formations, was driven by two newly impaired commercial loans and a decelerating pace of resolution
  • The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 29 bps, compared to 28 bps at Q1 2025 and 23 bps at Q2 2024; the increase in net allowance rate was across all segments and driven by a deterioration in forecasts for GDP and employment as a result of economic uncertainty related to tariffs and their potential impact
  • Focus remains on de-risking the equipment financing portfolio in light of challenges in the long-haul transportation market; reflecting EQB's risk appetite and a new management approach, exposure to long-haul transportation is down to 33% from Q1 while higher-quality prime leases now account for 51% of the portfolio

EQB increases common share dividend, buys back shares and reaffirms capital management guidance

  • EQB's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.53 per common share payable on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2025, representing a 4% increase from the dividend paid in March 2025 and 18% above the payment made in June 2024
  • As part of management's plan to continually optimize its capital structure to support strategic objectives and maintain strong overall capital levels, the Bank also completed a $200 million subordinated debt issuance to EQB, bringing Equitable Bank's Total Capital Ratio to 15.6%; this is consistent with the Bank's intention to operate above 15% Total Capital with expectations that up to 300 bps of Total Capital could be contributed by Alternative Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital in 2027 onward and CET1 guidance for 2025 reaffirmed at 13%+
  • Equitable Bank's consistent organic capital generation and strength in CET1 enabled it to make a $200 million dividend to parent EQB in Q2; inclusive of dividends and the semi-annual $4.4 million payment to holders of the Bank's Limited Recourse Capital Notes, the Bank's CET1 ratio was 13.2%
  • In Q2, EQB repurchased 271,117 common shares through its NCIB, which allows for the repurchase and cancellation of up to 2,300,000 common shares or 8.4% of the public float of common shares outstanding at January 2, 2025

EQ Bank Tower unveiled, marking new chapter for Canada's Challenger Bank

  • New Toronto -based national headquarters opened subsequent to quarter end, bringing talented employees together for more effective collaboration supported by sustainable design and intentional use of Canadian furniture and fittings

"In the second quarter, we responded to an increasingly volatile environment by focusing on unique, high-quality market opportunities that are available to Canada's Challenger Bank by growing our uninsured and insured loan portfolios in a risk-managed way and adding strength and depth to our cost-effective funding sources," said David Wilkes, VP and head of finance. "Recent strength in loan originations will benefit future revenue while gains from insured multi-unit securitizations are expected to contribute to performance in the second half of fiscal 2025. By focusing on our fundamentals, which are strong, and investing through the business cycle, we are well-positioned to navigate uncertain economic conditions, target growth opportunities and sustain EQB's long track record as an industry performance leader."

Analyst conference call and webcast: 10:30 a.m. ET May 29, 2025

EQB's Andrew Moor, president and CEO, Marlene Lenarduzzi, CRO, and David Wilkes, VP and head of finance, will host EQB's second quarter earnings call and webcast. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqb.investorrom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-945-7677 five minutes prior to the start time.

1

Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of one-time acquisition and integration related costs, and certain items which management determines would have a significant impact on a reader's assessment of business performance. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

2

These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

3

PPPT represents pre-provision-pre-tax income, a non-GAAP measure of financial performance.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

($000s) As at

April 30, 2025

October 31, 2024

April 30, 2024

Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

500,747

591,641

657,219

Restricted cash

996,591

971,987

783,148

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

2,100,037

1,260,118

1,399,955

Investments

1,450,879

1,627,314

1,817,916

Loans - Personal

32,524,324

32,273,551

32,823,421

Loans - Commercial

14,703,818

14,760,367

15,085,481

Securitization retained interests

919,910

813,719

663,593

Deferred tax assets

20,874

36,104

14,921

Other assets

1,088,160

899,120

694,542

Total assets

54,305,340

53,233,921

53,940,196

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Liabilities:




Deposits

35,036,491

33,739,612

34,123,703

Securitization liabilities

13,548,609

14,594,304

15,181,341

Obligations under repurchase agreements

84,092

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

190,905

177,933

148,549

Funding facilities

1,410,370

946,956

839,841

Other liabilities

776,711

636,931

630,954

Total liabilities

51,047,178

50,095,736

50,924,388

Shareholders' Equity:




Preferred shares

-

-

181,411

Common shares

510,973

505,876

495,707

Other equity instruments

147,360

147,440

-

Contributed deficit

(19,177)

(17,374)

(24,811)

Retained earnings

2,607,001

2,483,309

2,359,116

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,344

8,555

(7,804)

Total equity attributable to equity holders of EQB

3,248,501

3,127,806

3,003,619

Non-controlling interests

9,661

10,379

12,189

Total equity

3,258,162

3,138,185

3,015,808

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

54,305,340

53,233,921

53,940,196

Consolidated statement of income (unaudited)


Three months ended

Six months ended

($000s, except per share amounts)

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2024

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2024

Interest income:





Loans - Personal

461,337

482,299

942,707

951,253

Loans - Commercial

211,991

257,842

434,108

520,723

Investments

12,258

16,879

25,658

34,755

Other

19,912

27,209

45,282

49,308


705,498

784,229

1,447,755

1,556,039

Interest expense:





Deposits

317,391

366,002

665,200

724,564

Securitization liabilities

112,213

131,776

237,645

259,029

Funding facilities

4,765

13,521

10,312

28,804

Other

70

5,592

153

20,294


434,439

516,891

913,310

1,032,691

Net interest income

271,059

267,338

534,445

523,348

Non-interest revenue:





Fees and other income

22,713

20,564

45,633

37,179

Net gains on loans and investments

1,029

7,129

3,333

12,122

Gain on sale and income from retained interests

20,090

23,177

44,962

42,586

Net gains (losses) on securitization activities and

derivatives

1,059

(1,548)

10,212

197


44,891

49,322

104,140

92,084

Revenue

315,950

316,660

638,585

615,432

Provision for credit losses

30,234

22,217

48,912

37,752

Revenue after provision for credit losses

285,716

294,443

589,673

577,680

Non-interest expenses:





Compensation and benefits

74,280

66,961

150,214

132,330

Other

86,910

83,459

170,231

157,575


161,190

150,420

320,445

289,905

Income before income taxes

124,526

144,023

269,228

287,775

Income taxes:





Current

26,218

32,734

42,957

71,268

Deferred

8,016

5,573

28,269

6,409


34,234

38,307

71,226

77,677

Net income

90,292

105,716

198,002

210,098

Dividends on preferred shares

-

2,346

-

4,703

Distribution to LRCN holders

4,410

-

4,410

-

Net income available to common shareholders and non-
controlling interests

85,882

103,370

193,592

205,395

Net income attributable to:





Common shareholders

85,533

103,041

192,935

204,916

Non-controlling interests

349

329

657

479


85,882

103,370

193,592

205,395

Earnings per share:





Basic

2.23

2.70

5.02

5.38

Diluted

2.21

2.67

4.98

5.33

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)


Three months ended

Six months ended

($000s)

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2024

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2024

Net income

90,292

105,716

198,002

210,098

Other comprehensive income - items that will be
reclassified subsequently to income:





Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other
Comprehensive Income:





Net change in gains (losses) on fair value

3,587

(16,240)

16,027

25,321

Reclassification of net (gains) losses to income

(1,523)

17,187

(11,589)

(18,640)

Other comprehensive income - items that will not be
reclassified subsequently to income:





Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through
Other Comprehensive Income:





Net change in (losses) gains on fair value

(203)

3,132

868

1,552

Reclassification of net gains to retained earnings

(490)

-

(868)

-


1,371

4,079

4,438

8,233

Income tax expense

(372)

(1,090)

(1,289)

(2,233)


999

2,989

3,149

6,000

Cash flow hedges:





Net change in unrealized (losses) gains on fair value

(8,979)

11,961

(13,189)

(269)

Reclassification of net gains to income

(5,937)

(5,070)

(9,361)

(11,764)


(14,916)

6,891

(22,550)

(12,033)

Income tax recovery (expense)

4,049

(1,879)

6,080

3,282


(10,867)

5,012

(16,470)

(8,751)

Total other comprehensive (loss) income

(9,868)

8,001

(13,321)

(2,751)

Total comprehensive income

80,424

113,717

184,681

207,347

Total comprehensive income attributable to:





Common shareholders

75,665

111,042

179,614

202,165

Other equity and preferred shareholders

4,410

2,346

4,410

4,703

Non-controlling interests

349

329

657

479


80,424

113,717

184,681

207,347

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)

($000s) Three-month period ended







April 30, 2025


Common
Shares

Other equity
instruments

Contributed
Deficit

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)




Cash Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

506,160

147,360

(17,437)

2,564,315

16,014

(4,814)

11,200

3,211,598

9,838

3,221,436

Net Income

-

-

-

89,943

-

-

-

89,943

349

90,292

Realized loss on sale of shares,
net of tax

-

-

-

(659)

-

-

-

(659)

-

(659)

Transfer of AOCI losses to
retained earnings, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

1,012

1,012

1,012

-

1,012

Other comprehensive loss, net
of tax

-

-

-

-

(10,867)

999

(9,868)

(9,868)

-

(9,868)

Exercise of stock options

6,677

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,677

-

6,677

Common shares repurchased
and cancelled

(3,465)

-

-

(22,600)

-

-

-

(26,065)

-

(26,065)

Limited recourse capital note
distributions, net of tax

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

(4,410)

Dividends:











Common shares

-

-

-

(19,588)

-

-

-

(19,588)

(526)

(20,114)

Put option - non-controlling
interest

-

-

(1,203)

-

-

-

-

(1,203)

-

(1,203)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

1,064

-

-

-

-

1,064

-

1,064

Transfer relating to the
exercise of stock options

1,601

-

(1,601)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

510,973

147,360

(19,177)

2,607,001

5,147

(2,803)

2,344

3,248,501

9,661

3,258,162

($000s) Three-month period ended







April 30, 2024


Preferred
Shares

Common
Shares

Contributed
deficit

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss)




Cash
Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

181,411

489,944

(23,055)

2,272,116

29,855

(45,681)

(15,826)

2,904,590

12,460

2,917,050

Net Income

-

-

-

105,387

-

-

-

105,387

329

105,716

Transfer of AOCI losses to
income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

21

21

21

-

21

Other comprehensive income,
net of tax

-

-

-

-

5,012

2,989

8,001

8,001

-

8,001

Exercise of stock options

-

4,881

-

-

-

-

-

4,881

-

4,881

Dividends:











Preferred shares

-

-

-

(2,346)

-

-

-

(2,346)

-

(2,346)

Common shares

-

-

-

(16,041)

-

-

-

(16,041)

(600)

(16,641)

Put option - non-controlling
interest

-

-

(1,974)

-

-

-

-

(1,974)

-

(1,974)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

1,100

-

-

-

-

1,100

-

1,100

Transfer relating to the exercise of
stock options

-

882

(882)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

181,411

495,707

(24,811)

2,359,116

34,867

(42,671)

(7,804)

3,003,619

12,189

3,015,808

($000s) Six month period ended







April 30, 2025


Common Shares

Other equity
instruments

Contributed
Deficit

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)




Cash Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

505,876

147,440

(17,374)

2,483,309

21,617

(13,062)

8,555

3,127,806

10,379

3,138,185

Net Income

-

-

-

197,345

-

-

-

197,345

657

198,002

Realized loss on sale of shares,
net of tax

-

-

-

(6,377)

-

-

-

(6,377)

-

(6,377)

Transfer of AOCI losses to
retained earnings, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

7,016

7,016

7,016

-

7,016

Transfer of AOCI losses to
income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

94

94

94

-

94

Other comprehensive loss, net
of tax

-

-

-

-

(16,470)

3,149

(13,321)

(13,321)

-

(13,321)

Exercise of stock options

7,137

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,137

-

7,137

Common shares repurchased
and cancelled

(3,740)

-

-

(24,432)

-

-

-

(28,172)

-

(28,172)

Issuance costs, net of tax

-

(80)

-

-

-

-

-

(80)


(80)

Limited recourse capital note
distributions, net of tax

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

-

-

(4,410)

-

(4,410)

Dividends:











Common shares

-

-

-

(38,434)

-

-

-

(38,434)

(1,375)

(39,809)

Put option - non-controlling
interest

-

-

(2,334)

-

-

-

-

(2,334)

-

(2,334)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

2,231

-

-

-

-

2,231

-

2,231

Transfer relating to the exercise
of stock options

1,700

-

(1,700)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

510,973

147,360

(19,177)

2,607,001

5,147

(2,803)

2,344

3,248,501

9,661

3,258,162

($000s) Six-month period ended


April 30, 2024


Preferred
Shares

Common
Shares

Contributed
Surplus/

(deficit)

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)




Cash
Flow
Hedges

Financial
Instruments
at FVOCI

Total

Attributable
to equity
holders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total

Balance, beginning of period

181,411

471,014

12,795

2,185,480

43,618

(48,775)

(5,157)

2,845,543

-

2,845,543

Non-controlling interest on
acquisition

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12,310

12,310

Net Income

-

-

-

209,619

-

-

-

209,619

479

210,098

Transfer of AOCI losses to
income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

104

104

104

-

104

Other comprehensive income,
net of tax

-

-

-

-

(8,751)

6,000

(2,751)

(2,751)

-

(2,751)

Common share issued

-

11,000

-

-

-

-

-

11,000

-

11,000

Exercise of stock options

-

11,839

-

-

-

-

-

11,839

-

11,839

Dividends:











Preferred shares

-

-

-

(4,703)

-

-

-

(4,703)

-

(4,703)

Common shares

-

-

-

(31,280)

-

-

-

(31,280)

(600)

(31,880)

Put option - non-controlling
interest

-

-

(37,865)

-

-

-

-

(37,865)

-

(37,865)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

2,113

-

-

-

-

2,113

-

2,113

Transfer relating to the exercise
of stock options

-

1,854

(1,854)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance, end of period

181,411

495,707

(24,811)

2,359,116

34,867

(42,671)

(7,804)

3,003,619

12,189

3,015,808

Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)


Three months ended

Six months ended

($000s)

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2024

April 30, 2025

April 30, 2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income

90,292

105,716

198,002

210,098

Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:





Financial instruments at fair value through income

(157,852)

(5,177)

(178,350)

11,360

Amortization of premiums/discount

(2,753)

(34,159)

(5,583)

(31,029)

Amortization of capital and intangible costs

17,571

11,679

32,394

23,120

Provision for credit losses

30,234

22,217

48,912

37,752

Securitization gains

(13,010)

(17,486)

(30,626)

(32,002)

Stock-based compensation

1,064

1,100

2,231

2,113

Income taxes

34,234

38,307

71,226

77,677

Securitization retained interests

41,741

30,701

81,698

58,634

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Restricted cash

(179,566)

(120,389)

(24,604)

(15,953)

Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

(300,023)

(594,342)

(839,919)

(491,122)

Loans receivable, net of securitizations

(891,443)

(222,907)

(266,146)

(715,022)

Other assets

21,821

(7,205)

81

(8,531)

Deposits

406,679

1,887,780

1,255,415

2,089,142

Securitization liabilities

(174,739)

(205,820)

(1,067,985)

677,411

Obligations under repurchase agreements

84,092

(482,574)

84,092

(1,128,238)

Funding facilities

641,557

(493,062)

463,414

(891,746)

Other liabilities

13,726

47,598

65,399

41,636

Income taxes paid

(28,528)

(23,962)

(67,759)

(50,074)

Cash flows used in operating activities

(364,903)

(61,985)

(178,108)

(134,774)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from issuance of common shares

6,677

4,881

7,137

22,839

Common share repurchased and cancelled

(26,065)


(28,172)


Limited recourse capital notes

-

-

(80)

-

Distribution to other equity holders

(4,410)

-

(4,410)

-

Dividends paid on preferred shares

-

(2,346)

-

(4,703)

Dividends paid on common shares

(20,114)

(16,041)

(39,809)

(31,280)

Cash flows used in financing activities

(43,912)

(13,506)

(65,334)

(13,144)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchase of investments

(12,689)

(8,004)

(16,419)

(344,423)

Acquisition of subsidiary

-

45

-

(75,483)

Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments

128,107

191,245

159,473

656,646

Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts

11,623

28,954

53,032

46,959

Purchase of capital assets and system development costs

(27,495)

(23,289)

(43,538)

(28,036)

Cash flows from investing activities

99,546

188,951

152,548

255,663

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(309,269)

113,460

(90,894)

107,745

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

810,016

543,759

591,641

549,474

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

500,747

657,219

500,747

657,219

Supplemental statement of cash flows disclosures:





Interest received

668,744

846,075

1,378,441

1,534,404

Interest paid

(410,679)

(443,052)

(827,115)

(814,672)

Dividends received

132

564

350

1,113

About EQB Inc.?

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $134 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at April 30, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 742,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.?

Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details.?

Investor contact:?
David Wilkes
VP and Head of Finance
[email protected]

Media contact:?
Maggie Hall?
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectation, statements with respect to EQB's intention to renew and/or make share repurchases under its NCIB, and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "intends", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions including, without limitation global geopolitical risk, uncertainty arising from ongoing United States / Canada tariff concerns and related impacts, business acquisition, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of our customers and rates of default, and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in EQB's Q2 MD&A and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its mortgage business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios

In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

Q2 2025

  • $3.4 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy, and
  • $2.0 million intangible asset amortization.

Q1 2025

  • $2.8 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy,
  • $1.8 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs,
  • $2.0 million intangible asset amortization, and
  • $5.0 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility.

Q2 2024

  • $5.7 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs; and
  • $1.6 million intangible asset amortization.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results (unaudited).

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results

For the three months ended


For the six months ended

($000, except share and per share amounts)

30-Apr-25

31-Jan-25

30-Apr-24


30-Apr-25

30-Apr-24

Reported results







Net interest income

271,059

263,386

267,338


534,445

523,348

Non-interest revenue

44,891

59,249

49,322


104,140

92,084

Revenue

315,950

322,635

316,660


638,585

615,432

Non-interest expense

161,190

159,255

150,420


320,445

289,905

Pre-provision pre-tax income(3)

154,760

163,380

166,240


318,140

325,527

Provision for credit loss

30,234

18,678

22,217


48,912

37,752

Income tax expense

34,234

36,992

38,307


71,226

77,677

Net income

90,292

107,710

105,716


198,002

210,098

Net income available to common shareholders

85,533

107,402

103,041


192,935

204,916

Adjustments







Non-interest expenses - new office lease related expenses

(3,363)

(2,789)

-


(6,152)

-

Non-interest expenses - non-recurring operational
effectiveness and acquisition-related costs(1)

-

(1,782)

(5,710)


(1,782)

(7,763)

Non-interest expenses - intangible asset amortization

(1,969)

(1,969)

(1,599)


(3,938)

(4,997)

Provision for credit loss - equipment financing

-

(5,018)

-


(5,018)

-

Pre-tax adjustments

5,332

11,558

7,309


16,890

12,760

Income tax expense - tax impact on above adjustments(2)

1,414

3,039

1,983


4,453

3,466

Post-tax adjustments - net income

3,918

8,519

5,326


12,437

9,294

Adjustments attributed to minority interests

(259)

(261)

(190)


(520)

(314)

Post-tax adjustments - net income to common shareholders

3,659

8,258

5,136


11,917

8,980

Adjusted results







Net interest income

271,059

263,386

267,338


534,445

523,348

Non-interest revenue

44,891

59,249

49,322


104,140

92,084

Revenue

315,950

322,635

316,660


638,585

615,432

Non-interest expense

155,858

152,715

143,111


308,573

277,145

Pre-provision pre-tax income(3)

160,092

169,920

173,549


330,012

338,287

Provision for credit loss

30,234

13,660

22,217


43,894

37,752

Income tax expenses

35,649

40,030

40,290


75,679

81,143

Net income

94,209

116,230

111,042


210,439

219,392

Net income available to common shareholders

89,190

115,662

108,177


204,852

213,896

Diluted earnings per share







Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

38,662,002

38,781,523

38,522,025


38,725,808

38,434,002

Diluted earnings per share - reported

2.21

2.77

2.67


4.98

5.33

Diluted earnings per share - adjusted

2.31

2.98

2.81


5.29

5.57

Diluted earnings per share - adjustment impact

0.10

0.21

0.14


0.31

0.24

(1)

Includes non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra Bank and ACM.

(2)

Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.

(3)

This is a non-GAAP measure, see Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section.

Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:

  • Adjusted return on equity (ROE) is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.
  • Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.
  • Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.
  • Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
  • Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
  • Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
  • Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans - Personal and Loans - Commercial on the balance sheet and adding their associated allowance for credit losses.

SOURCE EQB Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
