Extends Copper Mineralization North

Identification of New Lead Zinc Mineralization to the North.

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek), is pleased to announce initial results from the recently completed (See News Release: March 20, 2025) diamond drilling program at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Kidd Creek Met site.

This program entailed seven diamond drill holes totaling 909.5 meters(m) in an effort to extend copper mineralization to the north, further define areas of limited to no drilling as well as follow-up on copper mineralization drilled outside the mineralized envelope in the previous drill campaign (See new release February 27, 2025) which returned a downhole intercept of 7.90 meters of 1.27 percent (%) copper (Cu) and 3.42 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (Ag) in an effort to determine orientation of prospective mineralized stratigraphy.

TX25-029 extended copper mineralization to the north (Section 180N) and is located one section north of hole TX24-026 which intersected two zones of mineralization (See news release March 20, 2025) including 1.00% Cu and 2.19g/t Ag over 21.00m and 0.94% Cu and 4.51g/t Ag over 9.00m. Hole TX25-029 collared in diabase diking, eventually intersecting mineralized argillites at a downhole depth of 72m and continuing through weakly mineralized feldspar porphyry. This hole returned a downhole intercept of 0.55% Cu and 1.97 g/t Ag over 9.09m. Mineralization consisted of disseminated to fine stringers of chalcopyrite in both the argillites and feldspar porphyry becoming finer downhole. Trace to 2% finely disseminated to stringer galena and local disseminations of sphalerite are also present with associated 1-5% disseminated to blebby pyrite. Mineralization is hosted primarily within altered graphitic argillite, silicified feldspar porphyry and wackes.

TX25-030 returned no significant assays. This hole collared in a diabase dike and remained in this unit for the majority of the hole. This hole was an undercut of hole TX24-026 (See news release March 20, 2025).

TX25-031 was engineered to fill in a large gap in historic drilling in which significant portions of these historic holes were unsampled due to the very fine grained nature of the copper mineralization. Prospective stratigraphy including the feldspar porphyries were unsampled thus requiring additional drilling to upgrade the current geological model. This hole returned two intercepts, with the upper zone drilling a down hole intercept of 46.40m at 1.66% Cu and 3.67g/t Ag. Included in this intersection is a higher grade interval of 3.40% Cu and 5.64g/t Ag over 19.20m. Mineralization consists primarily of locally very fine, pervasive disseminated chalcopyrite, cross-cutting chalcopyrite stringers as well as nodular chalcopyrite to chalcopyrite veins and 1-3% disseminated pyrite within locally strongly folded and clay altered graphitic argillites. This upper zone also included mineralized feldspar porphyry with stringer to blebby chalcopyrite with abundant quartz stringers. A second zone (lower zone) of mineralization was also intersected similar to that of hole TX24-026. This lower footwall zone of disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite is hosted within predominantly finer grained wackes and graphitic argillites and returned a down hole intercept of 1.03% Cu and 3.41g/t Ag over 15.80m. Sphalerite and galena is also present and illustrates a strong spacial association with pyrite mineralization. Assays are still outstanding for both lead and zinc and will be released once over limits are received and compiled. Pyrite mineralization appears to be increasing to the north as does the presence of galena and sphalerite as illustrated with holes TX25-029 and 31.

Hole Number Meters From Meters To Total meters Cu % Ag g/t TX25-029 72.00 81.09 9.09 0.55 1.97 TX25-030





NSA NSA TX25-031 31.80 78.20 46.40 1.66 3.67 incl 31.80 51.00 19.20 3.40 5.64 and 105.00 120.80 15.80 1.03 3.41

Table 1: Drill intercepts

Note: True widths are approximately 70-80% of downhole intercept

Management is highly encouraged with this latest round of drilling with the identification of prospective areas of no sampling from historic drilling that are returning high grade copper and silver values as well as new lead zinc mineralization discovered in hole TX25-029 and 031.

Additional assays will be released once they have been received and compiled.

Fig 1: Schematic Cross Section 150N, Hole TX25-031

Fig 1: Schematic Cross Section 150N, Hole TX25-031





Fig 2: Schematic Cross Section 180N, Hole TX25-029

Fig 2: Schematic Cross Section 180N, Hole TX25-029



Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. Samples utilized aqua regia digestion with analysis performed by ICP. Over limits were performed by ICP-OES. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

