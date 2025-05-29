Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
29.05.2025 12:18 Uhr
JETOUR "Boxy SUV Carnival" Kicks Off: "Travel+" Strategy Redefines Off-Road Culture

ZHONGWEI, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Once niche and costly, rugged SUVs have now become ubiquitous. By 2024, global sales of off-road SUVs exceeded 1.87 million, with JETOUR emerging as a standout with bestselling models like the T2 and T1.


On May 26, JETOUR held the first "Boxy SUV Carnival" in Zhongwei, China, celebrating its "Travel+" strategy and off-road culture. The event debuted the 2025 JETOUR T1 i-DM and highlighted JETOUR's leadership in boxy SUVs.

Shapotou, Zhongwei, on the edge of China's fourth-largest desert, showcases the rugged design of JETOUR's T1 and T2 models. The vehicles contrast sharply with the desert, embodying a spirit of freedom.

The 2025 JETOUR T1 i-DM debuts as the industry's first triple-motor PHEV boxy SUV, powered by a 1.5T hybrid engine and a P1+P3+P4 motor setup. It delivers 435 kW, 840 N•m of peak torque, and a 220 km pure-electric range. With a 43.2 kWh battery supporting external discharge and an XWD intelligent four-wheel-drive system, it excels in both urban and off-road driving. The model will be gradually introduced to international markets.

From the 2018 debut of the first boxy concept car to the 2025 JETOUR T1 i-DM's new technical benchmark, JETOUR's boxy SUV has seen rapid sales growth: 180,000 units sold in 2022, 315,000 in 2023, and over 568,000 in 2024. JETOUR has gained 1.7 million users and 50 million fans worldwide. According to first-quarter data, JETOUR is the No.1 Chinese brand in markets like the UAE, Peru, and Angola.

JETOUR's success stems from its user-oriented "Travel+" strategy, combining "ICE + PHEV" to meet diverse needs. With 1,100+ accessories, the JMK refit brand, 176 campsites across 121 cities, and 332 partners, it is the only automaker offering a full "Travel+" lifestyle.

The event combined industry trends, lifestyle, product experience, and off-road culture, showing the "Travel+" strategy as part of daily life. Over 7 years, JETOUR has led the boxy SUV segment with classic design and innovation. Going forward, JETOUR will enter premium off-road markets with advanced technology and diverse products, making every drive a great journey.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698751/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jetour-boxy-suv-carnival-kicks-off-travel-strategy-redefines-off-road-culture-302468181.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
