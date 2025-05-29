Neoti Welcomes Vince Schuster as Senior Vice President of Sales

Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of AV and Display Technology Expertise to Guide Neoti's Strategic Growth

BLUFFTON, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Neoti is proud to welcome Vince Schuster to the role of Senior Vice President of Sales. Vince brings over twenty years of executive-level experience in the audio-visual, information technology, digital signage, IPTV, and display technology industries. His career includes leadership roles such as CEO and President of Salitek, a specialized manufacturer and distributor of video wall display solutions; North American Commercial Vice President and Head of TPV-USA at Philips Professional Display Solutions; and Director of North American AudioVisual Technology Communications at Panasonic Systems, among others.

Vince Schuster Headshot

Vince Schuster MBA, CTS, ISF-C, DSDE

"We're thrilled that Vince has joined Neoti," says Derek Myers, CEO and President of Neoti. "We look forward to seeing our sales and support teams thrive, while collaborating with our customers and industry partners. We are excited to welcome Vince at such a dynamic time at Neoti."

Vince Schuster shared, "I have a passion for the growth of the audiovisual industry and for building a strong community-both among long-time end users and the next generation. I'm delighted to join Neoti, a company recognized for its high-quality, customized Direct View LED applications and superior support that delivers exceptional customer experiences. I thrive on building bridges, eliminating silos, and forming cross-functional teams that drive positive, win-win outcomes for both customers and staff."

The timing of Vince's arrival follows Neoti's recent recognition with the National Association of Broadcasters Product of the Year Award in both 2024 and 2025. Neoti will be exhibiting at InfoComm 2025 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Visit us in Exhibit Hall (Level 2), Booth #901, near the main entrances. If you're attending InfoComm 2025, use code NEO723 for a free exhibit hall pass.

About Neoti

Since 2006, Neoti has been an innovative U.S.-based manufacturer of high-quality, reliable Direct View LED video wall displays. Trusted in 24/7 usage environments-including broadcast studios, mission-critical security centers, and federal and local government emergency operation centers-Neoti's products are also a go-to choice for brand-focused corporations, sports teams, film production companies, and themed entertainment environments. These organizations rely on Neoti to captivate and inform audiences with real-to-life color reproduction and superior image uniformity.

Neoti offers a wide range of customizable indoor and outdoor Direct View LED video wall solutions, including TAA-certified products that meet U.S. federal government requirements. But Neoti is more than just a manufacturer-it's a partner in crafting the heart of your visual experience. Backed by industry-leading warranties of up to 10 years, Neoti provides comprehensive turnkey services, including installation, annual maintenance, and long-term support contracts.

