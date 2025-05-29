SHEIN Further Intensifies Product Safety & Quality Protocols, Targets 2.5 Million Tests in 2025

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion and lifestyle online retailer and marketplace, SHEIN, has rolled out new targets and strengthened initiatives for 2025 to further enhance the company's product compliance and quality protocols, reinforcing SHEIN's commitment to product safety and quality and bolstering compliance with statutory obligations in relevant markets.

SHEIN has further expanded its product testing regiment, deepening partnerships with 15 internationally-recognized product testing agencies

Company estimates that it will spend USD15 Million on compliance initiatives in 2025, including targeting two and a half million product safety and quality tests within the year, a 25% increase compared to the previous year.

SHEIN's multi-faceted product safety protocol ensures product compliance with applicable laws and regulations, as well as SHEIN's own standards of product safety that are aligned to regulatory requirements as well as industrial standards, such as US Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA) and the EU General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR). The system, which spans before, during, and after the sale process, is focused on overseeing product safety and ensuring that products meet compliance requirements.

In 2025, SHEIN will strategically invest, intensify and expand initiatives for increased visibility compliance management:

Standards and Policies

SHEIN vendors, whether they are manufacturing partners or third-party sellers, are required to comply with applicable and relevant product safety laws and regulations, as well as the controls and standards that SHEIN has put in place, such as SHEIN's Restricted Substances List (RSL), and SHEIN's codes of conduct for vendors.

The company has always maintained a library of "approved" fabrics that comply with SHEIN's policies and standards and is available for all SHEIN designers to draw from. SHEIN has since enhanced requirements and expanded its library of approved materials to include trims and accessories that have passed compliance testing for apparel products under SHEIN brands. To qualify and be included in the approved materials library, fabrics and fixings must meet SHEIN's criteria and comply with chemical safety standards:

Fabric Control: High-risk fabrics, such as polyurethane (PU), must pass SHEIN's Restricted Substances List (RSL) testing before they can be included in the approved materials library. Additionally, as of April 2025, all fabrics that could be used in SHEIN brand children's apparel must be tested against chemical standards and flammability upon onboarding.

Trims and Accessories Controls: In expanding its approved materials library, SHEIN has also implemented an additional compliance tracking system for trims and accessories for finished garments, to further enhance its control over SHEIN-branded apparel from sourcing stage. Any supplier seeking to include their trim or accessory to the approved materials library must submit testing reports that prove compliance to SHEIN's Restricted Substances List (RSL), as well as other applicable rules.

SHEIN's dedicated compliance team closely monitors compliance regulations around the world to update and maintain the company's standards and policies on a regular basis.

Documentation and Certification Review

SHEIN has a stringent policy in place, requiring vendors to submit documentation for products from categories such as electronics, children's toys, children's products, baby products, cosmetics, medical devices, light industry products, personal protective equipment (PPE), and textiles with specific regulatory requirements for SHEIN's system checks and manual reviews.

By May 2025, SHEIN will have implemented additional compliance measures, increasing frequency of checks and verifying test reports, labels and certifications, such as RoHS certification for the EU and FCC certification for the US, for all sellers of high-voltage power electronic products.

Monitoring and Testing

Product safety tests, including chemical tests, are carried out throughout the sales cycle, in collaboration with leading third-party testing agencies.

This year, SHEIN has expanded and deepened its partnerships with 15 internationally-recognized testing agencies, including Bureau Veritas, Intertek, QIMA, SGS, and TÜV SÜD, and targets to increase the total number of safety and quality tests from 2 Million in 2024 to 2.5 Million by the end of 2025.

"SHEIN is a long-term customer of SGS, and we have been working together since 2021 to strengthen the compliance control of SHEIN products," said Joy Jia, Deputy Director of SGS China E-commerce Team. "Our cooperation with SHEIN has been deepening year by year, covering quality testing of textiles, toys, and accessories. SGS also looks forward to further cooperation with SHEIN in the future, aiming to continuously improve the compliance and quality of SHEIN products in target markets, thereby winning the favour of more consumers."

As part of SHEIN's continued efforts for transparency and compliance with local regulatory bodies, the company will proactively initiate reports of any non-compliant products that post significant safety risks to regulatory authorities in markets as required, such as under the US Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA) and the EU General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR).

Dynamic Evaluations

SHEIN conducts dynamic evaluations of vendors based on multi-dimensional aspects such as the product testing pass rate and negative feedback rate. Once a vendor's performance is assessed to be non-compliant or in violation of our requirements, SHEIN will take measures against the vendor such as removing the product listing, vendor point deductions, putting in place re-order restrictions, or even termination of the partnership, depending on the severity of the case. Upon learning of any claim against a product, SHEIN immediately removes the product as a precautionary measure while we conduct an investigation.

Since the launch of its marketplace, SHEIN has terminated its engagement with more than 540 sellers who did not meet compliance requirements.

SHEIN takes product safety very seriously and is committed to offering safe and reliable products to our customers, regardless of whether they are SHEIN brand products or products from our third-party sellers on Marketplace.

"Product safety is not an empty promise made to our customers. It is a consistent and sustained effort by SHEIN, as a responsible global company," said Chris Pan, Global Head of Compliance at SHEIN. "As the breadth and depth of our product offerings grow, SHEIN is invested in building systems and partnerships that enhance the company's product compliance protocols. It is a challenge, but it is one that we can and will overcome."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266792/image_5026813_4105828_Logo.jpg

