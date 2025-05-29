DJ Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc (FEDG LN) Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2025 / 12:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 120.6746 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 785264 CODE: FEDG LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDG LN LEI Code: 54930031I8LHEECGCJ38 Sequence No.: 391080 EQS News ID: 2147736 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 29, 2025 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)