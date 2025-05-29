3D Printing Metals Market worth $3.62 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "3D Printing Metals Market by Metal Type (Titanium, Aluminum, Steel, Nickel & Cobalt, Other Metal Types), Form (Filaments, Powder), Technology (Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, Metal Extrusion, Other Technologies), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental, Other End-Use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", global 3D printing metals market is expected to reach USD 3.62 billion by 2030 from USD 1.19 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 25.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Continuous technological innovation in 3D printing drives growth in the 3D printing metals market. Technological advancements in additive manufacturing processes, including selective laser melting (SLM), electron beam melting (EBM), and direct energy deposition (DED), are greatly improving the precision, speed, and scalability of metal printing. These technologies are making it increasingly possible to manufacture intricate metal parts with lower material scrap and more affordable tooling than in traditional manufacturing. At the same time, the increasing availability of high-performance metal powders, such as titanium, aluminum, stainless steel, and nickel alloys, is broadening application opportunities across various industries, including aerospace, automotive, medical, and defense. Key factors driving this growth include a rising demand for lightweight, custom-designed parts, increased spending on research and development, and the growing use of digital manufacturing techniques. Additionally, government incentives and the push for sustainable production processes are also contributing to market expansion by encouraging businesses to incorporate additive manufacturing into their production workflows.

Nickel & Cobalt registered the second-largest market share in 2024 in the metal type segment in terms of value

Nickel & cobalt accounted for the second-largest share in the 3D printing metals market because they have a unique combination of mechanical properties, thermal stability, and corrosion resistance that is necessary for demanding applications. Nickel-based superalloys have a wide application in aerospace, automotive, and energy industries for turbine blades, exhaust systems, and structural components that are required to withstand harsh conditions. Cobalt alloys, in contrast, are essential in the medical industry for prosthetics and implants because of their biocompatibility and durability over the long term. With 3D printing's capacity to produce intricate, lightweight structures with these metals, they have become more appealing to minimize waste and optimize performance in mission-critical components. In addition, the constant evolution of high-performance metal powders and advancements in printing accuracy have further broadened their application, sustaining demand and solidifying their dominant market position following titanium.

Directed energy deposition segment registered the second-largest market share in terms of value in 2024

Directed energy deposition (DED) represents the second-largest category in the 3D printing metals market by technology based on its flexibility, ability to suit high-value and large-scale applications, and capability to repair or add material to existing parts. In contrast to powder bed fusion, DED can use a variety of metal types and can print or repair intricate geometries directly onto parts, which makes it very useful for the aerospace, defense, oil & gas, and heavy machinery industries.

DED is exceptionally well-fitted for the manufacturing of heavy structural components and for MRO uses, wherein it extends component life and saves considerable downtime and cost. The technology is also designed to support both wire and powder feedstock, thus allowing flexibility in material procurement and cost management. With industrial customers increasingly using additive manufacturing for new production as well as part refurbishment, DED's capacity to produce tough, high-quality metal components with low waste continues to fuel its rising market share.

Automotive segment accounted for the second-largest market share in terms of value in 2024

The automotive industry accounted for the second-largest share of the 3D printing metals market because of its growing applications for additive manufacturing in lightweighting, quick prototyping, tooling, and low-volume production of complex metal components. While the industry demands better fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and quicker product development, metal 3D printing provides enormous benefits, enabling the production of optimized, high-performance parts with less material waste and shorter lead times. This is especially useful in electric cars, motorsports, and high-end vehicles, where weight savings and customization are paramount. The technology is also finding more acceptance in the manufacturing of end-use metal components, solidifying its position in auto manufacturing even further.

Asia Pacific accounts for the third-largest share of the 3D printing metals market in terms of value

Asia Pacific accounted for the third-largest share of the 3D printing metals market in 2024 because of industrialization, increasing investment in cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, and high demand from major industries like automotive, electronics, and healthcare. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are aggressively upgrading their additive manufacturing capacity with the help of government programs and public-private collaborations. Though the region is yet to develop its high-end metal 3D printing expertise relative to North America and Europe, its scale of manufacturing, cost advantage, and increasing use of 3D printing in prototyping and tooling are propelling steady market expansion. With local industries further increasing capacity and embracing more advanced applications, Asia Pacific's contribution is likely to rise in the next few years.

Key Players

Prominent companies include 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Renishaw plc (UK), Stratasys Ltd. (US), General Electric Company (US), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Materialise (Belgium), Sandvik AB (Sweden), EOS GmbH (Germany), Nano Dimension (US), Nikon SLM Solutions AG (Germany), Proto Labs (US), Titomic (Australia), Höganäs AB (Sweden), Forward AM Technologies GmbH (Germany), and Pollen AM Inc. (France).

