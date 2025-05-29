LoveJack: Dating Designed for Sexy Brains

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / LoveJack is a deceptively simple dating game built on the power of wordplay. A brave new app where word nerds and smarty pants go dating - five words at a time. Until now, this has been a largely ignored audience - who now have a place to call home. We're rehumanizing courtship with wordplay foreplay because technology hijacked basic human seduction rituals. This is dating designed for the brain.

"The brain is the sexiest organ in the body. The words from our mouth advertise our brain, and are ultimately what makes us fall in love," says Dr. Anna Machin, a world-renowned anthropologist who specializes in the neuroscience of love, and LoveJack's Lead Scientist.

LoveJack dater profiles are only five words and words are always revealed before pictures. Words first, photos second - is a core value of LoveJack. Users are encouraged to update their five words daily. The five-word profile is a deceptively simple yet powerful tool. The constraint of a concise profile boosts creativity. LoveJack profiles are 'dynamic' as users are encouraged to change their five words daily. Why? Because our moods, emotions and how we see ourselves change often - like the weather. Human beings are nuanced, complex, contradictory - dynamic - and dating profiles should be, too.

The complete history of a user's five-word updates is visible in their profile 'archive' - this profile archive is a place where one can discover that user's personality. LoveJack dating profiles are intended to evoke curiosity, leading to authenticity more quickly and playfully. Wordplay is, after all, foreplay. This is a dating word game.

LoveJack is the brainchild of two self-professed wordy nerdy female founders, Lisa Le (28, Harvard University), an AI engineer and serial tech entrepreneur, and Julia LeStage (58, Oxford University), a former UK TV executive and tech entrepreneur whose previous company Weathermob was acquired by Weathernews Inc.

Julia LeStage tells the story: "Finding myself on dating apps for the first time five years ago, I discovered that dating profiles read like CVs and shopping lists: they are dehumanizing, binary and dull. I wondered where had all the flirting gone? The fun? So, I created a 'what five words describe you right now?' game, as an experiment to see if I could have fewer boring conversations. The five word game was - and is - always met with relief. Five words are a light lift. And it's the stories behind the words that are at the heart and mind of this dating game."

LoveJack was partially inspired by word-based games like Wordle and The New York Times's word puzzles. Wordle's meteoric rise and its 2-3 million daily players suggest that wordplay is in vogue and here to stay. LoveJack's DNA is firmly rooted not only in fun, word-loving authenticity, but also in science. Dr. Anna Machin explains, "Photo-focused dating apps handicap our brain. Neuroscience tells us that LoveJack's pedagogy gives the brain a chance to get ahead of a lightning fast visceral response to appearance."

LoveJack's lead investor, Harvard Business School Professor and Founder of the AI Institute at Harvard, Karim Lakhani, says, "All kinds of relationships are being mediated by technology and AI. Julia and Lisa are the dream team to crack the code on romantic relationships in the 21st century."

AI engineer and co-founder Lisa Le: "Our AI is trained on the data collected from users' daily five-word updates. This data is unprecedented in its volume and density of nuance and signal, yet it is highly structured and clean - an AI's dream. Another important dataset is how LoveJack users engage with other profiles. Whose five-word updates do they click on? Overtime, the depth and nuance of this evolving dataset teaches LoveJack's AI to make more authentic matches. We're inventing the very first Large Love Language Model(LLLM)."

LoveJack is hacking love, five words at a time.

The LoveJack app is in beta. To join the waiting list for early access, sign up at lovejack.app

LoveJack is in the middle of raising a seed round and has secured US investment from Harvard Business School Professor and Founder of Harvard's AI Institute, Karim Lakhani; Chairman of F5 Collective and Vitu, Kelly Kimball; Yvonne Prichet, Partner at Asset Management; venture investor Noel Dunn; and Rohit Mahajan, Managing Partner at BigRio.

The app's advisory team is equally star-studded: Harvard Business School Professor, Amy Edmondson; CEO of NBA2K League, Andrew Perlmutter; Catherine Feldman, PhD and Principal Lead for Strategic Applied Research of Harvard's AI Institute; Harper Reed, CTO for President Obama's 2012 campaign; and CEO of Stamen and Lecturer at Harvard Graduate School of Design, Eric Rodenbeck. Eric, who said, "I'm so excited by LoveJack that I'm thinking about getting divorced just so I can try it!"

