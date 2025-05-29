Freedom Holding Corp. Announces Inclusion in Russell 3000 Index

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC), a diversified multinational financial services firm, announced today that it has been selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index as part of the 2025 annual reconstitution. This inclusion will become effective after the U.S. market closes on June 27, 2025.

Freedom Holding Corp

Freedom Holding Corp.

The Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of the largest 3,019 U.S. companies, representing approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. Inclusion in this index is a significant milestone that can enhance a company's visibility among investors and may lead to increased trading activity due to the index's widespread use as a benchmark by investment funds. The most prominent among these funds are the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) and the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR), which have more than $18 billion in assets under management.

Inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index typically means membership in either the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as in relevant growth and value style indexes. However, there has been no confirmation of this yet, but investors can follow updates expected to be provided by [the Russell 3000® Index] on May 30, June 6, June 13, and June 20.

"Our inclusion in the prestigious Russell 3000® Index marks a significant milestone for Freedom Holding Corp. and reflects our sustained growth and increasing presence in the global financial markets," said Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp. "This recognition reflects the efforts of our team and our focus on delivering value to shareholders. We believe this inclusion will enhance our visibility among institutional investors, broaden our shareholder base, and further solidify our position as a prominent player in the financial services industry."

Freedom Holding Corp. has demonstrated strong financial performance, with revenues reaching $655 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025, a 56.5% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. The company's diversified operations span brokerage, banking, insurance, and fintech services, serving over 7 million clients across 22 countries.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the recently announced inclusion of Freedom Holding Corp. in the Russell 3000® Index including expected benefits of such inclusion such as potential inclusion in other indices, enhanced visibility and broadened shareholder base and potential increased trading activity and other non-historical matters. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the inclusion of Freedom Holding Corp. in the Russell 3000® Index does not result in the potential benefits described herein and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in Freedom Holding Corp.'s most recent annual and quarterly reports and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Freedom Holding Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/freedom-holding-corp.-announces-inclusion-in-russell-3000-index-1033187