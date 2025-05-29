Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - DataNumen, a global leader in data recovery solutions, has released its highly anticipated Data Loss Statistics Report 2024, shedding light on the severity, causes, and consequences of data loss incidents across businesses worldwide.

According to the report, an overwhelming 85% of organizations experienced one or more data loss incidents over the past year. Even more concerning, 93% of businesses that suffer prolonged data loss lasting more than 10 days go bankrupt within a year, underscoring the catastrophic impact such events can have on long-term business viability.

Key Findings:

Hardware failure remains the leading technical cause of data loss (40-44%), followed by human error (29-32%).

remains the leading technical cause of data loss (40-44%), followed by (29-32%). 33% of users send at least two misdirected emails annually-posing a major risk for data exposure.

send at least two misdirected emails annually-posing a major risk for data exposure. The average cost of downtime ranges from $427 per minute for small businesses to $9,000 per minute for larger enterprises .

to . 93% of companies suffering data loss for more than 10 days file for bankruptcy within one year.

suffering data loss for more than 10 days file for bankruptcy within one year. Only 38% of businesses have a mature Data Loss Prevention (DLP) program in place.

"Our research confirms that data loss is not just an IT issue - it's a critical business risk," said Chongwei Chen, President & CEO of DataNumen. "The consequences go beyond lost files. We're talking about massive financial losses, operational disruption, reputational damage, and in many cases, the end of the business itself."

The report also highlights the growing threat of generative AI misuse, with AI-related alerts rapidly becoming one of the most frequently implemented data loss prevention rules.

About DataNumen

DataNumen is a world-renowned data recovery company serving customers in over 240 countries and regions. Its award-winning software is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, governments, and consumers worldwide to recover lost or damaged data from all types of storage media. For more information about DataNumen and its products, visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

Links:

Company website: www.datanumen.com

Report URL: Data Loss Statistics Report 2024

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252739

SOURCE: DataNumen, Inc.