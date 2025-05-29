Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has conducted new research on the impact of floating PV and water temperature and evaporation. Scientists at Fraunhofer ISE have investigated the impact of floating PV on water temperature and evaporation and have found that the lower solar radiation under floating PV systems led to lower water temperatures in summer. At the same time, the floating PV reduced heat loss from the lakes in winter, keeping water temperatures slightly higher. This could have a positive influence on the lakes as temperatures in summer rise due ...

