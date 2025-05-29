German hospitality venue owners overwhelmingly expect shisha demand to rise over the next two years

Strong backing for charcoal-free shisha innovations to meet consumer demands and boost revenue

The hospitality sector in Germany is experiencing a shisha boom, with venue owners across the country expecting demand to surge over the next two years, according to new research from AIR, the world's leading social inhalation business.

The study, conducted with 400 hospitality businesses which offer shisha in Germany, Spain, the US and the UAE, aimed to explore future demand and trends in four of the world's largest and fastest-growing shisha markets. It reveals that 83% of businesses in Germany expect to see demand for shisha increase over the next two years, with strong backing seen across the country.

With the rising demand for shisha, the research also reveals that businesses are exploring ways to meet evolving consumer expectations and gain a competitive advantage. Over three-quarters (77%) of venues in Germany say they are open to introducing charcoal-free alternatives, recognizing the value of offering a cleaner, safer and more efficient experience that aligns with the growing focus on health-conscious options.

Furthermore, many German venue owners believe such innovation in their shisha offering could significantly improve their operations, with 28% seeing a reduction in staff workload and 27% anticipating its appeal to health-conscious consumers, cleaning charcoal smoke out the ambient air and out of the consumer experience. Significantly, 25% expect it to boost revenue.

A major challenge cited by German venue owners offering shisha has been complying with local regulations around air quality, emissions, and fire safety, with 84% agreeing that these issues have created hurdles when introducing the product in their premises. As a result, 25% of venue owners view charcoal-free technology as a solution that helps meet these regulatory requirements.

Ronan Barry, Chief Legal Corporate Affairs Officer at AIR said: "These findings show that shisha continues to go from strength to strength. But to make the most of this opportunity, standing still will not cut it we must continue to innovate as consumer preferences evolve.

"Venues that embrace cutting-edge shisha innovations are not only future-proofing their operations but also building loyalty by enhancing the overall customer experience. By improving operational efficiency and meeting evolving expectations, these businesses are positioning themselves for long-term success in an increasingly competitive market.

"The future of shisha is undeniably bright, and those who embrace innovation today will reap the rewards tomorrow. We work closely with hospitality businesses in Germany and around the world to provide innovative, clean and sustainable solutions that help venues stay ahead of the curve."

Holger Bösch, President of the Nightclub Association Germany and owner of Club Index in Schüttorf recently introduced OOKA Pro to his venue's offering. Commenting on the impact it's had, he said: "We've always wanted to offer shisha at our venue, but charcoal emissions and local regulations made it too difficult. OOKA has been a complete game changer as it's allowed us to introduce a premium shisha experience without compromising on air quality or customer safety. Our guests love it, especially the clean, consistent flavour and the design. It's opened up a whole new revenue stream for us, and we've seen a noticeable increase in repeat visits."

AIR is committed to leading the way in shisha innovation and customer experience. Just under two years ago it launched OOKA, a revolutionary device that eliminates the need for charcoal, offering a cleaner, safer and more efficient shisha experience to consumers.

Following extremely positive feedback and strong sales, AIR launched OOKA Pro, aimed specifically at hospitality venues. Designed to support up to eight sessions on a single charge more than double its predecessor it ensures uninterrupted service, especially in high-traffic venues. It features an LED design with customizable lighting, allowing venues to tailor it to their specific ambiance and enhance the overall customer experience. OOKA Pro is a step forward in shaping the future of shisha, helping venues offer the cleaner, more efficient service they and their customers' demand.

Note to editors:

About the research

400 business owners (aged 18+) at hospitality venues offering shisha were surveyed by Censuswide between 19.02.2025 and 24.02.2025 with 100 respondents in each market: the UAE, Spain, Germany, and the US.

Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

About AIR

AIR is the market leader in the $19 billion global shisha market, with an aim to provide superior physical, emotional, and mental benefits through inhalation. Launched in 1999 and headquartered in Dubai, the business has a multinational presence in over 100 countries across the UAE, Europe, North America, India, and Africa. AIR holds 47% of the shisha category market share in the markets it is present in and is the leading business in a market set to grow to $22 billion in 2026. Its portfolio of companies includes Al Fakher, the world's leading shisha brand; Hookah-Shisha.com, the world's number one e-commerce platform for hookahs and shisha; OOKA, the world's first charcoal-free shisha device, among others. AIR's science program, conducted in partnership with independent accredited laboratories, enables the development of innovative products that combine centuries of tradition with cutting edge innovation to minimize harm and maximize enjoyment for millions around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250528356462/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Matylda Kesicka Maisie Jenyon

airglobal@boldspace.com