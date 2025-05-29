Safe Responsible Movers in Boston MA Celebrates 12 Years of BBB Accreditation

Safe Responsible Movers Celebrates 12 Years of BBB Accreditation continuing a longtime track record of success

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Safe Responsible Movers, Boston's premier residential moving company for nearly 20 years, proudly marks 12 consecutive years of accreditation by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Holding the BBB's coveted A+ rating since 2013, the company remains committed to transparent business practices and exceptional customer service across Massachusetts.

Safe Responsible Movers' unwavering dedication to quality is also reflected in its flawless online reputation, boasting a 5-star rating on both Yelp and Google. Industry accolades further underline the firm's excellence: the company was voted "Boston's Best Movers" by The Improper Bostonian and twice earned the silver medal in Banker & Tradesman's "Best Movers in Boston" poll.

"From day one, our mission has been simple: treat every client's move as if it were our own," said Chris Amaral, owner of Safe Responsible Movers. "Achieving 12 years of BBB accreditation-and maintaining an A+ rating-validates the hard work our crews put in every single day. It's an honor to see that commitment recognized not just by the BBB, but also by our customers and the Boston community we serve."

Founded in 2008, Safe Responsible Movers has grown from a single-truck operation into a full-service moving company known for tackling Boston's toughest logistics-from narrow Beacon Hill staircases to Allston's notorious September 1st rush. Services include local residential moves and commercial moves in Massachusetts, labor-only loading and unloading for rental trucks and storage pods, senior and assisted-living relocations, specialty moves such as moving Peloton equipment, and detailed guidance on city moving permits.

About Safe Responsible Movers

Safe Responsible Movers ( Mass DPU# 31608 ) is a Boston-based, fully licensed and insured moving company specializing in residential moves and commercial moves throughout Massachusetts. Renowned for reliability, professionalism, and transparent pricing, the firm holds an A+ BBB rating, perfect five-star reviews on Yelp and Google, and multiple awards recognizing its leadership in the moving industry.

