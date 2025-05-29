Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Bighorn Web Solutions, a leading enterprise-grade eCommerce agency, has signed a Magento eCommerce contract with PSP Pharma.

Bighorn Web Solutions is responsible for the technical development of PSP Pharma's e-commerce systems, including PSP.ge and the PSP mobile application. The partnership is focused on improving platform performance, user experience, and operational efficiency to better serve PSP Pharma's growing customer base.

CEO of Bighorn Web Solutions, Caleb Bradley, and Mamuka Bregvadze, administrative director of PSP Pharma

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/253801_37ef4d9ca40dab8f_001full.jpg

PSP Pharma plans to expand its e-commerce platform across the region, with a focus on increasing access to health and self-care products in the Caucasus and Central Asia. This strategic move will enable the company to strengthen its presence and drive product sales throughout these markets.

PSP has its eyes set on technology innovation and global growth. They're the first pharmaceutical company in Eastern Europe to fully implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and LS Retail, setting a new benchmark for service quality, operational efficiency, and business process integration.

The agreement with Bighorn Web Solutions positions PSP to lead the region in e-commerce excellence.

"Partnering with PSP Pharma aligns strongly with Bighorn's global expertise and our commitment to empowering visionary companies. Signing this contract reinforces the mutual value we are creating and reflects our role as a trusted technology partner. As PSP expands into new regional markets, we are excited to deliver the solutions that support their growth and to play a key role in shaping the future of eCommerce in the pharmaceutical sector," said Caleb Bradley, CEO of Bighorn Web Solutions.

To learn more about Bighorn Web Solutions and its enterprise eCommerce development services, please visit www.bighornweb.com.

About Bighorn Web Solutions:

Bighorn Web Solutions is a U.S.-based enterprise-grade e-commerce agency rooted in the Rocky Mountain region, comprised of senior-level engineers who are specialists, not generalists. With deep expertise in its respective niches, the agency understands the importance of staying ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253801

SOURCE: DesignRush