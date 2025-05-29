The People Have Spoken: STACK Construction Technologies is a 2025 Top Workplace

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading, cloud-based construction software platform, has been named a Top Workplace for 2025 in Enquirer Media. This recognition is based entirely on feedback from STACK employees through a confidential survey that measured 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"The best part of this award is knowing the judges were our own employees," said Ray DeZenzo, CEO of STACK. "Our people are our greatest strength. Their feedback shapes our strategy, drives our culture, and fuels our innovation. Being named a Top Workplace directly reflects the passion, collaboration, and commitment our team brings to STACK."

This announcement comes during a period of accelerated growth for STACK, as the company continues to scale its team and expand its impact in the construction technology space. Recent leadership appointments-including Ray DeZenzo as CEO, Brian Steinart as Vice President of Product, and the addition of Julie Stevens , Vice President of Customer Success-reflect STACK's commitment to leveling up its leadership and building a world-class organization.

"We're incredibly proud of this honor, and we're even more excited about what it says for our future," said DeZenzo. "Our culture is rooted in openness, ownership, optimism, and a deep respect for the people behind the product. If you're looking for a place where your voice matters, your impact is visible, and your work has purpose-STACK is the place to be."

To learn more about STACK's culture and open positions, visit www.stackct.com/careers .

Please contact Darcie Burroughs at dburroughs@stackct.com to book interviews and for more information about STACK and this release.

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK's cloud-based software, such as material takeoff software, to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating, as well as providing a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. STACK's superior collaboration tools ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability for contractors.

