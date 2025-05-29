Wibegram Launches Next-Generation Encrypted Messenger and Utility Token

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Wibegram, a new leader in privacy-first technology, announced today that its completely encrypted messaging app and utility token, WIBE, are now available on Binance Smart Chain. Wibegram is made for a world where data breaches, surveillance, and social engineering attempts are common news. It offers an easy-to-use chat experience that is protected by the same strong encryption that banks and governments use.

At the heart of the platform lies peer-to-peer, end-to-end encryption that shields every message: text, voice, or media, from interception. Each conversation is secured with a hybrid RSA-AES model; encryption keys are exchanged via algorithms such as Diffie-Hellman, and only the sender and intended recipient can decrypt the content. Even if a malicious actor were to seize a device in transit, the ciphertext would remain indecipherable. Self-destruct timers add an additional layer, allowing users to schedule messages to disappear without a trace.

"Privacy is not a luxury; it is a fundamental digital right," said Syed Nasir, Founder of Wibegram. "Our mission is to place military-grade security into the hands of everyday people without sacrificing usability. With Wibegram, anyone can communicate freely, confidently, and even more importantly, own the economic layer beneath those conversations."

A User-First Experience

Wibegram's onboarding takes less than two minutes: install the app, set a strong password, choose a memorable handle, add a brief bio, and upload a profile photo. Once inside, users can use a simple, live-chat interface that is built for real-time communication. Behind the scenes, advanced key management makes sure the experience goes well while keeping out anyone who shouldn't be there.

Key Features:

Encryption works excellently for key negotiation as RSA protects instance messages, while AES protects payload confidentiality. Live, Intuitive UI A simple design that focuses on speed and clarity makes it easy for even non-technical users to find their way around encrypted threads. Create a customized profile by adding a unique handle, personal bio, and profile photo along with specific keywords to improve discoverability. Users can also opt to keep a low profile for complete anonymity.

Utility of Built-In Tokens

Wibegram's ecosystem is powered by WIBE, a BEP-20 token with a total supply of 300 million. This is thanks to the emergence of decentralized finance. WIBE allow users do a lot of things in the app, like: Transactions that are quick and cheap, pay for premium services or settle peer-to-peer transactions right in chat.

Incentives & Rewards: Get tokens for referring friends, staking, or helping with community projects.

Governance: Vote on proposed collaborations, feature roadmaps, and how to spend community funding.

Marketplace Payments: Users can buy and trade digital goods and services without leaving the chat window.

Currently, 35% of the tokens go to locked reserves, 30% go to exchange liquidity, 25% go to strategic partner Truetech, and 10% go to ongoing project development. Third-party audits have been done on the smart contracts, and Wibegram's team will keep publishing security assessment reports as the ecosystem grows.

A Platform Made for the Future

M. Jawad, the Chief Technical Officer, said that Wibegram's design uses containerization and Infrastructure-as-Code to make sure that iterations happen quickly without putting security controls at risk. He said, "Every line of code goes through automated static-analysis pipelines, and every build is signed, can be reproduced, and is checked before it is put into use."

Ali Raza, a senior designer, said that accessibility was a key principle: "Encryption can be scary." We worked on the user experience for months to make sure that sending a secure message feels the same as sending a regular SMS, but safer.

Access and Token Availability

Users can download the Wibegram app right away on most mobile and desktop devices. WIBE can also be bought or sold on Tokpie, Bitstorage, BankCEX, IndoEX, and LBank. Users can also swap it on PancakeSwap using the contract address 0x25d624e571d6d7b32729b11ddbbd96fe89af44e1.

About Wibegram

Wibegram is a communications startup that focuses on privacy and is committed to keeping user data safe while also enabling digital commerce. The team wants to create a future where secure messaging and easy transactions happen on the same platform by combining cutting-edge encryption with a flexible utility token.

