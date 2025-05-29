Anzeige
29.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
LIKWID Completes Security Audit Ahead of Mainnet, Reinventing Margin and Lending for Every Token

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / LIKWID, a unified DEX and lending protocol built on Uniswap V4, has completed a comprehensive security audit by formal verification firm Certora. This marks a major milestone in LIKWID's push toward a safe and composable mainnet experience - one where any token can be margin-enabled from day one.

LIKWID integrates swap, lending, and leverage into a single protocol through Uniswap V4 hooks, eliminating the need for external oracles or permissioned listings. By upgrading the traditional AMM model from xy=k to (x+x')(y+y')=k, LIKWID allows users to borrow directly from liquidity pools and take long or short positions on any ERC-20 asset at launch.

"LIKWID's vision is to make every token tradable with leverage from the moment it launches - even memecoins and long-tail assets," said Sky, founder of LIKWID. "We're building a decentralized, non-custodial, oracle-free system that feels as seamless as using a centralized exchange. Security is the foundation for all of that."

The audit was subsidized through the Uniswap Foundation's Security Fund, part of the foundation's broader effort to support safe experimentation on Uniswap V4. "The Certora team helped us identify and resolve critical edge cases," Sky added. "The Uniswap Foundation's support was instrumental in giving us the time and resources to do this right."

The completion of the audit follows a strong April for LIKWID, which took home top prizes at ETHDenver, the Uniswap Foundation Hackathon, and the BNB Incubation Alliance, while also being selected for the MVB9 cohort by CoinMarketCap and YZILabs.

LIKWID is now finalizing preparations for mainnet, with plans to expand beyond token launches and deepen integration of lending, borrowing, and liquidity incentives in the months ahead.

About LIKWID

LIKWID is a Web3-native DeFi protocol built on Uniswap V4 that fuses swap and lending into a unified liquidity layer. Its core innovation upgrades the AMM formula from xy=k to (x+x')(y+y')=k, enabling direct borrowing from liquidity pools without oracles or permissions. With support for margin trading, lending, and leveraged yield on any token, LIKWID is unlocking a new era of capital-efficient, composable DeFi.

Alice Li
https://likwid.fi/
media@likwid.fi

SOURCE: LIKWID



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/likwid-completes-security-audit-ahead-of-mainnet-reinventing-mar-1033195

