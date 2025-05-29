Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) is pleased to announce its participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference, held from June 3-5 in Quebec City.

Held annually in Québec City, THE Mining Investment Event is an invite-only event that brings together over 100 mining companies, international investors, government representatives, and financial professionals. Supported by the Government of Québec and the broader mining and financial communities, the conference facilitates private meetings and discussions focused on advancing the sector.

Management from Emperor Metals will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@vidconferences.com to inquire about registration and meeting availability.

The Emperor team is currently focused on delivering an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its flagship Duquesne West Gold Project in Québec. Additionally, work is advancing on the recently acquired Lac Pelletier Project, which presents near-term production potential.

Coreshack Display Participation

The company will also be participating in the Coreshack display at the Salon January Lounge, located in the Centre des Congrès de Québec. Core samples from the company's 2024 exploration campaigns will be on display during the following events:

June 3 | 6:30 PM: THE Sponsors Gala, Coreshack & Casino Networking Event





June 4 | 6:00 PM: THE Sponsors Cocktail & Coreshack Networking Event

Information regarding the event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and, keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found here https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The company is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project, both situated in this prolific mining district. The company is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, reflecting current management expectations on future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual outcomes may differ significantly.

