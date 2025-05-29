Legislation that would "kill renewable energy in Texas" failed to progress in the state's House of Representatives. From pv magazine USA Three "anti-solar" bills, SB 819, SB 388 and SB 715, appear dead after failing to meet the state's deadlines that would otherwise allow them to progress. SB 819 would have placed additional fees, permitting restrictions, mandated setback and regulatory requirements on utility-scale solar and wind projects in Texas, which the state does not impose on other forms of energy. Despite the army of opposition the bill received while in committee, with more than 100 ...

