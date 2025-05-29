Taktile, a leading provider of decision automation software for banks and fintechs, announced today that it has been recognized as a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community-an invitation-only group of the world's most promising technology leaders. This recognition underscores Taktile's role as a pioneer in AI-driven software for financial institutions and its commitment to shaping inclusive, resilient, and sustainable systems.

Taktile's platform empowers risk functions to make smarter, faster, and more transparent decisions across the customer lifecycle-from credit underwriting and fraud detection to compliance workflows. With the financial sector undergoing a fundamental transformation, Taktile's work is helping to modernize the decision infrastructure that underpins critical financial services globally.

"The systems we build today will determine how financial decisions are made tomorrow," said Maik Taro Wehmeyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Taktile. "We're honored to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community and contribute our perspective on how to build infrastructure that's not only intelligent but adaptable, explainable, and fair."

As a member of the Global Innovators Community, Taktile will actively engage in multi-stakeholder discussions on:

Establishing modern decisioning standards

Expanding access to financial services through better infrastructure

Fostering responsible adoption of AI and automation

Aligning innovation with evolving regulatory frameworks

While AI is a critical enabler in Taktile's approach, the company's broader mission centers on empowering financial institutions to own and govern their decision-making processes-reducing engineering bottlenecks, enabling rapid experimentation, and improving transparency across teams.

One example of this in action is Credix, a fintech providing credit access to SMBs in emerging markets. By implementing Taktile and deploying conversational AI agents to automate collections, Credix now resolves 80% of repayment cases autonomously-freeing up human resources for strategic growth and client engagement.

Taktile's inclusion in the Forum's community comes amid increasing demand from financial institutions for decisioning systems that combine advanced technology with strong governance. By contributing to the Forum's initiatives, Taktile aims to support a global transition toward infrastructure that balances speed, accuracy, and trust.

As part of its commitment to advancing this dialogue, Taktile regularly shares applied insights from the field. A recent example-GenAI Applications in Risk Management: 10 Real-World Examples from Industry Frontrunners-explores how leading institutions are operationalizing generative AI in a safe and effective way.

To learn more about Taktile's Decision Platform, visit www.taktile.com.

About Taktile

Taktile is an AI-powered Decision Platform that helps financial institutions automate and improve how they manage risk. From onboarding and credit underwriting to fraud detection, compliance, and collections, Taktile enables risk teams to build, test, and update strategies-without relying on engineers. Trusted by leading banks, fintechs, and insurers worldwide, Taktile combines speed, transparency, and control in every decision. The company is recognized as a category leader in G2's Spring 2025 Report and is headquartered in New York, with offices in Berlin and London.

