Debiopharm announces an abstract publication and three poster presentations on Debio 0123, a highly selective WEE1 inhibitor, in multiple solid tumor indications.

Debiopharm (www.debiopharm.com), a privately-owned, Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company aiming to establish tomorrow's standard-of-care to cure cancer and infectious diseases, today unveiled its upcoming contributions to the 2025 Annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting in Chicago, Illinois.

The contributions feature three clinical poster presentations and one translational research abstract publication, highlighting Debio 0123's potential across solid tumors. Among them is new data from the Debio 0123-SCLC-104 trial in small-cell lung cancer, offering insights into the candidate's therapeutic potential in this difficult-to-treat disease. A Trial in Progress (TiP) poster from the investigator-initiated MedSir study-co-authored by Debiopharm-will present the design and methodology of the study investigating the combination of Debio 0123 with Trodelvy® in breast cancer patients. In parallel, a separate TiP poster for the Debio 0123-102 monotherapy study will outline the framework and objectives of the ongoing dose expansion phase.

"Presenting our latest data on Debio 0123 at ASCO 2025 is a proud milestone for our team," said Angela Zubel, Chief Development Officer at Debiopharm. "This research highlights the promise of WEE1 inhibition as a precision strategy to target the vulnerabilities of aggressive cancers. Our goal is to push the boundaries of innovation to bring transformative therapies to patients who urgently need new options."

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics-Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

ASCO 2025 Contribution Title Presenter/Author Abstract e15127 *Publication only In silico evaluation of the interaction of P-gp and 3A4 substrates with the WEE1 inhibitor Debio 0123 and clinical application in the Debio 0123-104 combination trial with carboplatin and etoposide. Anne Bellon, PhD, PharmD Debiopharm Abstract TPS3172 Poster Bd #: 479b Phase IB/II study to evaluate safety and preliminary efficacy of the WEE1 inhibitor Debio 0123 in combination with sacituzumab govitecan (SG) in triple-negative or hormone receptor-positive (HR+)/HER2-negative (HER2-) advanced breast cancer (ABC): The WIN-B study. Maria Gion, MD, PhD Medical Oncologist at Ramón y Cajal University Hospital *Medsir and Debiopharm

Session Title: Gynecologic Cancer

ASCO 2025 Contribution Title Presenter/Author Abstract TPS5634 Poster Bd #: 524a Debio 0123, a highly selective WEE1 inhibitor in adult patients with advanced solid tumors: A phase 1 dose escalation and expansion monotherapy study. Maria M. Rubinstein, MD Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

Session Title: Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers

ASCO 2025 Contribution Title Presenter/Author Abstract #8098 Poster Bd #: 219 Debio 0123, a highly selective WEE1 inhibitor, in combination with carboplatin (C) and etoposide (E), in patients (pts) with recurrent small cell lung cancer (SCLC): Determination of recommended dose (RD) from a phase 1 escalation. Valentina Gambardella, MD, PhD Department of Medical Oncology, Hospital Clínico Universitario, INCLIVA Biomedical Research Institute, University of Valencia, Valencia, Spain

About DNA-Damage Repair (DDR)

When cells have damaged DNA, they need to undergo a repair process called DDR to be able to survive. Cancer cells rely heavily on DDR as they divide and grow uncontrollably. Inhibition of DDR, particularly in combination with other anticancer agents, prevents cancer cells from repairing their DNA, which ultimately activates a self-destruction program in cancer cells. DDR inhibitors such as Debiopharm's WEE1 inhibitor Debio 0123 are being tested in clinical and preclinical studies.

Debiopharm's commitment to patients

Debiopharm aims to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs primarily in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy, and then hand stewardship to large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

For more information, please visit www.debiopharm.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/debiopharminternational

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250529299590/en/

Contacts:

Debiopharm Contact

Dawn Bonine

Head of Communications

dawn.bonine@debiopharm.com

Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11