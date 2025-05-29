ExaGrid named "Company of the Year" for sixth year in a row

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock and the only non-network-facing tiered air gap with delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that the company was honored with three industry awards, including Air-gapped Ransomware Recovery Product of the Year, Company of the Year, and the Storage Product of the Year during the Network Computing Awards ceremony, held in London on May 22, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250529867309/en/

Photo courtesy of Network Computing Awards

The Network Computing Awards are determined by public vote. The 2025 awards mark the seventh consecutive year of wins for ExaGrid at the Network Computing Awards, and the sixth consecutive year that ExaGrid has won the Company of Year award.

ExaGrid continues to gain recognition for its Tiered Backup Storage, winning four industry awards so far in 2025, including:

Data Breakthrough Awards Data Backup Solution of the Year

Network Computing Awards Air-gapped Ransomware Recovery Product of the Year

Network Computing Awards Company of the Year

Network Computing Awards Storage Product of the Year

"Congratulations to all of the winners of the Network Computing Awards 2025, and many thanks to everyone who voted for us, we are grateful to our partners and customers for their support," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We are thankful that our Tiered Backup Storage has been recognized with the Air-gapped Ransomware Recovery Product of the Year award, as our tiered air gap is key to ExaGrid's ransomware recovery story as it works hand-in-hand with the delayed delete policy and immutability that work together to ensure ExaGrid customers are able to recover if faced with a malicious attack. We are honored to win Company of the Year for the sixth time and Storage Product of the Year as it is a testament to the ExaGrid team and the ExaGrid product to receive continued recognition by voters over the years. We are proud to offer a product that 'just works' and that is designed to help organizations solve all of the problems of backup storage."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250529867309/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com