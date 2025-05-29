Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.05.2025 14:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rona Therapeutics Announces Breakthrough Data on Potential Annual Dosing RNAi Therapy RN026 Targeting Lipoprotein(a) in The National Lipid Association (NLA) Scientific Sessions 2025

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rona Therapeutics, a global leading RNA therapy company, today announced preclinical data for its self-developed RNA interference (RNAi) therapy RN026 at the National Lipid Association (NLA) Annual Scientific Sessions. Preclinical studies revealed that the therapy, targeting lipoprotein(a) (Lp(a))-an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases-achieved a 99% reduction in Lp(a) with potential annual dosing regimen in non-human primate (NHP) study.

Key Highlights

  1. Unparalleled Efficacy and Durability
    • In transgenic mouse models, a single 2mg/kg subcutaneous injection resulted in 98% reduction in serum Apo(a) protein, which lasted for at least 42 days
    • In NHP study, a single 2mg/kg subcutaneous injection achieved maximum 99% reduction of serum Lp(a); 95% Lp(a) reduction was maintained at 98 days post-dose with ~80% serum Lp(a) decreasing effect sustained till 154 days, suggesting annual dosing potential in human
  2. Precision siRNA Design
    • Targets multiple sites inside and outside of the KIV-2 CNV region to maximize knock-down efficiency
    • Very low hybridization related off-target risk
  3. Dual Benefits
    • Accompanied by a 25% reduction in LDL-C levels in NHP study
    • Repeated dose tox studies in SD rats confirmed no adverse findings

About RN026

RN026 demonstrates tremendous potential as a breakthrough therapy in a range of cardiovascular diseases, i.e. ASCVD, aortic stenosis, peripheral arterial disease, with differentiated long-lasting efficacy, potent Lp(a) reduction, and excellent safety profile. There is approximately 10-20% world population that has elevated serum Lp(a) level. RN026 is poised to bring new therapeutic hope to cardiovascular patients globally.

About Rona Therapeutics

Rona Therapeutics is a global leader in nucleic acid innovative drug platform company, specializing in the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases, obesity and neurological diseases with proprietary oligo chemistry and delivery platform. Rona Therapeutics is committed to developing the best and first-in-class siRNA drugs with differentiation and innovation to address unmet needs and improve outcome in cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and MASH.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rona-therapeutics-announces-breakthrough-data-on-potential-annual-dosing-rnai-therapy-rn026-targeting-lipoproteina-in-the-national-lipid-association-nla-scientific-sessions-2025-302467840.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.