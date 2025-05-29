Wirex Limited Appoints Chet Shah as CEO to Lead the Next Phase of Strategic Growth

LONDON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Limited, a UK regulated- payments platform and card issuer, has appointed Chet Shah as its new Chief Executive Officer.

After three transformative years as the Chief Risk & Compliance Officer (CRCO) - during which he built a best-in-class team and significantly strengthened the firm's risk and compliance functions - Chet will now lead the company into a new era of growth, responsibility, and innovation.

The appointment highlights Chet's exceptional commercial and regulatory strengths at a time when the UK payments industry is undergoing rapid innovation alongside increasing regulatory oversight. Following the company's 10-year anniversary, founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev expressed their full confidence in Chet's leadership as Wirex Limited enters its next chapter.

"Chet's deep understanding of both the regulatory environment and commercial strategy has already made a lasting impact at Wirex Limited. His appointment as CEO is a natural progression, and I have every confidence that his leadership will unlock the company's full potential as we scale to new heights", said Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex.

"I am thankful to Pavel and Dmitry for their dedication in building a robust business, and I look forward to leading Wirex Limited through its next phase of growth. The UK is an important market for Wirex and my primary goal will be to work with key stakeholders to ensure we offer a best-in-class suit of products and services", said Chet.

A Bold Strategic Plan for a Competitive Market

The UK payments sector is dynamic, competitive, and fast evolving. Under Chet's leadership, Wirex Limited is set to become a formidable force - one that is safe, sustainable, and strategically prepared.

In response to both opportunities and challenges ahead, Chet has unveiled a Strategic Business Plan built around five core pillars:

- Strategic Growth

- Customer Service Excellence and Trust

- Regulatory Compliance

- Environmental, Social, and Governance

- Stakeholder Communication

Each pillar is designed to help Wirex Limited expand its footprint, deepen customer trust, and foster innovation within a compliant and responsible framework.

"The UK payments market is full of talent and innovation. As CEO of Wirex Limited, I am excited to lead the company as it navigates a complex path with the ultimate goal of making Wirex Limited the go-to UK EMI for customers," said Chet.

Growth with Purpose

Wirex Limited's strategic plan focuses on the sustainable expansion of its offerings. Building on its strengths, the company will introduce new features that aim to bridge traditional finance with cutting-edge innovation - all while upholding regulatory integrity.

Customer service will be enhanced, with a focus on operational excellence and educational resources. A Customer Transparency Report will be published regularly to ensure accountability.

"Having successfully built a team of extremely talented risk and compliance experts, I am excited to leverage my expertise and experience in growing Wirex Limited to be a highly respected, safe and sustainable success, trusted by staff, customers and regulators," said Chet.

Looking Ahead

With Chet at the helm, Wirex Limited is poised for sustainable, long-term success. His leadership signals a renewed focus on innovation, transparency, and customer trust - ensuring the company not only grows, but sets a new standard for excellence in the UK payments industry.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex Limited is part of Wirex Holdings. Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

| wirexapp.com |

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698041/Wirex_Announcement.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/5341897/Wirex_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirex-limited-appoints-chet-shah-as-ceo-to-lead-the-next-phase-of-strategic-growth-302468117.html