Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914000 | ISIN: IL0010828171 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
28.05.25 | 22:00
3,880 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BOS BETTER ONLINE SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOS BETTER ONLINE SOLUTIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2025 13:36 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.: BOS Reports Record $15 Million in Revenues for the First Quarter of 2025

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues increased by 33.1% to $15.0 million from $11.3 million in the first quarter of the year 2024;

  • Gross profit margin improved to 23.9% compared to 22.7% in the first quarter of the year 2024;

  • EBITDA increased by 86.2% to $1.9 million compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of the year 2024;

  • Operating expenses increased by only 7.7% compared to the 33.1% increase in revenues, demonstrating operating leverage;

  • Net income increased by 82.3% to $1.35 million or $0.23 per basic share compared to $741,000 or $0.13 per basic share in the first quarter of the year 2024;

  • Backlog was $22 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $27 million as of December 31, 2024.

Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at BOS, stated: "I am pleased to report record revenues and record net income in the first quarter, demonstrating the success of our strategic focus on the defense sector and diligent operating efficiency. We continue to capitalize on the growing opportunities in this rapidly changing sector by increasing contracting activity with existing customers and securing new customers."

"Based on our first quarter performance and contracted backlog, we are optimistic about surpassing our full-year outlook for 2025, which are revenues of $44 million and net income of $2.5 million," Cohen concluded.

"Our record results in the first quarter reflect BOS's long-term investments in developing a diverse product offering and establishing a robust operational and financial framework, all of which are specifically designed to meet the evolving and distinct demands of the defense industry," said Avidan Zelicovsky, BOS President.

BOS will host a video conference meeting on May 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation. To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83920447982?pwd=nxng3dstyBqK9argz8YQSsH9Cx4VkE.1

For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company integrates three specialized divisions:

- Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

- RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

- Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.

For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com.

For additional information, contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates
+1-214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925
eyalc@boscom.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
March 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
2025 2024 2024
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
Revenues $15,026 $11,287 $39,949
Cost of revenues 11,437 8,727 30,655
Gross profit 3,589 2,560 9,294
Operating costs and expenses:
Research and development 41 44 175
Sales and marketing 1,263 1,162 4,394
General and administrative 542 508 2,113
Impairment of intangible assets and Goodwill - - 1,173
Total operating costs and expenses 1,846 1,714 7,855
Operating income 1,743 846 1,439
Financial expenses, net (272) (105) (139)
Income before taxes on income 1,471 741 1,300
Income taxes benefits (expenses) (120) - 1,000
Net income $1,351 $741 $2,300
Basic net income per share $0.23 $0.13 $0.40
Diluted net income per share $0.22 $0.13 $0.39
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,900 5,748 5,756
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 6,273 5,828 5,887
Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024 5,924 5,748 5,793
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Unaudited) (Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents $3,844 $3,368
Restricted bank deposits 66 185
Trade receivables, net 15,839 11,787
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,235 1,150
Inventories 7,505 7,870
Total current assets 28,489 24,360
LONG-TERM ASSETS 167 177
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,362 3,417
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 727 779
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 981 1,000
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 407 422
GOODWILL 4,188 4,188
Total assets $38,321 $34,343
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
(Unaudited) (Audited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long-term loans $342 $439
Operating lease liabilities, current 161 176
Trade payables 7, 769 6,362
Employees and payroll accruals 1,128 1,087
Deferred revenues 2,543 2,003
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,091 598
Total current liabilities 13,034 10,665
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term loans, net of current maturities 921 980
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 530 576
Long-term deferred revenues 273 293
Accrued severance pay, net 514 498
Total long-term liabilities 2,238 2,347
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 23,049 21,331
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $38, 321 $34,343
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
March 31,		 Year ended
December 31,
2025 2024 2024
Operating income $1,743 $846 $1,439
Add:
Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets - 1,173
Amortization of intangible assets 15 47 190
Stock-based compensation 9 21 74
Depreciation 101 89 370
EBITDA $1,868 $1,003 $3,246
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID

Supply
Chain Solutions

Intelligent
Robotics

Intercompany

Consolidated

Three months ended March 31, 2025

Revenues

$

3,259

$

11,390

496

(119

)

$

15,026

Gross profit

707

2,756

126

-

3,589

Allocated operating expenses

529

1,048

68

-

1,645

Unallocated operating expenses*

-

-

201

Income from operations

$

178

$

1,708

$

58

1,743

Financial expenses and tax on income

(392

)

Net income

$

1,351

RFID

Supply
Chain Solutions

Intelligent
Robotics

Intercompany

Consolidated

Three months ended March 31, 2024

Revenues

$

3,683

$

7,356

250

(2

)

$

11,287

Gross profit

992

1,484

84

-

2,560

Allocated operating expenses

565

909

62

-

1,536

Unallocated operating expenses*

-

-

-

178

Income from operations

$

427

$

575

$

22

846

Financial expenses and tax on income

(105

)

Net income

$

741

SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID

Supply Chain Solutions

Intelligent
Robotics

Intercompany

Consolidated

Year ended December 31, 2024

Revenues

$

12,877

$

25,829

1,410

(167

)

$

39,949

Gross profit

3,533

5,430

331

9,294

Allocated operating expenses

2,273

3,338

274

5,885

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

984

189

-

1,173

Unallocated operating expenses*

-

-

-

797

Income from operations

$

276

$

1,903

$

57

1,439

Financial expenses and tax benefit

861

Net income

$

2,300

*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but general to the entire group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.