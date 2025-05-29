Yunu Unveils Next-Gen Trial Imaging with New eCRF Builder, Custom Dashboards & Universal Integration Portal

CARY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Yunu, the creator and leader in cloud-native imaging workflows for clinical trials, today announced a major new software release that empowers pharma sponsors to configure studies in minutes, enforce consistency, and deliver imaging data straight into their primary data systems - while simplifying work for site staff.

Yunu's unified cloud-SaaS platform powers end-to-end imaging workflows for thousands of clinical trials worldwide. From de-identification and site assessments to blinded reads with adjudication and real-time data delivery to sponsors, Yunu harmonizes multi-site trials, reduces complexity, and accelerates timelines, thereby reducing costs for both sponsors and sites. Expanding these capabilities, Yunu's new eCRF builder, enhanced sponsor dashboards, and native integration portal deliver a new realm of possibilities for trial sponsors who have previously been limited to inefficient and expensive manual workflows, long timelines, and disconnected data.

"To deliver better outcomes for patients, we have to be more protective of the imaging data that will define tomorrow's treatments," said Jeff Sorenson, CEO & Co-founder of Yunu. "With our new eCRF builder, intuitive dashboards, and seamless integration portal, sponsors gain full control over imaging endpoints - while sites benefit from a simpler, guided workflow and access to expert reading resources."

KEY SPONSOR BENEFITS

Rapid Customization of Imaging eCRFs

Provides flexible capture of trial-specific data from directly within the QC and reading process, easily defined during the 30-minute study setup process, with no coding or delays.

Real-Time Data, Custom Dashboards

1,300+ standard data elements deliver unmatched context, traceability, and value with active monitoring of imaging schedules, scan availability, read status, and response rates across any combination of trials, therapeutic areas, participating sites, or endpoints.

Seamless Data Integration

The Yunu integration portal supports user-defined and configured APIs, allowing for easy integration between other eClinical and data systems and your Yunu imaging source of truth. Imaging eCRF outputs and all other captured data are sent directly from Yunu into your clinical data warehouse or EDC system in real time - eliminating manual handoffs and file transfers.

SITE ADVANTAGES

Guided, Error-Free Workflows

Radiologists, whether onsite or remote, follow the same step-by-step process, delivering complete, standardized, harmonized, protocol-conformant imaging endpoints that eliminate cumbersome and error-prone manual paper forms or spreadsheets.

Faster Read Turnaround

By streamlining end-to-end imaging workflows and data management tasks, Yunu frees up site staff to focus on patient care rather than paperwork.

All new features are available immediately to every Yunu customer and may be activated on any new or ongoing trial. Yunu will be exhibiting at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) Annual Meeting this weekend from Saturday, May 31st - Monday, June 2nd, at Booth #10080. Visit Yunu at ASCO or connect with the team by visiting yunu.io/contact-us .

ABOUT YUNU

Yunu enables life sciences organizations to streamline imaging workflows, improve accuracy, and accelerate timelines. Yunu's platform supports clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, offering scalability and flexibility for organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit yunu.io and follow us on LinkedIn or X @Yunu_Inc.

