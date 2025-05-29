HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2025 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in April 2025 decreased 12.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in April 2025]CX-5: 25,554 units - (up 16.8% year on year)CX-90: 6,548 units - (down 27.2%)MAZDA3: 6,487 units - (down 14.6%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in April 2025 increased 0.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in April 2025]CX-50: 11,807 units - (up 8.3% year on year)CX-30: 11,394 units - (up 3.4%)MAZDA3: 4,406 units - (down 40.2%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in April 2025 increased 5.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's market share was 3.8% (up 0.2 points year on year) in the registered vehicle market and 1.9% in the micro-mini vehicle market (down 0.7 points), thus its total market share was 3.1% (down 0.1 points).[Domestic sales of key models in April 2025]ROADSTER: 1,916 units - (up 124.1% year on year)MAZDA2: 1,696 units - (down 21.2%)CX-5: 1,121 units - (down 3.5%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in April 2025 decreased 29.0% year on year due to decreased shipments to regions such as Europe and the North America.[Exports of key models in April 2025]CX-5: 22,621 units - (down 13.9% year on year)CX-90: 6,326 units - (down 22.8%)MAZDA3: 5,269 units - (down 29.2%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in April 2025 increased 7.1% year on year due to increased sales in regions such as the USA.[Global sales of key models in April 2025]CX-5: 26,153 units - (down 0.6% year on year)CX-30: 17,095 units - (down 6.7%)MAZDA3: 12,874 units - (down 0.3%)* Overseas production figures are based on the number of Mazda-brand units that came off the production line (excluding CKD units)* Global production figures represent the total sum of domestic and overseas production volumes.* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.Source: mazdaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.