GoodData Rolls Out AI Assistant: Embeddable Generative Analytics You Can Trust

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / GoodData today announced the general availability of GoodData AI Assistant, a conversational analytics solution that transforms how business users engage with data. Built to scale, the AI Assistant enables users to ask questions in plain language and receive precise, governed insights right where decisions are made.

As a flagship feature of the GoodData AI platform, the AI Assistant redefines how organizations unlock value from analytics. It blends the power of generative AI with semantic context and robust enterprise controls, making data exploration faster, smarter, and secure by design.

Conversational Analytics at Enterprise Scale

With the release of GoodData AI Assistant, organizations gain access to a conversational interface that brings AI-driven data exploration to every user, without compromising governance or performance. With the launch of AI Assistant, GoodData introduces a suite of intelligent capabilities tailored for business decision-makers and designed with enterprise demands at the fore:

Natural Language Visualization Creation : Users can generate charts or tables simply by describing what they want to see. The assistant interprets the intent, queries the data model, and renders visual insights in seconds.

Autocomplete for Analytics Objects : Query creation becomes faster and more intuitive with predictive suggestions for metrics, attributes, and filters.

Deep Search : Users can discover dashboards and visualizations using semantic search and context - no need to know exact names or locations.

Insight Saving & Permissions : Users can save ad-hoc visualizations directly into the analytics environment, with configurable access controls to maintain oversight and governance.

Next-Step Suggestions : The assistant recommends follow-up actions, helping users refine their analysis and reach insights faster.

Usage Governance : Enforce cost control and responsible AI usage with configurable usage limits and monitoring tools.

White-Labeling : The assistant can be seamlessly embedded and fully rebranded, enabling clients to offer it as part of their own applications without referencing GoodData.

Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure: A high-availability architecture ensures consistent performance, reliability, and scalability for mission-critical deployments.

How It Works: Under the Hood

GoodData AI Assistant is built on a modern, scalable architecture designed for enterprise use:

RAG Architecture: Uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to pull only the most relevant parts of the semantic layer before sending them to the LLM. This improves speed, accuracy, and scalability - even for large models.

Efficient on Large Models: By narrowing the input, the assistant can handle very large semantic layers without compromising performance.

LLM-Agnostic: Compatible with all major LLM providers. No vendor or vector store lock-in (e.g., OpenAI), giving full flexibility.

Validated by AI: Responses are reviewed using an "LLM-as-a-judge" method, where dedicated models assess and validate answers before returning them to the user.

This approach ensures accurate, fast, and secure insights while maintaining full enterprise control.

"GoodData AI Assistant is designed to bridge the gap between technical analytics and accessible decision-making," said Jan Franek, Senior Product Manager at GoodData. "We're empowering business users to get reliable insights instantly - while maintaining the control and governance enterprises demand."

Why It Matters

The AI Assistant drastically reduces time-to-insight, supports business users without deep technical knowledge, and integrates directly into existing workflows through APIs and SDKs. It's more than a chatbot - it's a business companion that understands your data and your business context.

Key Benefits

Smarter Exploration : From detailed explanations to guided next steps, users receive contextually relevant insights with ease.

Faster Time to Value : Empower teams with instant answers that align with your data model and business logic.

Secure and Compliant: No data leaves your environment. AI outputs are explainable, auditable, and private by default.

Composable by Design, Ready for Business

Part of the broader GoodData AI ecosystem, the AI Assistant is built on a composable architecture, making it easy to use out of the box or embed seamlessly into custom applications via SDKs and APIs. Powered by the Intelligent Semantic Layer and the AI-ready Analytics Lake, it ensures every insight is accurate, governed, and aligned with your business logic.

Looking Ahead

The launch of the AI Assistant is a key milestone in the broader GoodData AI vision, where every interaction with analytics is intuitive, intelligent, and context-aware. Looking forward, the AI Assistant will become even more proactive, integrated, and adaptive.

As part of the evolving GoodData AI platform, the Assistant will continue to benefit from deeper orchestration across the semantic layer, tighter integration with enterprise workflows, and support for the latest advancements in generative AI, always with full flexibility, governance, and control.

