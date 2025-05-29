Redmond, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced that it received an order for 10 PSV automated programming systems with Lumen®X programming platform from one of the largest EV manufacturing suppliers in China. Data I/O was selected after a complex system evaluation, including rigorous performance analysis of critical Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 support. Systems purchased under the award, valued at over $1.4 million, will be manufactured at Data I/O's facilities in Shanghai, China and expected to be delivered to locations within China during the next two quarters.

William Wentworth, CEO of Data I/O Corporation, said, "Today's announcement represents another significant customer committing to the Data I/O programming platform. It is even more gratifying that we were selected over our competition as we expanded upon a longstanding relationship with one of the world's most prominent automotive EV electronic suppliers. Although we have supported the customer for many years, this is the first time we have been selected for our robust technical support for UFS 4.0 technology. With memory technologies continuing to become more complex, this order reflects the importance of our continued R&D investments in the next generation flash memory technology to meet the needs of the growing market for high-density flash applications."

Growing market applications, including next-generation automotive, mobile computing, and AI-Edge computing, are driving growth and demand for high-density flash storage including the next generation of UFS devices. These applications are accelerating the transition from eMMC Flash memory to UFS. UFS device storage is growing to 1-2 TB per device which will require a reliable high-performance preprogramming platform to support the greater complexity.

Renowned as the world's premier provider of preprogramming technology, Data I/O's automated programming solutions with the LumenX programming platform are engineered for speed and accuracy delivering blazing fast throughput, highest up-time, flexibility, and fast changeover to handle complex jobs at up to 50% lower cost. The LumenX programming platform supports the latest UFS 4.0 protocols for maximum programming performance. With complexity and density increasing with UFS 4.0, Data I/O's growing device algorithm library and maximized programming performance makes the platform ideal to support the design engineering/new product development process with a seamless transition into volume production.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O's data provisioning solutions to manage device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. Learn more at dataio.com/Company/Patents.

Learn more at dataio.com.

