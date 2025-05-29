Full Alliance Group, Inc. Through its Joint Venture Companies FV Products International, LLC and Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC Launches Jusspray: Innovative Skin-Safe Sanitizing Mist

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Aquaox Pure Solutions LLC, a leader in science-backed wellness, today announced the commercial rollout of Jusspray, a breakthrough topical and surface sanitizing spray. This innovative product delivers hospital-grade germ protection without harsh chemicals, setting a new standard in the sanitizing industry.

Manufactured exclusively at The Aquaox Pure Solutions manufacturing facility in Tampa, Florida, Just Spray is now available online at www.tryjusspray.com and through Pure Solutions' established network of specialty health and beauty retailers.

William Heneghan, COO of Pure Solutions, stated, "Our first shipment went straight to the independent and regional stores that have supported us for years. These partners value clean formulations and sustainability as much as we do, making them the ideal launchpad for Jusspray."

A New Paradigm in Sanitization

Jusspray stands out in the crowded sanitizer market with its unique combination of efficacy and skin-friendliness. Key benefits include:

Eliminates 99.9% of common germs in 30 seconds

pH-balanced and alcohol-free formula

Powered by naturally derived pure hypochlorous acid

Eco-friendly, recyclable packaging

Available in pocket-size and family-size options

These features make Jusspray suitable for a wide range of applications, from sanitizing hands and personal devices to cleaning gym equipment and shopping carts. Its gentle formulation ensures no stinging, dryness, or overpowering odor, making it safe for sensitive skin and children.

Manufacturing Excellence: Made in Tampa, FL

All production, filling, and quality assurance processes for Jusspray occur at The Aquaox Pure Solutions Tampa facility. This state-of-the-art manufacturing center has expanded to produce up to 1,750 gallons a day of HOCl and will have a capacity of over 5,000 gallons a day by the end of July 2025.?

Michel Van Schaik, emphasized the company's commitment to quality and sustainability: "From day one, our plan has been measured growth anchored by quality partnerships. The interest from distributors and retailers looking to put their own brand on our hypochlorous technology affirms the product's broad appeal."

Strategic Market Approach

Pure Solutions is implementing a multi-faceted go-to-market strategy for Jusspray:

Existing Retail Network: Initial inventory has been shipped to Pure Solutions' established specialty-store clients focused on natural beauty, wellness, and outdoor recreation. Private-Label Opportunities: Business-development discussions are underway with major health-and-beauty distributors and prestige retail outlets for potential private-label versions of the technology. Direct-to-Consumer: Jusspray remains available at www.tryJusspray.com with an introductory 20% discount and subscription savings.

Industry Impact and Future Outlook

The launch of Jusspray represents a significant advancement in the sanitization industry. By combining hospital-grade effectiveness with skin-safe, eco-friendly formulation, Pure Solutions is addressing a growing consumer demand for products that protect both personal and environmental health.

As the sanitization market continues to evolve in response to global health concerns, products like Jusspray are positioned to lead the next wave of innovation. The potential for private-label partnerships with major retailers suggests a bright future for Aquaox Pure Solutions technology.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC:FAGI) is a holding company focused on the health and wellness sector. Through its FDA-registered subsidiary Pure Solutions, Inc. (founded 2000), the company specializes in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing. Operating from a state-of-the-art 25,000 sq ft facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions is expanding both organically and through joint ventures, acquisitions, and exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements.

About Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC

Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC is a leading manufacturer of hypochlorous-acid products enhanced with nanobubble technology. Committed to sustainability and efficacy, Aquaox Pure Solutions serves diverse markets from healthcare to consumer goods.

