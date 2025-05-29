Hivello: 50M $HVLO Airdrop to Prioritize Uptime, Loyalty, and Integrity





LONDON and AMSTERDAM, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), has confirmed its commitment to rewarding meaningful contributions through its hugely upgraded and more sophisticated $HVLO airdrop program.

Hivello's airdrops were never intended to be simple giveaways, they are a core part of its strategy to recognize real users who are helping to power the decentralized physical infrastructure ecosystem (DePIN).

As the platform grows and attracts more participants globally, Hivello has announced that its next airdrop will happen in August 2025, will be for 50 million HVLO tokens and most importantly will be materially different from Hivello's first airdrop.

Airdrop 2 will focus on users who consistently demonstrate high-value behavior such as sustained node uptime, long-term engagement, and the provision of real resources to DePIN networks.

Hivello is developing an improved variable reward framework to ensure that $HVLO rewards distributed go only to legitimate node runners.

Behavior intended to manipulate or exploit the airdrop system, such as spinning up fake or inactive nodes, or buying and selling node accounts, will not be rewarded. These practices run counter to the spirit of Hivello's community-driven approach and will be automatically detected and result in zero rewards in this and future airdrop campaigns.

"Airdrops shouldn't just reward activity, they should reward contribution," said Domenic Carosa, Co-founder & Chairman of Hivello. "This next phase is about identifying and supporting the people who are showing up, powering real infrastructure, and helping to grow the DePIN ecosystem alongside us."

Hivello views airdrops as a meaningful way to onboard the right users-those who believe in decentralization, contribute honestly, and help bring the Web2 audience into the world of Web3. With more than 10 DePIN protocols already integrated and thousands of contributors providing real computing power, Hivello continues to push forward in building the future of DePIN.

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers.We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

