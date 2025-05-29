BOYA Magic is a AI Powered Shape-Shifting Wireless Microphone Designed for Multiple Recording Scenarios

Introducing BOYA Magic: The Modular 4-in-1 Microphone System for Streamlined Content Creation

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Wireless audio innovator BOYA is expanding its lineup with a new product aimed at creators working across multiple recording scenarios. Officially launched on Kickstarter on May 19, the new BOYA Magic microphone departs from conventional form-factor constrains, offering a compact, modular design - measuring just 13mm thick and weighing only 7g - that effortlessly transitions between four usage modes: lavalier, handheld, desktop, and on-camera. By combining the benefits of 4 microphones in one, BOYA Magic streamlines workflow and boosts production for content creators, professionals and creatives alike.

The Shapeshifter of Sound



BOYA AI Noise Cancellation: Redefine Noise Cancellation

BOYA Magic precisely extracts vocal audio and intelligently suppresses unwanted noise, achieving noise cancellation depth of up to 40dB. This exceptional AI noise cancellation technology was developed over 3 years by an in-house team of acoustic algorithm engineers that conducted more than 20,000 hours of continuous research using a database of over 700,000 audio signals. Powered by an an AI neural network algorithm, deep learning and analysis of the audio library is applied to accurately recognize known sound signals in milliseconds during recording. This ensures the human voice is preserved with maximum clarity, effectively purifying vocal recordings and minimizing the negative impact of background noise on audio quality.

Addressing the Multi-Setup Challenge in Content Creation

As content creation becomes increasingly fluid - spanning interviews, vlogs, streams, and voiceovers in a single workflow - equipment fragmentation remains a common friction point. BOYA Magic addresses the unique needs of content creation: rather than requiring separate devices for each setup, it consolidates four common configurations into a single, pocket-sized unit. The transmitter weighs just 7g, and when used in desktop or on-camera mode, it pairs with an ultra-compact charging case for convenient portability and use.

Designed for Simplicity & Speed

While some audio gear caters to users who prioritize granular control, Magic leans into immediacy that lets users create quality content faster. The device powers on automatically when removed from its charging case and begins recording with default settings tuned for common environments. For even faster operation, users can control the microphone directly through the charging case using an external button - an innovative design that is in the process of being patented. For those seeking more customization, the BOYA Central app offers access to EQ presets and noise cancellation modes.

Industry and Influencer Recognition

BOYA continues to earn industry acclaim for its innovative audio solutions, thanks to its commitment to quality and design excellence. Its products have won 11 international design awards, including the Red Dot Award, iF Design Award, and MUSE Gold Award.

BOYA Magic cleverly integrates multiple recording setups into one compact unit, reducing gear redundancy while ensuring efficient vocal capture. It's ideal for a variety of creative scenarios - whether on the move, on set, or online - reflecting the trend toward lighter, more versatile audio equipment.

Crowdfunding Details

BOYA Magic has launched on Kickstarter with early-bird pricing and limited reward tiers still available.

To learn more, visit:

https://bit.ly/43uLx50

SOURCE: BOYA

