The newly-launched eCommerce brand is starting with an initial release of six aromatherapy shower steamers made with essential oils and other natural ingredients

HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Soakmate is proud to announce the launch of its new ecommerce brand, with a focus on all-natural shower steamers for a luxury spa experience right at home.

Soakmate Introduces Natural Shower Steamers to Enhance Daily Self-Care Routines

The brand confidently entered the marketplace in 2025 with its flagship shower steamers in six indulgent aromatherapy blends: Citrus, Tea Tree, Lemongrass, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, and Lavender. Soakmate shower steamers come in affordable packs of ten and release clean, aromatic steams when exposed to water from the shower. Users can place a Soakmate Shower Steamer on the floor of their shower, then breathe in uniquely crafted scents designed to either calm or invigorate, depending on the essential oils used.

Soakmate was founded by four friends with a shared love of high-end spa experiences and a shared inability to make spa visits work with their busy schedules and tight budgets. As an alternative, the team developed their signature Shower Steamers and officially launched the Soakmate ecommerce brand.

"For many of us, showers are one of the few opportunities we have during the day to just relax," said Nathaniel Bensadon, Founder at Soakmate. "We set out to upgrade this experience, providing everyone with the ability to create a tranquil, all-natural spa setting at home for much less than the cost of other premium bath and body products."

Soakmate's Shower Steamers are approximately twice the size of standard steamers, ensuring a longer-lasting aromatic experience. Crafted with plant-based, toxin-free components sourced in the USA, Soakmate Shower Steamers are free from harsh chemicals and contain only the highest quality natural oils. Current offerings include:

Lavender (Calm)

Peppermint (Energize)

Citrus (Revitalize)

Lemongrass (Zen)

Eucalyptus (Detoxify)

Tea Tree (Invigorate)

Each Soakmate steamer is individually handmade in quality-controlled batches for the ultimate attention to detail and the highest standards of quality in every product. To ensure complete satisfaction, there is a 60-day money back guarantee on all Soakmate Shower Steamer products.

"From day one, we've been completely committed to brand transparency and integrity," said Bensadon. "We make each of our shower steamers by hand, and follow strict quality control practices so we can feel confident in each bag of Soakmate Shower Steamers we ship."

Central to the brand is a commitment to wellness and sustainability, including a focus on spa products made using only natural and toxin-free ingredients. Soakmate Shower Steamers are manufactured in the USA using environmentally-friendly formulas, and are infused with premium and pure essential oils for a truly revitalizing experience with every single use.

Each steamer is 2 ounces in size (compared to 1 ounce for competing brands) and is crafted using advanced slow-release scent technology for a longer and more luxurious aromatherapy shower. "I can't believe how much bigger these are than some of the others I ordered. Shipped fast too!" said Cyndi, one of more than a thousand satisfied Soakmate shoppers this year alone.

Soakmate Shower Steamers make excellent gifts and are safe for everyday use. To use, gently unwrap the steamer from its packaging and place it on the shower floor, making sure to position it away from direct streams of heavy water. The steamer is gradually activated by the shower's steam, providing a steady release of aromatherapeutic steam infused with natural essential oils. Steamers can be reused so long as there is remaining product and the steamer has not been submerged in water, with each bag containing enough product for up to 20 showers.

"Soakmate is on a mission to transform everyday routines into moments of relaxation and rejuvenation. We're making it happen through high-quality, natural self-care products, and have big plans ahead for additional product launches and expansions," said Bensadon.

The market for luxury bath and body products has increased rapidly in recent years and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.9% annually between 2022 and 2030, with a current market value of $14.6 billion. This includes at-home wellness products that offer both an affordable and effective alternative to going to the spa. Soakmate all-natural Shower Steamers are an important addition to the marketplace and have seen significant consumer interest in just a few months.

Looking forward, the ecommerce brand intends to continue optimizing its toxin-free formula and eco-friendly practices, and to continue raising the bar for quality in at-home spa products. Customers are invited to sign up for the brand's newsletter and follow them on Instagram and TikTok @soakmate to stay up to date on all new product and scent releases.

"The sky really is the limit," said Bensadon. "Early reviews for Soakmate Shower Steamers have been phenomenal, and we're incredibly excited to be entering the market at a time when the need for safe, affordable, and natural bath and body products is higher than ever."

Soakmate Shower Steamers are:

Animal cruelty-free

Gluten-free

Toxin-free

Phthalate-free

Vegan

They are also free of chemicals, artificial colors, and artificial fragrances, making them one of the highest-quality options available for health- and environmentally conscious consumers. Additional benefits come from the fact that Soakmate Shower Steamers contain maximum essential oil content to boost fragrance and further promote each scent's unique properties.

Creating a deluxe spa experience at home has never been easier. See what all the fuss is about by trying Soakmate Shower Steamers firsthand, with the option to receive a full refund within 60 days if unsatisfied with the purchase. Interested readers can visit www.soakmate.co today to explore the complete range of Soakmate Shower Steamer products and make a purchase.

About Soakmate

Soakmate is providing luxury spa experiences right at home with all-natural shower steamers in six soothing scents. Founded by four friends without the time or budget for spa escapes, the brand aims to introduce higher quality shower enhancers to the marketplace, and is backed by a strong commitment to practical wellness and sustainable sourcing and production practices.

For more information, please visit www.soakmate.co .

