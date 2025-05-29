The Kyle David Group Showcased Expertise and Presented at Zoholics 2025

KDG travelled to Houston this past May to share knowledge and talk all things Zoho

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / KDG, a leading provider of custom Zoho development and business technology solutions, proudly participated in Zoholics USA, held May 13-15. This flagship user conference, hosted by Zoho in Houston, brought together customers, partners, and product experts for three days of immersive learning, innovation, and collaboration.

Attendees stopped by KDG's booth to meet the team, explore recent projects, and learn how KDG has helped organizations optimize their operations through strategic technology implementation.

Zoholics was known for its deep-dive product sessions, hands-on training, and one-on-one opportunities with Zoho teams. The event provided an ideal experience for both new users and seasoned professionals looking to deepen their understanding of Zoho's robust suite of tools, explore real-world use cases, and connect with the broader Zoho community.

Beth Mickelson, AVP of Accounting and Tax Services at KDG, led a session titled "Staying Ahead of Compliance: Navigating Business Taxes, Payroll, and Regulatory Requirements." Her presentation delivered practical insights to help businesses stay current with evolving compliance demands.

Mike Dranginis, AVP of Zoho Development at KDG, presented a customer spotlight featuring The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties. He shared how Zoho Creator enabled The Arc to automate key processes while remaining fully compliant within their highly regulated industry.

The event was a valuable opportunity to engage with KDG's experts, hear real-world success stories, and discover new ways to unlock business potential through Zoho's powerful solutions.

To learn more about KDG, or the capabilities of Zoho, visit: https://kyledavidgroup.com/capabilities/zoho/.

About KDG

KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, accounting solutions, tax and audit services, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com .

SOURCE: KDG

