Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pace® Analytical: Pace and Omega to Hold Free Live Training on New Jersey's Legionella Law

Technical Experts to give deep dive of the new regulations and best practices for managing Legionella bacteria in water systems

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a division of Pace®, a science and technology company, is pleased to announce its Building Sciences business unit is partnering with Omega Environmental Services, Inc. to deliver an exclusive, expert-led training session designed to help professionals navigate the critical aspects of the New Jersey Legionella Law on June 18, 2025. This comprehensive session is tailored to provide attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to stay compliant and protect public health.

pace logo

pace logo
full color logo

Legionella bacteria exposure can pose health risks such as Legionnaires' disease, a severe pneumonia, or Pontiac fever, a milder flu-like illness. These can be fatal for those with compromised immune systems. Legionella testing helps to ensure compliance with laws, validates water safety management, reduces outbreak risk, and aids in mitigation.

Event Details:

  • Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

  • Time: 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

  • Location: Rutgers University, EOHSI Clinical Center (Conference Room C), 170 Frelinghuysen Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854

Training Highlights:

  • Choosing the Right Legionella Test & Lab with Dr. Michael Berg, Technical Director, Pace®

  • Developing Water Management Plans (WMPs) & Understanding Legionella Regulations with Dr. Abe Cullom, Director of Water Safety & Management, Pace®

  • Best Practices for Legionella Sample Collection & Remediation with the experts at Omega - Gary Mellor, C.I.H., M.S., Principal, Larry Zaccherio, Senior Project Manager, and Victor Vivaudou, M.S., Program Manager

Registration for this free event is currently open and can be completed here.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

###

About Pace® Building Sciences

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® People are committed to promoting environmental and public safety by advancing the science of microbiology for hospitals, pharmacies, water treatment providers, consultants, and more. Through our network of in-house labs, we provide sample analysis for bacteria and fungi for regulatory compliance and in adherence to industry standards such as USP 797. Learn how Pace® People are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.

About Omega Environmental Services

Omega Environmental Services, Inc. has over 30 years of experience in conducting Legionella Risk Assessments and water system remediations in various settings, including healthcare and commercial facilities. Their services encompass risk assessment, sampling, outbreak management, remediation management, water quality management plans, training, and legal expert witness services.

Contact Information

Pam Bednar
Marketing Director
pam.bednar@pacelabs.com
612-297-0651

Brooke Schwartzel
Brand & Communications Manager
brooke.schwartzel@pacelabs.com
612-656-2241

.

SOURCE: Pace® Analytical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pace-and-omega-to-hold-free-live-training-on-new-jerseys-legione-1032830

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.