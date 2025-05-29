Pace® Analytical: Pace and Omega to Hold Free Live Training on New Jersey's Legionella Law

Technical Experts to give deep dive of the new regulations and best practices for managing Legionella bacteria in water systems

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a division of Pace®, a science and technology company, is pleased to announce its Building Sciences business unit is partnering with Omega Environmental Services, Inc. to deliver an exclusive, expert-led training session designed to help professionals navigate the critical aspects of the New Jersey Legionella Law on June 18, 2025. This comprehensive session is tailored to provide attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to stay compliant and protect public health.

Legionella bacteria exposure can pose health risks such as Legionnaires' disease, a severe pneumonia, or Pontiac fever, a milder flu-like illness. These can be fatal for those with compromised immune systems. Legionella testing helps to ensure compliance with laws, validates water safety management, reduces outbreak risk, and aids in mitigation.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: Rutgers University, EOHSI Clinical Center (Conference Room C), 170 Frelinghuysen Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854

Training Highlights:

Choosing the Right Legionella Test & Lab with Dr. Michael Berg, Technical Director, Pace®

Developing Water Management Plans (WMPs) & Understanding Legionella Regulations with Dr. Abe Cullom, Director of Water Safety & Management, Pace®

Best Practices for Legionella Sample Collection & Remediation with the experts at Omega - Gary Mellor, C.I.H., M.S., Principal, Larry Zaccherio, Senior Project Manager, and Victor Vivaudou, M.S., Program Manager

Registration for this free event is currently open and can be completed here.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Pace® Building Sciences

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® People are committed to promoting environmental and public safety by advancing the science of microbiology for hospitals, pharmacies, water treatment providers, consultants, and more. Through our network of in-house labs, we provide sample analysis for bacteria and fungi for regulatory compliance and in adherence to industry standards such as USP 797. Learn how Pace® People are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.

About Omega Environmental Services

Omega Environmental Services, Inc. has over 30 years of experience in conducting Legionella Risk Assessments and water system remediations in various settings, including healthcare and commercial facilities. Their services encompass risk assessment, sampling, outbreak management, remediation management, water quality management plans, training, and legal expert witness services.

