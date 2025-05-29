Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banafshe Law Firm, PC Changes Name to BANA LAW, PC After 22 Years of California Personal Injury Representation

BANA LAW, PC is the new name for the same trusted firm - same team, same dedication, same commitment to clients.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / After more than 22 years of representing injury victims across California, Banafshe Law Firm, PC has officially changed its name to BANA LAW, PC. This is a name change only. The firm's leadership, attorneys, and mission remain the same. BANA LAW continues to serve clients with the same trusted team, values, and commitment to results.

"Our clients are the reason we do this work," said founding attorney P. Ryan Banafshe. "We are the same team, delivering the same outcomes, and fighting just as hard as ever for people who need real help after serious injuries or devastating loss. This is only a name change, our dedication to our clients remains intact."

Over the years, BANA LAW has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for individuals and families impacted by catastrophic injuries and wrongful death. The firm has successfully handled thousands of cases involving auto collisions, commercial truck and motorcycle accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal trauma, and other life-altering events. To learn more, visit their page on serious injury and wrongful death representation.

The updated name reflects the firm's growth and modern identity, while honoring its long-standing values of integrity, strategy, and relentless advocacy. BANA LAW continues to represent clients throughout California, including in Los Angeles, Fresno, San Bernardino, Oakland, and beyond.

To speak with an attorney or schedule a free consultation, visit https://www.banalaw.com or call (800) 789-8840.

Contact Information

Ryan Banafshe
CEO/Attorney
prb@banalaw.com
(310) 273-7300

.

SOURCE: BANA LAW, PC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/banafshe-law-firm-pc-changes-name-to-bana-law-pc-after-22-years-1032953

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.