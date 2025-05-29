Banafshe Law Firm, PC Changes Name to BANA LAW, PC After 22 Years of California Personal Injury Representation

BANA LAW, PC is the new name for the same trusted firm - same team, same dedication, same commitment to clients.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / After more than 22 years of representing injury victims across California, Banafshe Law Firm, PC has officially changed its name to BANA LAW, PC. This is a name change only. The firm's leadership, attorneys, and mission remain the same. BANA LAW continues to serve clients with the same trusted team, values, and commitment to results.

"Our clients are the reason we do this work," said founding attorney P. Ryan Banafshe. "We are the same team, delivering the same outcomes, and fighting just as hard as ever for people who need real help after serious injuries or devastating loss. This is only a name change, our dedication to our clients remains intact."

Over the years, BANA LAW has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for individuals and families impacted by catastrophic injuries and wrongful death. The firm has successfully handled thousands of cases involving auto collisions, commercial truck and motorcycle accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal trauma, and other life-altering events. To learn more, visit their page on serious injury and wrongful death representation.

The updated name reflects the firm's growth and modern identity, while honoring its long-standing values of integrity, strategy, and relentless advocacy. BANA LAW continues to represent clients throughout California, including in Los Angeles, Fresno, San Bernardino, Oakland, and beyond.

To speak with an attorney or schedule a free consultation, visit https://www.banalaw.com or call (800) 789-8840.

