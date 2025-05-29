Attorney Share Launches Direct Share API to Automate Referrals With AI-Powered Intake Integrations

Direct Share API is a Seamless, AI-Powered Integration That Connects Law Firms' Intake Systems Directly With the Attorney Share Referral Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Attorney Share, the fastest-growing legal referral platform for attorneys, today announced the launch of its newest product: Direct Share API - a seamless, AI-powered integration that connects law firms' intake systems directly with the Attorney Share referral marketplace.

With Direct Share API, Attorney Share eliminates the manual bottlenecks that have traditionally slowed down the referral process. Law firms can now connect their intake systems - whether powered by AI, forms or call centers - directly to the Attorney Share platform. As soon as a new lead is captured and identified as a referral opportunity, the system automatically creates and posts the case to the Public Marketplace, complete with all relevant details.

There's no longer a need to re-enter case information by hand, delay outbound referrals or risk losing momentum with the client. Direct Share ensures that the moment a lead qualifies, it's routed to the right attorneys - faster, smarter, and with zero manual effort.

"Our mission has always been to make referrals faster, more secure, and more effective," said Robert Simon, co-founder of Attorney Share. "Direct Share API takes it a step further by connecting intake with action, giving firms an effortless way to refer out high-quality cases with precision and speed. This isn't just about streamlining workflows - it's about giving clients the best chance at timely, effective representation."

Attorney Share continues to push the legal tech industry forward with intuitive design, smart automation, and AI-driven features - all while ensuring attorneys keep 100% of their referral fees. The platform's proprietary Waterfall Referrals system, advanced analytics dashboard, and seamless case management integrations have made it the go-to solution for thousands of attorneys nationwide.

Direct Share is available now to all firms using Attorney Share. Law firms or intake vendors that are interested in enabling the API can contact support@attorneyshare.com for implementation details.

