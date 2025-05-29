Osa Commerce and Orchestro.AI Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize AI-Driven Supply Chain Orchestration

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Osa Commerce , a leader in AI-powered collaborative visibility and unified commerce solutions, and Orchestro.AI , a pioneer in vertical AI network for logistics orchestration, today announced a strategic partnership poised to redefine global supply chain operations and transform the way modern brands and 3PLs manage, optimize, and scale their commerce operations. By combining Osa Commerce's deep expertise in end-to-end supply chain orchestration with Orchestro.AI's Logistics Orchestration Network, the partnership will empower businesses with real-time visibility, AI-driven decision-making, and automation for end-to-end operational agility - from procurement to final-mile delivery. This powerful combination brings unparalleled industry knowledge and AI scholarly expertise to the forefront of supply chain innovation to unlock previously siloed data, drive efficiencies, and deliver a seamless customer experience.

Osa Commerce

Osa Commerce: The Growth Engine for 3PLs and Brands

"Our mission at Osa Commerce has always been to connect, unify, and optimize fragmented supply chain systems," said Padhu Raman , co-founder and CEO of Osa Commerce. "Partnering with Orchestro.AI is a natural alignment as we believe that actionable data is the cornerstone of next-generation supply chains. By integrating Orchestro.AI's capabilities with Osa's operational backbone, we enable brands and their partners to move from reactive logistics to intelligent, proactive commerce."

Shekar Natarajan , founder and CEO of Orchestro.AI, added, "This partnership is about architecting a smarter, more sustainable supply chain. By integrating our vertical AI solutions - which drive digital collaboration and orchestration - with Osa Commerce's robust unified fulfillment platform, we are enabling businesses to proactively manage end-to-end operations with greater precision, agility, and intelligence."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Predictive Capabilities: Leverage advanced AI-powered predictions to anticipate disruptions and optimize inventory, transportation, and fulfillment.

Seamless Data Integration: Breakdown data silos to achieve a single source of truth by unifying disparate data points across the supply chain.

Intelligent Automation: Automate complex decision-making processes to improve fulfillment speed and order routing to reduce manual intervention.

End-to-End Visibility: Gain comprehensive, real-time insights into every stage of the supply chain.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in building the future of supply chain intelligence - one where data flows freely, decisions happen instantly, and customers always get what they need, when and where they need it.

About Osa Commerce

Osa Commerce is an innovative supply chain technology provider offering solutions to retailers, logistics providers, and 3PL operators. The company's AI-powered Collaborative Visibility Platform connects, unifies, and automates commerce operations, addressing data chaos and enhancing decision-making across the supply chain.

About Orchestro.AI

Orchestro.AI is a supply chain technology company focused on integrating artificial intelligence into logistics and supply chain automation. Founded by Shekar Natarajan, the company aims to revolutionize supply chain operations through vertical AI solutions that optimize and elevate every facet of the supply chain.

Media Contacts:

Osa Commerce

Yifat Baror

Co-Founder / Chief Growth Officer

Email: yifat@osacommerce.com

Orchestro.AI

Shekar Natarajan

Founder & CEO

Email: shekar@orchestro.ai

SOURCE: Osa Commerce

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/osa-commerce-and-orchestro.ai-forge-strategic-partnership-to-revo-1033140