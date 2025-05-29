Located at The Ridge RTC campus in Milton, NH, the Emerging Adult Residential Treatment Program offers nine additional beds and tailored clinical support to an often underserved age group

MILTON, NH / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / The Ridge RTC, a national leader in adolescent residential mental health care, has announced the launch of a new program dedicated to the mental health needs of emerging adults. The Emerging Adult Residential Treatment Program will provide individuals aged 18 to 20 with targeted mental health support and a better alternative to adult programs at The Ridge New Hampshire campus.

The Ridge RTC Launches Emerging Adult Program for 18-20 Year Olds at New Hampshire Campus

Currently, The Ridge is one of just a few residential treatment centers that recognize the unique mental health needs of emerging adults. With proven success in age-targeted treatment models and a commitment to developmentally appropriate care, The Ridge hopes to fill a critical gap in the continuum of care for this underserved age group, providing extra beds and critical support when and where it's needed most.

"It's standard practice to place emerging adults in programs with individuals in their 20s, 30s, and above," said Dustin Wagner, Chief Clinical Officer at The Ridge RTC. "We believe this approach neglects the specific needs of 18 to 20-year-olds, leaving them with inadequate care and putting at risk their potential for successful long-term recovery."

The Emerging Adult Residential Treatment Program honors the transitional phase between adolescence and adulthood, offering peer-aligned programming and evidence-based therapeutic services for the youngest of adults. Residents receive individual therapy three times per week, plus daily group therapy , and weekly family therapy and psychiatry sessions. Recovery plans are personalized to the needs of each patient and may include the use of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and/or Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) for the treatment of a wide range of mental and behavioral health disorders.

The program operates independently from The Ridge's teen program and includes nine dedicated beds. A lower client-to-staff ratio also allows for more individualized attention and flexibility as treatment needs evolve.

The Ridge RTC in New Hampshire is located on a peaceful campus with accommodations and access to a variety of on-site activities. In addition to therapies, emerging adult residents will have access to programming around life skills development, educational/vocational support, and community building, with plans for ongoing enhancements to support the needs of the 18 to 20-year-old age group.

"We're proud to provide additional beds and resources to meet the growing demand for emerging adult-specific mental health care," said Randy Cluncan, Chief Marketing Officer. "The Emerging Adult Program combines therapeutic rigor with opportunities for real-world preparation, and is a fantastic addition to our tailored residential programming."

The Ridge RTC in Milton, New Hampshire, is situated in a natural, tranquil setting designed to support holistic healing. Readers who would like to learn more or who are interested in referring a young adult in need of treatment can learn more here .

About The Ridge RTC

The Ridge RTC provides comprehensive mental health care for teens and young adults in a safe and serene residential setting. With a licensed clinical staff and a wide range of evidence-based therapies, Ridge RTC is a national leader in effective adolescent mental health treatment and long-term recovery practices. Learn more about the program at https://theridgertc.com/emerging-adult-residential-treatment-in-milton-new-hampshire/ .

Contact Information:

Randy Clunan

Chief Marketing Officer

rclunan@altiorhealthcare.com

228-238-4059

