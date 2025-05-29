Leitbox Storage Partners Accelerates Self-Storage Development Strategy as Market Peaks

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / With the self-storage development cycle reaching its peak, Leitbox Storage Partners is leveraging a rare window of opportunity to expand its national footprint through strategic acquisitions of "light distress" Class A properties.

According to industry forecasts from Yardi Matrix, self-storage supply is set to crest in 2025 with a 12.5% increase in new inventory, followed by a steep decline in development. Projected growth drops to just 1.5% annually by 2028-2029, representing a 38.7% reduction from prior estimates. A 44.5% year-over-year rise in deferred projects and a surge in abandoned developments highlight mounting pressure on traditional developers facing high construction costs, elevated interest rates, and increased regulatory resistance.

"In moments like this, timing is everything," said Bill Leitner, Founder and CEO of Leitbox Storage Partners. "By acquiring entitled, design-complete Class A projects that others have sidelined, we're able to compress development timelines, reduce costs, and position our portfolio for delivery into a market characterized by constrained supply and strong rental growth."

Leitbox's current strategy focuses on acquiring stalled, top-tier development projects where significant investment in entitlements and planning has already been made. These sites, often victims of the current financing crunch and restrictive zoning conditions, can be secured below replacement value, providing a cost-effective path to market-ready facilities in as little as 24 to 36 months.

The firm also responds to shifting consumer demand by prioritizing niche storage segments such as boat and RV storage and business-focused units designed to support e-commerce inventory and operations.

"While many developers are pulling back, our strong balance sheet and capital partnerships allow us to go on offense," Leitner added. "We're not just filling a supply gap-we're defining what the next generation of storage looks like."

Leitbox Storage Partners is actively raising capital through its LB3 fund to support this next phase of growth. The company's focus is on acquiring premium assets, navigating entitlement complexities, and delivering differentiated value to investors.

For more information, visit www.leitbox.com.

SOURCE: Leitbox Storage Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/leitbox-storage-partners-accelerates-self-storage-development-strategy-as-market-peaks-1033242