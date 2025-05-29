Elvictor Group Inc.: Elvictor Group Reports Strong Growth in Seafarer Deployment and Client Base, Projects Significant Expansion in 2025

ATHENS, GR / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Elvictor Group Inc. (OTC PINK:ELVG) ("Elvictor" or the "Company"), a leader in maritime recruitment and crew management, today announced substantial operational growth across key performance areas in Q1 2025, strengthening its market position and future outlook.

In Q1 2025, Elvictor reported strong financial results, reporting a net profit of $60,230. Revenue increased to $602,368, up from $572,709 in Q1 2024, driven by the Company's continued focus on operational efficiency and strategic positioning in the maritime crew management sector.

Operationally, Elvictor deployed 3,187 seafarers in Q1 2025, a 41.23% increase compared to the average of the two preceding quarters. The Company's client roster also expanded to 49 clients, reflecting a robust 32.43% year-over-year increase.

This momentum builds on steady growth achieved throughout 2024, during which onboard seafarer numbers rose from 2,257 in Q1 to 2,570 in Q4 - a 13.9% increase. During the same period, Elvictor's client base grew from 37 to 43, marking a 16.22% increase.

Looking forward, Elvictor is engaged in active discussions with potential new clients, representing a fleet expansion opportunity of over 100 vessels. Management anticipates onboarding up to 40 additional vessels by year-end 2025. This fleet growth could drive the deployment of an additional 800 seafarers and deliver a material increase in Elvictor's EBITDA.

Konstantinos S. Galanakis, CEO of Elvictor Group Inc. commented: "Our sustained growth trajectory underscores our commitment to excellence in maritime management and recruitment. As we continue to expand both our onboard workforce and client portfolio, we are confident in our ability to scale efficiently, enhance operational performance, and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

Elvictor's strong performance highlights the scalability of its digitalized platform, as well as its longstanding, trusted relationships within the global shipping industry. As the Company pursues further growth in 2025 and beyond, it remains committed to delivering operational excellence, financial transparency, and value-driven client partnerships.

About Elvictor Group, Inc.

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: ELVG) is transforming the fragmented maritime industry through its fully digitalized crew and ship management platform designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. With a strategic focus on AI-driven workforce solutions, M&A-driven expansion, and cost-efficient vessel ownership, Elvictor is ushering in a new era of transparency in the shipping industry. For more information, visit: https://www.elvictorgroup.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations

Jonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

