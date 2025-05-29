Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reviews Siyata Mobile's (NASDAQ: SYTA) merger target, Core Gaming, and its key mobile gaming industry metrics.

When originally introduced as Siyata's merger target, Core Gaming was reporting over 40 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs), over 700 million downloads, across 2,000 games.

By April 3, Aitan Zacharin's investor presentation confirmed strong growth across the board, by stating that Core Gaming had grown to 43 million MAUs, and over 790 million downloads across over 2,100 games. This achievement positions Core Gaming as a formidable player in the rapidly growing mobile gaming market.

Core Gaming's growth is powered by its AI-based BI platform, which allows it to serve tailored ads and optimize revenue per user in real time and aims to turn player engagement into reliable financial performance.

The Value of Monthly Active Users (MAUs)

Adjust's Navigating the Mobile Gaming Landscape (2024) report highlights that in 2023, the global average ARPMAU across all mobile gaming subcategories was $0.77. Notably, Role-Playing Games (RPGs) generated the highest ARPMAU at $5.12, while adventure games earned $3.69 per MAU. The U.S. had the highest ARPMAU at $1.25, which is 62% above the global average.

Please click here for a Deeper Dive on MAU Valuation Models, or insights from the ValueScope Report.

Core Gaming's Recent Success

Core Gaming continues to launch new games and its recent AIComic rollout garnered 300,000 subscribers within just a few days of its release. This rapid growth underscores the Company's ability to captivate and engage a vast audience.

With a robust pipeline of games and a growing user base, Core Gaming is poised to capitalize on the burgeoning mobile gaming market.

About Core Gaming

Core Gaming is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, known for its innovative approach to game design and user engagement. As a subsidiary of Siyata Mobile, Core Gaming is committed to delivering high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.







Core Gaming

For more information on Core Gaming's latest developments and offerings, visit www.coregaming.co.

Stay Tuned:

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Siyata Mobile's mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

